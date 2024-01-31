Support for Hon. Belden Namah as a Prime Ministerial Candidate





Retivi John Alo

I am writing to express my unwavering support for Hon. Belden Namah as a potential candidate for Prime Minister in the upcoming Vote of No Confidence, should he choose to run. Namah has proven himself to be an outstanding leader with a deep commitment to the welfare of Papua New Guinea's citizens.

Namah's leadership is characterized by his insightful understanding of our nation's economic and social issues, demonstrating a remarkable ability to foresee and tackle challenges before they become critical. His strategic and proactive stance on governance, combined with his experience and bravery demonstrated during his military service and involvement in the Bougainville Crisis, highlight his capability to lead with courage and a forward-thinking approach.

What truly distinguishes Namah is his compelling personal journey of overcoming hardships, including his educational challenges and the compassion he received from the Moses couple. These experiences have imbued him with resilience and empathy, essential qualities for connecting with and effectively serving the populace.

Namah’s actions during the Bougainville Crisis and his continuous advocacy for the nation exemplify his patriotism and dedication. His direct and effective leadership style, informed by a profound understanding of Papua New Guinea's needs, positions him as a formidable candidate for Prime Minister.

I urge my fellow citizens to support leaders like Namah, who prioritize the country's welfare above personal interests. It is crucial for us to advocate for leadership that embodies integrity, commitment, and a sincere dedication to serving Papua New Guinea. We must encourage our Local Members to select a candidate based on merit, character, and the ability to lead our country through its current challenges.

As we face these turbulent times, it is evident that Hon. Belden Namah possesses the exceptional qualities required for effective leadership. I am confident in his ability to serve as an exemplary Prime Minister and invite others to join me in this crucial dialogue, urging our Members of Parliament to make decisions that reflect the best interests of our nation.