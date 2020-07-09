O'NEILL'S LOYALIST STEAL MORE WHILE SERVING MARAPE

DIANA KADABI





I wanted to write the piece below for a long time but could, however, I have found this opening to do so now: -

A friend who we have been fighting corruption these past years decided to unfriend me because I made a comment on a Post about Jerry Augus being paid millions to his hire car company. After reading my comment he asked me to delete the comment stating that he had evidence to post and share this post, but I refuse and said that let it be as my comment was NOT against what he posted but, a suggestion for posting evidence as well so we can appreciate the allegations are true. This prompted my account being unfriended. I don’t care about being unfriended on Facebook but TRUTH STICKS OUT.

The allegations maybe somewhat true to the fact that the CEO of Tourism Promotion Authority using his position is authority and at the same time he being a person from the same District from who the Prime Minister is from, he might have benefited from funds earmarked for the Earth Quake Relief.

As we have been saying along, Corruption is eating away the fabrics of our society, destroying the system that support to function of Service Delivery and diverting into serving the interest of a minority few. How can we make it right at them elm of these corrupt people still holding unto power and authority, we must do the right thing. What is the right thing?

I have been labelled a keyboard and Facebook (social media) warrior and by fighting corruption on Facebook, I have no upper hand to do anything but just sit behind my Smart Phone and complain and posting shit on social media. We post unfounded allegations and make comment baselessly. We call names and make those involved in those high profile corruption cases the worse of sinners and criminals, but what about the people sit behind their phones and computers posting allegations without evidence. That’s very shallow inhumane. We must have supporting evidence and witnesses to prove allegation, or else we are even worse than those corrupt bureaucrats and politicians.

We are the worse, calling names, making the corrupt the sinners and we participating for and against the clean people who have never sinned in our entire life.

The right thing to do now is to collect evidence of these corrupt practices and report them to the appropriate authorities rather than going to Facebook first. That’s I believe are the most rightful and correct things to do.

The unfriending by my brother has also prompted me to do another thing, I went back and read all post by Hon Bryan Kramer on his Wall and his Blog Page and I noted that he does not have anything that is unfounded and biased. All post he makes is based on facts and I’ve seen it numerous times. He works around the clock to collect evidence to prove his point.

We should do the right thing and that’s what Kramer does. You can say you don’t have the time and resources to do so. If you don’t have that luxury of time and resources, then stop posting mere allegations against people you believe they are doing something corrupt. Those peoples may seem to be corrupt and you might make some assumptions, some people might have said it or whatever the case is, we should stop making unfounded allegations.

There is this post by someone from the Gobe Area in Southern Highlands Province alleging that Hon Peter O’Neil and Managing Director for MRDC, Mr. A.S Mano have used Gobe People’s money to fund PNC Election in 2017 and also used that money to form the Government before a looming Vote of No Confidence. The allegations maybe true but does he have anyone from MRDC providing such information to confirm the allegations? Does he have cheque details (number, date and payee and from what bank account) and other information to confirm such allegations?

We must stop this madness. Let’s change course of fighting corruption to another level, lets do proper investigation and once we have those information and evidence, we must report this to the FRAUD SQUAD and OBUDSMAN COMMISSION. Even when we know these Offices are deemed compromised, not all officers are corrupt, there is someone in these offices are willing to help and fight corruption.

Sometimes it’s better to keep quiet over certain issues and let the incorruptible system play its part.

Back to my story

My comment was basically about allegation levelled against people in authority, even the Prime Minister, Cabinet Ministers and Members of Parliament. The point in my comment was about commentators on Facebook tend to be carried away by the events and actions by these so called corrupt people who hold high offices. We call them names and names that goes beyond defaming their individualities and the office they hold.

Defamation of the Office - Hon Peter O’Neil occupies the Office of Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea. This Office is the highest office of the Land and we have to have the respect for the Office. We start calling names such as Corrupt PM and Crook PM, O’Steal, O’Liar, we don’t realize that Peter O’Neil himself is sitting down laughing and mockery at us for saying such. We must respect the Office of the Prime Minister by at least have the courtesy of respect for that person that holds that office.

Personal attacks – The point above also brings me to the point of personal attacks when we don’t reserve that one moment to think, make comments and make personal attacks, how could we stand against such attacks on our own lives? That’s is why we should not do what is being said now, we must do the Right Think I mentioned above.

WE DON’T REALIZE THAT SAYING ALL BAD THINGS ABOUT ANOTHER PERSON REFLECTS ON THE TYPE OF PEOPLE WHO REALY WE ARE. THAT IS WHY WE SHOULD STOP THIS MADNESS.

Having said the above, this current Government is one of the WORSE Government after PNG Gaining Independence from Australia, comparing to some of the Corrupt Governments PNG had. My own assessment of Governments listed from the best to the Poorest and Corrupt.

1. Sir Mekere Morauta (PNG Party)

2. Sir Rabbie Namaliu (Pangu);

3. Sir Julius Chan (PPP);

4. Sir Michael Somare (Pangu and NA);

5. Pais Wingti (PDM);

6. Sir William Skate (PNC); and

7. Peter O’Neil (PNC) and the longest in the history of PNG;

So how does Peter O’Neil happens to be the longest serving Prime Minister of this country, He is Politically Smart. He strategies well and plays his balls right. No wonder why he pulled out the biggest election scam in this country. As a saying goes there are countless ways of skinning a cat, we implemented so many of his plans and he came home the winner at the end.

Why I said he was smart was due to some actions he did during election time which is uncommon for a politician and party leader to do. For example: -

The way I look at it now, Peter O’Neil does not like complacent politicians, Christians and God Fearing, Honest and Demanding Politicians. He does not complain about what ministry you give him. He accepts what is given and he uses the position to better understand the system of how to enrich himself. If you find out what he is doing, he will buy you off, but will make even double the amount he paid to shut people up. He has been doing that all his life and he is good at that.

He like politicians who follow what he does, if you too honest, you are not part of O’Neil’s team. One perfect example. All PNC Candidate who went for 2017 election had more than K15 million to spend in elections. This money was supposed to buy their way back in Parliament, but, if a PNC Candidate was not paid the K15 million, he was doomed by O’Neil. PNC candidates who were members of Parliament defending their seats during the 2017 who eventually lost fell under the category being complacent, God Fearing Christians and Demanding. They were a liability to O’Neil and therefore ensured they never returned.

All candidates who came back including candidates who won from other parties who fitted O’Neil criteria were bought to join him, and yes, he had the money to do so.

This is being smart and a good strategist.

If we want to topple a Government that is systematically and systemically corrupt and now ORDERED and STRUCTURED, we must also order and structure plans and implement starting now to take him down. As I say Peter O’Neil is smart and we must be more smart than O’Neil to defeat him, not doing what we doing now on Social Media.

APPEAL TO PM AND MINISTER TOURISM TO NOT CONSIDER THIS CANDIDATE, HE WENT IN THE WRONG WAY - WANTOK SYSTEM, HE WILL NOT QUALIFY FOR MERIT BASED SELECTION

IF YOU DON'T LIKE THE WAY IT IS, THAT'S YOUR PROBLEM, NOT MINE, I SAID WHAT NEEDED TO BE SAID. READERS ARE ENTITLED TO THEIR OWN OPINION, DOESN'T HAVE TO AGREE WITH MINE....