PM SCRUTINISE HEALTH MINISTER AND SENIOR OFFICERS

DOH WhistleblowerSCRUTINISE HEALTH MINISTER AND SENIOR OFFICERS AT DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ON COVID - 19 FUNDINGCan the Rt Honourable Prime Minister scrutinise and examine the minister responsible for Health & HIV AIDS and other senior officers on the accessibility and spending of COVID 19 Funding.From the reliable sources have informed me that the minister is interfering with the administrative functions of the department in the procurement process. Other senior officials are also colluding with the minister to have some personal interest in their management of the funding earmarked for the pandemic.The following issues need to be looked at;1.There are two (2) resigned officers (names withheld) have been recalled and engaged by the dept to assist the acting secretary during this time of crisis. Well its reasonable and a good call in fact that their memories and experiences are required at this stage.However, it doesn’t not go well with other senior officers who are currently supporting him. This is a clear undermining of the capabilities and experiences of the serving officers.2.It seems that Health Minister is doing the selections and engagement of contractors for procuring and supplying of PPEs and other Testing kits from the unknown companies includes; Pacifica Ltd, Goldcruz Pharmaceutical Ltd, Phoenix Hardware Ltd and KPT International Ltd.My questions relating to this point are;a)Does the Health Minister have the jurisdictions related to the financial powers and the administrative Functions of the Department in terms of endorsement and approval of the procumbent of PPEs and test kits for the pandemic?b)Secondly, why did the department failed to consider our long terms pharmaceutical companies such as ChemCare Group of Co. Ltd, CPL Group of Co. Ltd and Johnston Pharmacies for procuring of PPEs and Medical Test Kits? These are our reputable and long-term partners in the health sector in providing drugs and other essential medical goods.c)Thirdly, does the medical kits and other PPEs provided by the above contracted companies reliable, and from which recognised manufacturers?Any one with the good knowledge of the above subject matter and the points highlighted can add or subtract. Nevertheless, its my humble request to our good prime minister to scrutinise on the people responsible in the procurement process to ensure transparency and accountability.I am posting this in respond to the PM’s announcement during the passing of the Whistle Blowers Act by Parliament.