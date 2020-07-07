PNG THINK TANK HELPING PM TAKE BACK PNG

SAMSON KOMATI

PNG TTG Board Members Meeting with Prime Minister today: Progressing Parternships to Help Government with Independent Advisory Work





Since its founding in September 11, 2017, PNG TTG has evolved from a group of likeminded PNG professionals developing a group-think concept to what is now a progressive contemporary native-born think tank institution in PNG in 2020.





After years of volunteer oriented hardwork, PNG TTG now has an Executive Board led by Dr Clement Waine PhD, Dr Miok Komolong PhD, Dr James Kaiulo PhD, Dr Eric Omuru PhD, Ernie Gangloff, Priscilla Kevin, and Samson Komati with Dr Eric Kwa PhD (resigned after being Appointed Dept Secretary of DJAG). The Patron is Sir Nagora Bogan KBE.





PNG TTG is currently managed by Samson Komati (myself) with three full time staff to be employed shortly this month to work at the new PNG TTG office at Marakale Hotel & Apartments Building, Room 14, Sect. 70, Lot. 10, Henao Drive, Gordons, Port Moresby, NCD, PNG. Our new post office box number is 2123, Vision City, Waigani, NCD.





PNG TTG Board Members met with Prime Minister Hon James Marape MP at his 10th Floor Office on Sir Manasupe Haus, Waigani, NCD.





PNG TTG expressed to partner with the Government of PNG to provide independent advisory support services on pressing national issues affecting PNG in different fields, sectors or industries through our membership base of educated professionals working and living nationwide and overseas.





The request for partnership was made during PNG TTG Seminar in July 29, 2019 at the International Convention Center at Waigani soon after the new Prime Minister got elected in May 2019.





The Prime Minister has honored his word and commitment to engaging with PNG TTG as an independent think tank through some formal arrangement today by accepting our draft Terms of Reference (TOR) to explore formal engagement under MOA to help the Office of the Prime Minister as well as Government towards critical policies advisory and guidance services using the vast membership of our group.





While we have a massive public service machinery to help Government with guidance and advisory support on many policies and laws for Government, this partnership with PNG TTG will provide the most critical independent eyes to certain issues affecting PNG.





PNG TTG, a national progressive think tank is willing to work very closely with the Office of the Prime Minister and Government under a formal arrangement. We will source national specialists on issues of concern and importance for engagements on this MOA once signed and effected soon.





On behalf of the Executive Board, Financial Members, Non Financial Members, and Associates of PNG TTG, I want to thank the Prime Minister for involving PNG TTG in such arrangements and I am sure he will also source help and guidance from all other established think tanks and academia nationwide on varying/ diverse issues.





The road ahead is one with hope and adventure to use PNG experts to contribute meaningfully and directly to help influence new level of thinking and seeing life, economy, and way Government works to help Take Back PNG from wastage, fraudsters , corruption, complacency, laziness, abuses, and missed opportunities.





PNG TTG calls on all our likeminded PNG intellectuals to throw your undivided support behind us to make PNG a better country through contributing better and innovative ideas towards new and improved policies, laws and decision making in PNG Government.





Thank you Prime Minister and the Marape-Steven Government and we look forward to working together ”to make PNG the richest, black, Christian nation on planet earth and leave no child behind.”





Samson Komati, MPA, BA

PNG TTG Board Secretary & Interim CEO/ Director

PNG Think Tank Group Inc

Phone: 71651482

Samson.komati@gmail.com