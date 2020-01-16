REX KIPONGE – A fraudster illegally eating from the Wewak district people’s funds

KESSY SAWANGWhile we hold Parliamentarians accountable and demand more transparency from them, there are two groups of people who go under the radar – the public servants and political staff. While many are honest hard-working people serving the country, there are few who abuse their positions to enrich themselves.One such person is Rex Kiponge from Yawalimanda Village in Kompiam, Enga Province.I first met Rex when he joined the Ministry of Inter Government Relations in September 2018 as Second Secretary. From the first week, there were things Rex did that are not right.Over four (4) months, I flagged these but nothing has been done to date. In fact, I was told to “stop” and not talk to talk about it. Rex has threatened us when we talked about some of the issues.1. SECURING HIMSELF A K100,000 CONTRACT FROM WEWAK DDAOn the very first week that Rex started, he secured himself a K100,00 contract from the Wewak DDA to do the District Plan. He is the shareholder as well as director of the company Mali Consultants Limited. It is a conflict of interest as an employee.2. MAKING HIMSELF A FINANCIAL DELEGATECunningly, he got himself a Ministerial directive making him the “financial delegate”. Minister does not have the powers under the Public Finances Management Act (PFMA) to appoint a political staff a “financial delegate”.3. GETTING THE DEPARTMENT TO PAY FOR HIS CONSULTANCY EXPENSESAs the financial delegate, he’s got the Department of Provincial & Local-level Government Affairs (DPLGA) to pay for his hire cars and related travel expenses for undertaking his consultancy work in Wewak, whilst being paid by Wewak DDA.4. PAST FRAUD REPORTSWhen he refused to turn up to Boroko Police Station to answer to complaints of threatening behaviour in the office, citing that he didn’t want publicity, that got us curious.Interestingly, we found reports by the AusAid-funded Transport Sector Support Program of his fraud and bogus claims. He’s got something to do with Works programs.That report can be found through this link: http://www.pireport.org/…/png-man-charged-676000-road-proje…A check at the National Criminal Records last year revealed more fraudulent activities he’s been involved in. The Police Character Reference report is attached.Mathew Damaru at the Fraud & Anti-Corruption Directorate indicated the name rings a bell. He knows the investigators who worked on his case. He does have some fraud cases against him.So why is a person with Police criminal record allowed to milk the system and enrich himself from the Wewak people’s funds and the DPLGA whilst he’s an employee?Over to you, people of Wewak District.I’m sure there are people who have their own stories of this manipulative fraudster Rex Kiponge.