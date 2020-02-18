MARAPE REWARDS & EMBRACES CORRUPTION IF HE DOES NOT SACK DUMA

Isabella Tauri

MARAPE REWARDS & EMBRACES CORRUPTION FOR POLITICAL SURVIVAL.byMarape has again rewarded Mr Corruption and one of PNG people's greatest thief William DUMA through a Government Decision NOT to investigate further, effect arrest nor sack William DUMA as a State Minister!Never forget this is the same William Corruption Duma who stole millions from the Manumanu Land Deal, together with Fabian Pok. The people of PNG protested on Facebook for their removal but Peter O'Neill kept them until the Government changed in May 2019.The people's expectations were on Marape to live by his words - to be the people's PM! But Marape's true hidden colors are now showing.First, he rewarded DUMA with a State Minister portfolio end of last year. All for political survival!Now that both local and international media has exposed DUMA's corruption in abusing public office as a State Minister for personal gain, Marape has made another decision to NOT DO ANYTHING about DUMA's corruption.Instead, he is taking K28 Million of public funds to fund further investigation on the UBS Loan saga, which he himself as Finance Minister was 100% responsible for.We the people of PNG already got robbed of K3 Billion by Marape and his cohorts in the former O'Neill regime. Why is he so defiant to ROB us AGAIN to pay hell knows who and what for money that we shall never recover?The litmus test in now on Marape: WILL HE BE A TRUE LEADER TO SACK DUMA AND INVESTIGATE HIM TOO?If nothing is done then it may mean Marape himself may have personally benefited from these deals. He will protect Duma at all costs!The Fact that Marape embraces and rewards CORRUPTION means he is indeed an accessory to all these corruption and is corrupt as well. He does not care about the welfare of Papua New Guineans as he plays lip service in his preachings.So Papua New Guineans, stop your little Christian preachings, understand the magnitude of this corruption and decisions.TIME TO START A NEW REVOLUTION AND REMOVE CORRUPT LEADERS!