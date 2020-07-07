PNG THINK TANK HELPING PM TAKE BACK PNG

by SAMSON KOMATI
PNG TTG Board Members Meeting with Prime Minister today: Progressing Parternships to Help Government with Independent Advisory Work

Since its founding in September 11, 2017, PNG TTG has evolved from a group of likeminded PNG professionals developing a group-think concept to what is now a progressive contemporary native-born think tank institution in PNG in 2020.

After years of volunteer oriented hardwork, PNG TTG now has an Executive Board led by Dr Clement Waine PhD, Dr Miok Komolong PhD, Dr James Kaiulo PhD, Dr Eric Omuru PhD, Ernie Gangloff, Priscilla Kevin, and Samson Komati with Dr Eric Kwa PhD (resigned after being Appointed Dept Secretary of DJAG). The Patron is Sir Nagora Bogan KBE.

PNG TTG is currently managed by Samson Komati (myself) with three full time staff to be employed shortly this month to work at the new PNG TTG office at Marakale Hotel & Apartments Building, Room 14, Sect. 70, Lot. 10, Henao Drive, Gordons, Port Moresby, NCD, PNG. Our new post office box number is 2123, Vision City, Waigani, NCD. 

PNG TTG Board Members met with Prime Minister Hon James Marape MP at his 10th Floor Office on Sir Manasupe Haus, Waigani, NCD. 

PNG TTG expressed to partner with the Government of PNG to provide independent advisory support services on pressing national issues affecting PNG in different fields, sectors or industries through our membership base of educated professionals working and living nationwide and overseas. 

The request for partnership was made during PNG TTG Seminar in July 29, 2019 at the International Convention Center at Waigani soon after the new Prime Minister got elected in May 2019.

The Prime Minister has honored his word and commitment to engaging with PNG TTG as an independent think tank through some formal arrangement today by accepting our draft Terms of Reference (TOR) to explore formal engagement under MOA to help the Office of the Prime Minister as well as Government towards critical policies advisory and guidance services using the vast membership of our group. 

While we have a massive public service machinery to help Government with guidance and advisory support on many policies and laws for Government, this partnership with PNG TTG will provide the most critical independent eyes to certain issues affecting PNG.

PNG TTG, a national progressive think tank is willing to work very closely with the Office of the Prime Minister and Government under a formal arrangement. We will source national specialists on issues of concern and importance for engagements on this MOA once signed and effected soon. 

On behalf of the Executive Board, Financial Members, Non Financial Members, and Associates of PNG TTG, I want to thank the Prime Minister for involving PNG TTG in such arrangements and I am sure he will also source help and guidance from all other established think tanks and academia nationwide on varying/ diverse issues. 

The road ahead is one with hope and adventure to use PNG experts to contribute meaningfully and directly to help influence new level of thinking and seeing life, economy, and way Government works to help Take Back PNG from wastage, fraudsters , corruption, complacency, laziness, abuses, and missed opportunities.

PNG TTG calls on all our likeminded PNG intellectuals to throw your undivided support behind us to make PNG a better country through contributing better and innovative ideas towards new and improved policies, laws and decision making in PNG Government.

Thank you Prime Minister and the Marape-Steven Government and we look forward to working together ”to make PNG the richest, black, Christian nation on planet earth and leave no child behind.”

Samson Komati, MPA, BA
PNG TTG Board Secretary & Interim CEO/ Director
PNG Think Tank Group Inc
Phone: 71651482
Samson.komati@gmail.com

Comments

Post a Comment

Please free to leave comments.

Popular posts from this blog

DIRTY PHILLY: How to make fortune from the dead, Porn Actress, Seductress, Gold Digger, Con Woman and the List goes on.

Image
by MAX LAPANA

The internet is a small place in PNG, back in the late 90s and early in 2000 onwards, Philly Kelegai was a household name, she was the first PNG to register herself as Papua New Guinea on Facebook and was requested to remove herself after TPNGA sent her numerous request to do so, so why all the fuzz about this nobody, well earlier this week she went on to taunt the member of the PNG Opposition, she specifically targeted the new Governor for East Sepik, ALAN BIRD MP. 

Part of what she posted was this:


Philly J Kelegai (mountain kaukau) on Gov. Allan Birds postWhen I see people giving accolades to some of these members who say they sleeping on a floor somewhere, "doin it tough" for the people.........mate, do that for all 365 days and then some and ill believe you....... lol.One hit wonders.....lol"
She can be forgiven if she was someone else but she is a "fake" media personality on EMTV and has a program running weekly that deal with issues of importa…
Read more

PM'S LEGAL FIRM INVOLVED IN COVER-UP, FORMER PARTNER JAILED IN SYDNEY FOR RAPE AND MORE....

