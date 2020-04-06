Sam Koim’s appointment is a bad precedent for PNG!

JAMES ASATake Back PNG through Political Appointments!The appointment of the Commissioner for the Internal Revenue Commission of Papua New Guinea is a classic illustration and definition of the phrase, “political appointment”.Sam Koim has nothing more than a Bachelor’s Degree in Law.He had been practicing law as a lawyer in the Department of Justice and Attorney General for only 6 years before he was chosen to be the Chairman of the popular, Investigation Task Force Sweep (Sweep). He soared into fame when he went after various high profile figures in the country. While many believe that he was and has been a saint throughout his career, a few of us know him to be an attention seeking, egoistic and exhibitionist who wants everyone to know that he is actually doing something good (all for the attention and praise).Here are some facts for you so that you can be the judge:Sweep was represented by Jema Lawyers.Mr. Koim was the only one who could approve, vet and give instructions to his lawyers. Turns out, Mr. Koim and the Principal of the law firm were close buddies and class mates throughout their law school days.Jema Lawyers billed the government almost K 10 M for work done for Sweep. Mr. Koim approved the payments and submitted them to Peter Oneil who authorized the payments on the basis that all the cases would be put to rest. As soon as the checks were released, Koim surrendered, Jema started to fight on O'Neill’s side.Why?Pila Niningi was a business partner with the other owner of Jema Lawyers. He was responsible for negotiating a truce with the corrupt and the corruption fighter.Mr. Koim's Bank Statements will reflect that he did receive cheques from Jema Lawyers throughout the period when he was unemployed and struggling. He also received a Toyota Land Cruiser, V8 for soliciting work for Jema Lawyers.He also benefited from some other payments made by a controversial shell company for a particular land deal. In the eve of the 2017 election, he was beginning to show his intentions for a seat in WHP and the Mul Baiyer seat but the cash ran out due to allegations against some prominent politician in Hagen.After losing hope that there was anything for him after Sweep was shut down, Mr. Koim went on to start his own law firm… Spot Check Lawyers.As soon as government changed, he was appointed IRC Commissioner.The corruption fighter accepted a corrupt appointment to a top job which he never qualified for.His Law firm was then merged with his good old buddies, Jema Lawyers.Talk about integrity and dignity!He was politically appointed to take back PNG although he has no idea about Taxation and running such a large organization.Marape-Steven government has set a bad precedent in Mr. Koim’s appointment.Any future government will appoint any Tom, Dick and Harry to such prestigious office when they have the chance.It is a political appointment and for all that Mr. Koim stood for and did, he could have turned down his job and go after O’Neil and his cronies with the rebirth of Sweep. I guess he wanted to handle the country’s ‘safe deposit’.It is such a pity how people fall on their knees for money!After all, it is clear now with his face on all the media statements that he was after the publicity.Won’t be surprised if people like that contest for a seat in the coming elections.The Prime Minister please do not become a hypocrite.Sam Koim is a two faced prima dona.