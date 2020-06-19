IS THE PM'S WIFE INVOLVED IN LAND GRABBING?





Talk about Land grabbing, in this picture below, is our office at 16mile.





During the SOE period, we were operating in the city with a skeleton crew to keep things going as the central province was on lockdown.





While some people who are related to our current PM James Marape are busy illegally erecting posts on our land.





I don't know whether to laugh at their stupidity of thinking they can erect a fence right under our faces or get so mad and destroy the whole fence.





They have obtained a title on top of our title for a small area behind the bike track, they built few houses and a liquor shop.





During the SOE lockdown, no one was present at our office just the day guards, these idiots decided to turn up and put a fence right where our fuel pump is and flatten the whole bike track. This was all done while we all fast asleep, they work at night.





"The thief comes in the night to steal, kill and destroy John 10:10" as stated in the bible, if they were genuine why to build a fence in the night if they were genuine, why not approach us and say, move out it's our land, serve us documents stating it's yours first before you erect a fence, this is stealing, gave them a stop order notice from the police, they stopped for a while and now turned up with the PM Marape's wife to continue fencing. Yes, our staff said, they saw her there standing while her boys continued fencing during the day.





Is this the kind of PM we want to lead us? Someone who knows the word of God but yet look at his people, they can come and take whatever they want.





This is how we take back PNG people.