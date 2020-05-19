Husait rausim pekpek bilong husait?

by JAMIE MAIGAU
In every comments or statement a supporter or admirer of PM Hon. James Marape when he/ she argue in defence of PMJM he/ she would say PMJM is cleaning the mess created by Hon. Peter O'Neil.

I find it hard to comprehend and always beg question 'is the person commenting knows what he/she is saying?' 

Peter O'Neil employed the same people that are now being employed by PMJM. They all created the mess together and now PMJM tries to clean it. While in the process of cleaning it PMJM is careful not to hurt his own foot. That something we all citizens should know and understand.
For us to praise PMJM and denounce PO is not a right thing to do.

To avoid shooting his own foot PMJM would change and shift his strategies to deviate our attention from the real corruption issues that he vowed to fight when he took over from PMPO.

Fighting of Coronavirus, approval of Superannuation funds, Sapotim Wantok Foundation and his other actions and deeds are mechanism employed to give us false hope so that we would praise his government thus forgetting the real issues of corruption.

When will PMJM table the UBS Loan report, APEC Report, Audit of South Pacific Games expenditure and others? When will PMJM deal with politicians, beaurecrats and departmental heads with questionable characters?

Those are some of the questions we must ask to understand is PMJM real in fighting corruption.
We must not blindly support and blame each one of them. They both have been together and they did it together until PMJM divorced PO.

So the only thing we as citizens have to do is to pressure them to clean their own mess by doing what is right without fear or favour. If we citizens divide ourselves to support each of the corrupt politicians, we won't help them clean their mess.

The mess would be passed onto next generation of leaders. If truly we want the mess to be cleaned, we people have to take a #United_Stand.

Don't support a politician because he is your tribesman. Support him because of his leadership and what he is doing is right.

