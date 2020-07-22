YOGA FALSE PROPHET AND HIS 2020 ELECTION GIMMICK

ROB AGEN▪️Powes Pakop used former Prime Minister Peter O'Neill in 2015/16 (prior to the 2017 NGE) for the ground breaking ceremony of 8 Mile Settlement to Suburb Upgrade. To-date nothing has materialised at 8 mile! Ask the settlers at 8 mile! Absolutely nothing has taken place on the ground since that ground breaking ceremony at 8 mile!▪️Instead of converting 8 Mile Settlement into a suburb as promised prior to the 2017 elections, Pakop as the Chairman of the NCDC Planning Board APPROVED development plans from Malaysians and Chinese business owners who have now moved into the front of Block 1 / Zone 1 of 8 Mile Settlement, and as a consequence Settlers were forcefully evicted to make way for these Asian business syndicates. What hypocracy is this for the former Human Rights Lawyer to allow this to happen to the Settlers? Don't they have basic human rights? Pakop tricked and fooled the 8 Mile Settlers for their votes in the 2017 national general elections! He uses people very well!▪️Pakop is smart - he uses Highlanders in NCD to serve his own personal & political agenda.▪️Today, I heard Pakop invited our current Prime Minister James Marape to the Ground Breaking ceremony of the 9 Mile Settlement to Suburb Upgrade. Trust me - this is a con - it will never materialise just like the fake promises to the 8 Mile Settlers! Pakop does not even have a bloody clue on how to design & build a suburb. He'll give that job to Phoenix Construction for sure!▪️ Currently the Marape-Steven Government does NOT have a policy to upgrade Settlements to Suburbs in cities like Lae, Mt Hagen, never mind Port Moresby. You do ground breaking ceremonies based on current government policies.▪️You can't just willy nilly make ground breaking ceremonies after ceremonies without having a realistic Program and Infrastructure Development Plan in place.▪️You have set the precedence with 8 Mile Settlement - you are conning the voters of NCD - this is a 2022 election gimmick. Call it 'early campaign' if you wish to!▪️As the Chairman of NCD Planning Board, Powes Pakop has the authority to approve all Development Plans within NCD as far as planning approvals are concerned. That is a fact.▪️That said - it should be also be pointed out that Powes Pakop does NOT have the mandate to award Land Titles - that is the job of the Department of Lands & Physical Planning. Pakop does NOT have the legal authority to award any Land Titles to settlers.▪️Pakop should stop this cargo cult mentality. Under the pretext of upgrading the Settlements to Suburbs, you are promising the settlers that you will give them Land Titles! Legally this is impossible and you know it. Stop the lies! You are NOT the Lands Minister or the Chairman of the Land Board.