THE EXCELLENT BRAINS BEHIND PNG THINK TANK GROUP


PNGTHINK TANK WHATSAPP GROUP
PNG Think Tank Group is a national founded and managed progressive Think Tank group different from NRI and INA and all academia.
PNG is a growing and developing country and we need new and better think tanks with different markets in the intellectual thinking markets or space.
There is 10 million people in PNG, they say. From that around 1 million are diploma and degree holders from and of PNG.
They form the core of the employed and contribute the biggest amount of taxation to the country.
PNG TTG is a still growing and expanding social and local network group. 
Loaded with your degrees and diplomas and join or hold up for eternity.

Let’s amend the laws so that Police Must Not Grant Bail at any condition to:

1. Cold Blood Murderers.
2. Child Molestors and Paedophiles
3. Pack Rapists & Rapists
4. Big Time Political Criminals
5. Hardcore criminals 
6. Information Thieves
7. Arsonists 
8. Graffitis maniacs 
9. Legalized Law enforcers who receive bribery to alter or delay cases
10. Magistrates and Judges who take bribes.

Fast track their court cases and have them swiftly prosecuted in PNG.

Enforce the Death Penalty Act and get these lawless misfits, brain-damaged and mentally screwed up people on death row. 

Let them confess their sins, apologies or cry to lethal injection or firing squad or electrocution chambers under Death Penalty Act in PNG. 

Too much democracy and marimari in PNG!

Let’s Take Back PNG from the above list of people (rather animals!)

What we want.

• Globally, COVID 19 is crippling many nations and their economics. Tens of millions of people worldwide losing jobs and income. Increase in unemployment and decrease in foreign investment. Global travels reduced and airline and tourism/ travel companies going belly up. 

• In PNG, we are facing massive declines in employment, declines in investments, big declines in production and export of all major commodities to earn foreign dollars to inject into our economy, declines in IRC taxes collections, declines PNG Customs collections, declines in SME businesses, declines lending by banks and repossessing of assets due to poor repayments by SMEs, and growing population unemployed and idle dropouts annually from all levels of schools is becoming stressful period for our nation’s history. 

• Crimes and violence on the other hand is on the rise in our country and becoming unprecedented. Law and order enforcement by police is all time low and killing the morale of our people when jail system and courts system are failing our people now then ever before. 

• Declines in foreign exchange issue remains a killer of businesses who depend on export/ import in PNG. 

• Rental of Hotels, Apartments, High Rise and other properties in the real estate industry in PNG is declining and big name hotels like Ela Beach Hotel has been closed indefinitely now by Steamships due to unfavorable economic conditions in PNG.

• Potential multi billion kina projects envisioned to help stimulate economic growth and compounded activities have come to stand still or delayed progress. Projects like Freda River, Wafi Golpu, Papuan LNG, Western LNG, Pasca Offshore, and others could have gone into FEED phase now and some next year to propel our economy but they are slowly being renegotiated by Marape-Steven Government.

• Given the above unfavorable but stark economic realities facing PNG and is affecting everyone including government, NGOs, businesses, SMEs, and churches, the Marape-Steven Government needs to now look above and beyond to secure help to bolster, institute and roll out a NATIONAL ECONOMIC RECOVERY AND STIMULUS PACKAGE from 2020 to 2022.

• Agriculture and SMEs as well and forestry and fisheries must be given extraordinary injection in funding, management structure, and political will power to work closely with all the banks in PNG to stimulate increase in investments. 

• Kumul Consolidated Holdings through Kumul Agriculture Limited should seriously consider organizing via Private Public Policy (PPP) with foreign agriculture business to invest in large scale agribusinesses all over PNG through down streaming in partnership with landowners, local SMEs, and banks. Same applies to forestry and Fisheries down streaming.

• Marape-Steven Government must institute a Economic Advisory Committee made up of external and internal advisors who must be richly qualified to help Take Back PNG Economy in this very stressful and challenging times. 

• The National Debt Level is around K30 Billion and repayment of this bill alone is sucking the lifeblood of growing PNG. We need economic technical experts to guide PNG Government so that we manage our loan repayments while growing he economy concurrently during this tough economic times.

The PNG Think Tank Group believes that times now and still ahead will be very touch on our people, Government and Country so we all need to brace up for tougher decisions to be made to help introduce a NATIONAL ECONOMIC RECOVERY AND STIMULUS PACKAGE for PNG.  Without which, we are stuck and will be losing precious time and opportunity to make this urgent and timely call to make a U-turn for our economy.

A formal letter by PNG TTG Inc calling upon the Prime Minister and the Government to seriously consider this widely needed/ demanded intervention to save our economy in this critical time will be delivered this week when the Executive Board Members meet with Prime Minister.

Together Let’s Believe And Act Upon Our Convictions (not convenience) to Help Take Back PNG Economy now

