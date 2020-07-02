THE EXCELLENT BRAINS BEHIND PNG THINK TANK GROUP





PNGTHINK TANK WHATSAPP GROUP

PNG Think Tank Group is a national founded and managed progressive Think Tank group different from NRI and INA and all academia.

PNG is a growing and developing country and we need new and better think tanks with different markets in the intellectual thinking markets or space.

There is 10 million people in PNG, they say. From that around 1 million are diploma and degree holders from and of PNG.

They form the core of the employed and contribute the biggest amount of taxation to the country.

PNG TTG is a still growing and expanding social and local network group.

Let’s amend the laws so that Police Must Not Grant Bail at any condition to:

1. Cold Blood Murderers. 2. Child Molestors and Paedophiles 3. Pack Rapists & Rapists 4. Big Time Political Criminals 5. Hardcore criminals 6. Information Thieves 7. Arsonists 8. Graffitis maniacs 9. Legalized Law enforcers who receive bribery to alter or delay cases 10. Magistrates and Judges who take bribes.

Fast track their court cases and have them swiftly prosecuted in PNG.

Enforce the Death Penalty Act and get these lawless misfits, brain-damaged and mentally screwed up people on death row.

Let them confess their sins, apologies or cry to lethal injection or firing squad or electrocution chambers under Death Penalty Act in PNG.

Too much democracy and marimari in PNG!

