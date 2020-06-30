DIRTY COP IMPREGNATED DAUGHTER WHO WAS STATE WITNESS NOW DEAD

FATHER MOURNS PASSING OF DAUGHTER WHO WAS A STATE WITNESS, ALLEGEDLY IMPREGNATED BY ARRESTING OFFICER IN THE CASE

by Augustine Giobun Tupp

I speak out on behalf of my late daughter Anita Giobun Tupp known on Facebook as Neetha Basia Tupp who died in the process of delivering her first baby on the 26 June 2020.

My late daughter Anita was a state witness and was impregnated by our arresting officer while investigating our case. The particular officer is attached to the CID section of Bougaiville Police Service based in Buka. As the father of their state witness, I entrusted the police in performing their duties responsibly and with care and protection to ensure no harm comes to her while awaiting trail.

The behavior in which this particular officer has conducted himself is uncalled for and unbecoming of an officer of the law. This has breached public trust and confidence and has also tarnished the name of Bougaiville Police Service. There are living proofs of police sexual abuse to women which led to unwanted pregnancy in police holding cells and has gone unreported.

The police code of conduct or ethics has now been compromised again and should be addressed seriously by the police hierarchy. Late Anita went through her pregnancy period as a healthy beautiful young woman looking forward to delivering her first baby. I was also looking forward to become a grandpa to my first ever grandchild.

Just like my other siblings. On Thursday, 25 June 2020 late Anita was admitted to Buka General Hospital labor ward and went through first stage of labor. She spent the night at the hospital through to Friday 26 June 2020. On that Friday at 11am the doctor initiated prelabor by rupturing the membranes. (Breaking the water).

The nurses on shift duties did consistent check on her but failed to consult with the doctor responsible as Anita was going through alot pain and stress in the process that time. The doctor also failed to attend to her much earlier to save both the mother and her baby. Fourteen and a half hours later at 1.30am Saturday 27 June 2020 the doctor popped up and decided to carry anesthesia with her in the operating theater.

By then she was very weak, stressed out and traumatized. Her heart stopped beating in the process. The food and oxygen supply to the baby stopped. Both Anita together with her baby died during the procedure.

An unnecessary death which could have been avoided if only hospital professionals did their duties diligently. Fourteen and a half hours of negligence from people we trust and called guardian angels.

Comments

Post a Comment

Please free to leave comments.

Popular posts from this blog

DIRTY PHILLY: How to make fortune from the dead, Porn Actress, Seductress, Gold Digger, Con Woman and the List goes on.

Image
by MAX LAPANA

The internet is a small place in PNG, back in the late 90s and early in 2000 onwards, Philly Kelegai was a household name, she was the first PNG to register herself as Papua New Guinea on Facebook and was requested to remove herself after TPNGA sent her numerous request to do so, so why all the fuzz about this nobody, well earlier this week she went on to taunt the member of the PNG Opposition, she specifically targeted the new Governor for East Sepik, ALAN BIRD MP. 

Part of what she posted was this:


Philly J Kelegai (mountain kaukau) on Gov. Allan Birds postWhen I see people giving accolades to some of these members who say they sleeping on a floor somewhere, "doin it tough" for the people.........mate, do that for all 365 days and then some and ill believe you....... lol.One hit wonders.....lol"
She can be forgiven if she was someone else but she is a "fake" media personality on EMTV and has a program running weekly that deal with issues of importa…
Read more

PM'S LEGAL FIRM INVOLVED IN COVER-UP, FORMER PARTNER JAILED IN SYDNEY FOR RAPE AND MORE....

Image
by JAMES PERAKIN
Has Pangu Pati is becoming another Highlands Party? Pila Niningi seems to be calling the shots to support his son Nale McRonald law firm - Jema Lawyers and his controversy partner Jeffrey Kennedy. McRonald Nale the Principal of Jema Lawyers and Sam Koim are close buddies. How can the PM appoint such questionable inexperienced law firm with less expertise and the dad is the Minister in Government. William Duma's ManuManu land deals funds are kept by Jema Lawyers Trust Account. They are involved in the land-grabbing business. How is that possible? Be your own judge! Jeffrey Kennedy, former controversial Vice-Chancellor of UPNG that was removed unconditionally is a mixed-race from Surunki, the same area where Deputy Chief Justice Ambeng Kandakasi is from, he was one of the principal partners of Jema Lawyer but is now locked up in a Sydney prison for assault and raping his Hanuabada girlfriend's daughter, a 15 yr old minor for canal knowledge. He is in prison …
Read more

THE REAL STORY BEHIND WIFE KILLER FELIX KANGE

Image
The real story behind this and now details coming in the open is Felix Kange was caught with his pants down having sex with his late wife's sister, while the late wife and some other friends were in the car waiting to go out partying on that fateful Friday night. 

