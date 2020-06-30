DIRTY COP IMPREGNATED DAUGHTER WHO WAS STATE WITNESS NOW DEAD

I speak out on behalf of my late daughter Anita Giobun Tupp known on Facebook as Neetha Basia Tupp who died in the process of delivering her first baby on the 26 June 2020.

FATHER MOURNS PASSING OF DAUGHTER WHO WAS A STATE WITNESS, ALLEGEDLY IMPREGNATED BY ARRESTING OFFICER IN THE CASEAugustine Giobun TuppMy late daughter Anita was a state witness and was impregnated by our arresting officer while investigating our case. The particular officer is attached to the CID section of Bougaiville Police Service based in Buka. As the father of their state witness, I entrusted the police in performing their duties responsibly and with care and protection to ensure no harm comes to her while awaiting trail.The behavior in which this particular officer has conducted himself is uncalled for and unbecoming of an officer of the law. This has breached public trust and confidence and has also tarnished the name of Bougaiville Police Service. There are living proofs of police sexual abuse to women which led to unwanted pregnancy in police holding cells and has gone unreported.The police code of conduct or ethics has now been compromised again and should be addressed seriously by the police hierarchy. Late Anita went through her pregnancy period as a healthy beautiful young woman looking forward to delivering her first baby. I was also looking forward to become a grandpa to my first ever grandchild.Just like my other siblings. On Thursday, 25 June 2020 late Anita was admitted to Buka General Hospital labor ward and went through first stage of labor. She spent the night at the hospital through to Friday 26 June 2020. On that Friday at 11am the doctor initiated prelabor by rupturing the membranes. (Breaking the water).The nurses on shift duties did consistent check on her but failed to consult with the doctor responsible as Anita was going through alot pain and stress in the process that time. The doctor also failed to attend to her much earlier to save both the mother and her baby. Fourteen and a half hours later at 1.30am Saturday 27 June 2020 the doctor popped up and decided to carry anesthesia with her in the operating theater.By then she was very weak, stressed out and traumatized. Her heart stopped beating in the process. The food and oxygen supply to the baby stopped. Both Anita together with her baby died during the procedure.An unnecessary death which could have been avoided if only hospital professionals did their duties diligently. Fourteen and a half hours of negligence from people we trust and called guardian angels.