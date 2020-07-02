MINISTER WHILE HOLDING ONTO AUSSIE PASSPORT?

JUSTIN TKATCHENKO WAS STILL MP AND GOVERNMENT MINISTER WHILE HOLDING ONTO HIS AUSTRALIAN CITIZENSHIP
Where is the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB)? If you are a foreigner and trying to purchase your first property in Australia, your application to purchase is strictly processed by that Board. Ted Taru a PNG National went thru the process, paid a nonrefundable fee of $15,000 to instigate the process. You are asked all sorts of questions like, where did you get the money, how you get it, contract documents, bank accounts etc.....very very scary but he did get his approval and bought the property in Cairns eventually. Now the question is.....was that Gardener cum MP an Australian citizen when he bought those properties? If that was the case he wasn't questioned because he doesn't have to go thru the FIRB as an Australian citizen, and on the other hand, was he qualified and eligible to contest the National Elections if he can easily acquire those properties with ease!?
He circumvented laws and regulations here and in Australia! Investigations is a must
The owner of a Brookfield property is battling Brisbane City Council and a local residents’ group to build an aviary big enough to house 600 finches alongside her home.
Catherine Tkatchenko, whose husband is Papua New Guinea cabinet minister Justin Tkatchenko, paid $1.77 million for the 34,470sq m Brookfield Road site in 2015. The couple also own a $1.1m house at Fig Tree Pocket, in Brisbane’s west.
Plans lodged with the council in 2016 proposed a 320sq m house almost 11m in height, 30 aviaries over 380sq m, plus a lake, fountain, pool and small animal stables. In response to the plans, 178 residents lodged objections that raised concerns about noise and odours from the aviaries and stables, and described the buildings as an “eyesore”.
A seven-page submission from the community-based Rural Environment Planning Association said the scale of animal keeping was not consistent with a reasonable person’s definition of a hobby.
The plans were altered reducing the number of aviaries from 30 to nine, but late last year the council refused the development application on eight grounds. These included the lack of noise modelling, the height of the main building in excess of 9.5m, and because the proposed use of animal keeping did not have a direct relationship with the land.
In documents lodged in the Planning and Environment Court, lawyers for Mrs Tkatchenko rejected the council’s reasons for knocking back the development. Neither Ms Tkatchenko nor Mr Ellerman would comment on the case, which remains before the court.
https://www.theaustralian.com.au/business/property/building-battle-over-600finch-aviary/news-story/7c91317539a6fe18f0c634e1934c95a2
