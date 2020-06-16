PNG TTG to provide advice to Government under MOA soon

SAMSON KOMATIPNG Think Tank Group professionals to provide technical advice and recommendations on Government policies, bills or laws, and decisions under a new engagement with Government of PNG via Office of Prime Minister.In July 29, 2017, at the First Forum/ Seminar hosted by PNG TTG Inc at International Convention Center in Waigani, Prime Minister Hon James Marape MP, then Guest Speaker was presented a proposal (request) for K2 million by PNG TTG as one of seed grant to establish its organizational operations.Just last week, after following up on this submission with Prime Minister, I wish to break the news to our 3,000 plus esteemed members on all WhatsApp forums of PNG TTG that a positive respond has been delivered to us.Prime Minister has asked PNG TTG to select professionals from its membership to provide technical advice key government policies and laws and directions under an MOA to be signed for commence this work. The K2 million will be paid by the Marape-Steven Government to PNG TTG for professional policy and legislative advisory services.PNG TTG Executive Board will meet tomorrow to draft the MOA terms and conditions and then meet with Office of Prime Minister and NEC staff/ management to review and confirm the details before being signed between PNG TTG and Prime Minister to effect the formal engagement.This is a vote of confidence by Prime Minister to PNG TTG and we will make sure we don’t let the Marape-Steven Government down in our formal work engagement.The Government will pay PNG TTG directly. PNG TTG then pays individual consultants or entities to provide specific advisory services to Government.Once the Executive Board of PNG TTG had confirmed the MOA and signed with Government, the details will be shared here for your knowledge and information and participation.Rome wasn’t built in one year. It took a while to actually and eventually build Rome. We can build PNG into a powerful economy gradually through strategic thinking, careful planning, and effective execution of innovative ideas.