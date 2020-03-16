Police Commissioner appoints Convicted State Prisioner to a 1 year Advisory Contract
The Commissioner of Police has appointed Stanley Poga to assist amend the Police Act on a 12-month contract. Stanley is a convicted State prisoner who was found guilty by both the National & Supreme courts for assaulting Director Fraud Mathew Damaru in 2015.
The law society has also removed his name from the roll and blacklisted him from practicing. The dumb & serial rapist Police Commissioner has again abused his office by appointing his cronies.
This is not a family business but a constitutional office that the Commissioner deliberately abused for his personal greed & power. We have more law-abiding lawyers who are capable of providing prudent & sound advice to the department. Where is the Police department heading