Image
by JAMES PERAKIN
Has Pangu Pati is becoming another Highlands Party? Pila Niningi seems to be calling the shots to support his son Nale McRonald law firm - Jema Lawyers and his controversy partner Jeffrey Kennedy. McRonald Nale the Principal of Jema Lawyers and Sam Koim are close buddies. How can the PM appoint such questionable inexperienced law firm with less expertise and the dad is the Minister in Government. William Duma's ManuManu land deals funds are kept by Jema Lawyers Trust Account. They are involved in the land-grabbing business. How is that possible? Be your own judge! Jeffrey Kennedy, former controversial Vice-Chancellor of UPNG that was removed unconditionally is a mixed-race from Surunki, the same area where Deputy Chief Justice Ambeng Kandakasi is from, he was one of the principal partners of Jema Lawyer but is now locked up in a Sydney prison for assault and raping his Hanuabada girlfriend's daughter, a 15 yr old minor for canal knowledge. He is in prison …
Read more

THE REAL STORY BEHIND WIFE KILLER FELIX KANGE

Image
The real story behind this and now details coming in the open is Felix Kange was caught with his pants down having sex with his late wife's sister, while the late wife and some other friends were in the car waiting to go out partying on that fateful Friday night. 

He had ran back to the house to pick up something but went to his sister in law's room and started having a romp, a few minutes went by and he did not show up in the car and the late wife being suspicious went back inside the house to check, she found her sister's door locked and head moans and groans coming from inside, he had no way of escaping, he got busted by his late wife deep inside his sister in law, out of his shame and from the arguments that followed he took out his side arm and released a round on his wife. 

With all the ill-gotten millions he got via stealing from the state through various false claims he paid off his in-laws not to sue and bought them all out, no one wants this to conti…
Read more

IS THE PM'S WIFE INVOLVED IN LAND GRABBING?

Image
by  Beatrice Bisia Geita
Talk about Land grabbing, in this picture below, is our office at 16mile.
During the SOE period, we were operating in the city with a skeleton crew to keep things going as the central province was on lockdown.
While some people who are related to our current PM James Marape are busy illegally erecting posts on our land.
I don't know whether to laugh at their stupidity of thinking they can erect a fence right under our faces or get so mad and destroy the whole fence.
They have obtained a title on top of our title for a small area behind the bike track, they built few houses and a liquor shop.
During the SOE lockdown, no one was present at our office just the day guards, these idiots decided to turn up and put a fence right where our fuel pump is and flatten the whole bike track. This was all done while we all fast asleep, they work at night.
"The thief comes in the night to steal, kill and destroy John 10:10" as stated in the bible, if they were genuine …
Read more

DIRTY COP IMPREGNATED DAUGHTER WHO WAS STATE WITNESS NOW DEAD

Image
FATHER MOURNS PASSING OF DAUGHTER WHO WAS A STATE WITNESS, ALLEGEDLY IMPREGNATED BY ARRESTING OFFICER IN THE CASE

by Augustine Giobun Tupp

I speak out on behalf of my late daughter Anita Giobun Tupp known on Facebook as Neetha Basia Tupp who died in the process of delivering her first baby on the 26 June 2020.
My late daughter Anita was a state witness and was impregnated by our arresting officer while investigating our case. The particular officer is attached to the CID section of Bougaiville Police Service based in Buka. As the father of their state witness, I entrusted the police in performing their duties responsibly and with care and protection to ensure no harm comes to her while awaiting trail.

The behavior in which this particular officer has conducted himself is uncalled for and unbecoming of an officer of the law. This has breached public trust and confidence and has also tarnished the name of Bougaiville Police Service. There are living proofs of police sexual abuse to women wh…
Read more

AIR NIUGINI IS BROKE

Image
FED UP
AIR Niugini is bankrupt and the State Enterprises Minister knows it. He has been calling on  management reform for years and despite the revolving door at the top, they continue to fail. Worldwide the airline industry is destroyed. Highly profitable airlines around the world continue to file for bankruptcy protection and contract their operations out with thousands being terminated daily. These are the realities of all airlines worldwide yet the national airline of Papua New Guinea – owned by the government cannot understand this. Air Niugini is struggling to live as a dinosaur. Its business model has turned its back on the people of PNG to ensure the flag is flown overseas. Now that the international market has been taken away from them, they are seeking to get back to their forgotten customers. Air Niugini may have been successful in the economy of the 1980s.Look for countries who have 100 per cent ownership in their airlines. Have a look at some of the bailout packages required to ke…
Read more

THE EXCELLENT BRAINS BEHIND PNG THINK TANK GROUP

Image
PNGTHINK TANK WHATSAPP GROUP PNG Think Tank Group is a national founded and managed progressive Think Tank group different from NRI and INA and all academia. PNG is a growing and developing country and we need new and better think tanks with different markets in the intellectual thinking markets or space. There is 10 million people in PNG, they say. From that around 1 million are diploma and degree holders from and of PNG. They form the core of the employed and contribute the biggest amount of taxation to the country. PNG TTG is a still growing and expanding social and local network group.  Loaded with your degrees and diplomas and join or hold up for eternity.
Let’s amend the laws so that Police Must Not Grant Bail at any condition to:
1. Cold Blood Murderers. 2. Child Molestors and Paedophiles 3. Pack Rapists & Rapists 4. Big Time Political Criminals 5. Hardcore criminals  6. Information Thieves 7. Arsonists  8. Graffitis maniacs  9. Legalized Law enforcers who receive bribery to alter or delay…
Read more