He had ran back to the house to pick up something but went to his sister in law's room and started having a romp, a few minutes went by and he did not show up in the car and the late wife being suspicious went back inside the house to check, she found her sister's door locked and head moans and groans coming from inside, he had no way of escaping, he got busted by his late wife deep inside his sister in law, out of his shame and from the arguments that followed he took out his side arm and released a round on his wife. 

With all the ill-gotten millions he got via stealing from the state through various false claims he paid off his in-laws not to sue and bought them all out, no one wants this to conti…
Read more

IS THE PM'S WIFE INVOLVED IN LAND GRABBING?

Image
by  Beatrice Bisia Geita
Talk about Land grabbing, in this picture below, is our office at 16mile.
During the SOE period, we were operating in the city with a skeleton crew to keep things going as the central province was on lockdown.
While some people who are related to our current PM James Marape are busy illegally erecting posts on our land.
I don't know whether to laugh at their stupidity of thinking they can erect a fence right under our faces or get so mad and destroy the whole fence.
They have obtained a title on top of our title for a small area behind the bike track, they built few houses and a liquor shop.
During the SOE lockdown, no one was present at our office just the day guards, these idiots decided to turn up and put a fence right where our fuel pump is and flatten the whole bike track. This was all done while we all fast asleep, they work at night.
"The thief comes in the night to steal, kill and destroy John 10:10" as stated in the bible, if they were genuine …
Read more

AIR NIUGINI IS BROKE

Image
FED UP
AIR Niugini is bankrupt and the State Enterprises Minister knows it. He has been calling on  management reform for years and despite the revolving door at the top, they continue to fail. Worldwide the airline industry is destroyed. Highly profitable airlines around the world continue to file for bankruptcy protection and contract their operations out with thousands being terminated daily. These are the realities of all airlines worldwide yet the national airline of Papua New Guinea – owned by the government cannot understand this. Air Niugini is struggling to live as a dinosaur. Its business model has turned its back on the people of PNG to ensure the flag is flown overseas. Now that the international market has been taken away from them, they are seeking to get back to their forgotten customers. Air Niugini may have been successful in the economy of the 1980s.Look for countries who have 100 per cent ownership in their airlines. Have a look at some of the bailout packages required to ke…
Read more

A WOLF IN SHEEP'S CLOTHING?

Image
by TED TEMO James Marape is the biggest liar, betrayer and hypocrite of all time.
He is the definition of a wolf in sheep's skin.
He was PNC, part of PNC and served as the longest serving Finance Minister for seven (7) consecutive years in the PNC Party government.
He resigned from PNC Party and lied to this country and her people that he didn’t want to be part of a corrupt O’Neill government. However, to date he has not produced one single evidence and or laid one single complaint with Ombudsman Commission or Police National Fraud and Anti Corruption Directorate on his claims.  
He was never genuine from the start. He said he only wanted to remove O’Neill and never wanted to be PM. However, in Laguna camp, he forced himself by putting his name down on VONC Motion Paper has the candidate for PM hoping that he will attract the numbers. Needless to say, he never attracted numbers and so fall short of the required majority (magic number) which is 56 MPs. 
In failing his bid, he then went t…
Read more

TIMING IS EVERYTHING

Image
by GOVERNMENT INSIDER
Timing more than suspicious for Marape flying off to Lae after meeting Chines Tycoon with Cash.
Mr Mailin's visit to PNG wasn't a favorable one for him I guess. Just few hours after his arrival, news of him sneaking into the country stormed the social media raising eyebrows. Chen Mailin is no stranger to making media headlines as he is one of Chinese Billionaires that has investment around the world. Chen is a former member of the Chinese government’s top advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC)

He travels with cash wherever he goes on the surface of this planet. He has a very bad track record of bribery with governments in terms of finding favor and achieving what he is after. Mr Mailin's visit to PNG in such a time should be questioned and investigated when all protocols were broken to allow a particular plane to enter the country from a corona-virus infested nation.

Mr Mailin flew into the country with cash from a re…
Read more