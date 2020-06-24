PM'S LEGAL FIRM INVOLVED IN COVER-UP, FORMER PARTNER JAILED IN SYDNEY FOR RAPE AND MORE....
Has Pangu Pati is becoming another Highlands Party? Pila Niningi seems to be calling the shots to support his son Nale McRonald law firm - Jema Lawyers and his controversy partner Jeffrey Kennedy. McRonald Nale the Principal of Jema Lawyers and Sam Koim are close buddies. How can the PM appoint such questionable inexperienced law firm with less expertise and the dad is the Minister in Government. Kathleen is also wanted by some of her friends whom she conned into a clothing project initiative which never got off the ground but their investments were given to her and she used up all the monies. She will get arrested soon as complaint already been made against her. She is a wanted person. Police knew about those people that made the complaint against her and are on the lookout to arrest her. Unfortunately, she has gone into hiding. Those been dubbed gave her time to repay their monies but she took advantage of their good hearts and ran off with their monies.
