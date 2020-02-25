TAKE BACK PNG FROM SCAVENGERS AND COUNTERFEITS

Robert Iki LesoWhy do we allow Asians to take over PNG with fake products that are going to make us all fake? When I mean we are already fake, I mean our life expectancy will not be long. Our lives will be cut short with fake food that we are consuming.We cannot continue to play games with our wealth, health, sovereignity and our children's future. All these important national assets are in the hands of careless, reckless, money-hungry beasts. If all politicians and monitoring agents have become toothless dogs, how can our safety and security be guaranteed?I have observed some of our hauskais, restaurants and bakeries owned by them have been stocked with overdue and spoilt goods. Most of our people who are buying these stuff are illiterate and do not read bar codes and expiry dates.Safety and health regulations are seriously not complied to prepare and preserve highly demanded food in their stores. As such, high blood pressure, heart attack and cancer have lately become killer diseases in our country and continue to accelerate.These aliens are not here to take care of us. They do not care they follow our rules or not. Whether we die early or safe is not their business. They are money hungry monsters who engulf every opportunity to make themselves rich at the cost of our lives and future.They are taking over factories where PNG's favorite food are manufactured, and selling all the fake products in huge quantities also to kill us in huge quantities in their fastest growing distribution chains from wholesales down to tradestores even at the village levels owned by themselves.There is so much corruption at the government offices that no one confirms properly whether the quality, standards and the expiry dates are genuine in all asian products. Even the entry to our country is not checked properly.We have been giving away our land, business opportunities and labour away cheaply while their governments buy our sovereignty with loans which we openly allow.How can we allow them to spread like weeds? How can we be so ignorant? Our ignorance, stupidity, complacency, laziness and greed have created multiple pathway for their overnight success.PNG please wake up! Let us change our mindsets and see what is happening around us. Rise up. Show up. Own up. Take over. Take control. Take back PNG from scavengers, strangers and counterfeits!Can we wait for our government which is insensitive and slow to respond? NO. We the citizens and the people of the land need to rise up and be the change that we have been desperate for. Consider the following;(1) Let us stop being fooled by these aliens and never allow them to rent our properties. They are literally using our own properties and land to kill our own loved ones;(2) Never fall for their money and make stupid deals. Your life is not worth the money or you will never be proud you made the deals with these aliens;(3) Some provinces like Mendi town they do not allow any asians to run any tucker shops there but only the Papua New Guineans. If we do the same everywhere, that would be perfect;(4) Report every asians who are involved in of illegal activities. I have seen on social media that Papua New Guineans are assisting these aliens to involve in production of fake goods, preparing unhygenic food in kaibars, engagement of prostitutions etc. I understand we are trying to survive but we do more harm than good;(5) Instead of being jealous of each other, let us support our own local SME. Let us form clubs, associations, business groups, partnerships etc and generate new ideas to bring our nation to the next level. Remember, these aliens are not here to build our country. They are here to suck everything good our nation has;(6) There are a lot of credible and genuine asian businesspeople who follow the rules. They are alright and very obvious. They are here to help build the country especially those who have citizenship;(7) Citizens can come up with strategic business networks and innovative marketing strategy to capitalise on their business weaknesses to destroy production and sale of cheap and fake goods;(8) Citizens can sue businesses owned by these aliens on account of cheap labour, occupational and health safety issues, national and international compliances and related others to ensure they are responsible, accountable, transparent and compliant;(9) All citizens to stop this agelong nonsense and stupidity of laziness, complacency and rise up from the slumber and work the land. Stop the dependency syndrome and be independent to work on your own instead of selling our integrity, independence and birthrights to aliens who have no common sense;(10) As our health is wealth, can we stop buying from them? I understand it is cheap to buy from them but is our life cheap? No! Let us stop buying food from asians shops and kaibars. Can we depend on market goods?(11) Can we recall back all our shops, lands, etc that the those aliens are renting now and do it yourself? That is the true definition of TAKE Back PNG.NOBODY IS GOING TO DO IT. WE ARE THE ONE THOUGH IT MAY BE TOUGHT. EARLIER THE BETTER. LET US START!!