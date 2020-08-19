AN OPEN LETTER TO THE PRIME MINISTER - PNG MEDICAL SCIENTIST ASSOCIATION AWARDS 2014-2016 REJECTION BY DPM

/

Below is the letter that I have written 7 days ago to my PNGMSA President and Executives to take this action seriously because of so many attempts and rejection by DPM of our (PNGMSA) awards.

To PNGMSA President and Executives:

Attention: Christopher Aquame

RE: PETITION THE DPM AND GOVERNMENT THROUGH WARNING LETTER TO RALLY MASS

STRIKE BY PNGMSA UNION.





Dear President and Executives of PNGMSA, see attachment - Nursing awards responded by DPM and Considered. Outcome of their calling was positive and fruitful. This is total Bias! They side-lined and rejected our awards in line with the SGO 11, but the Nurses - NO. What about us? WHY ARE WE KEEPING SO SILENT? CAN WE MAKE SOME NOISE AT THIS RIGHT TIME?





We should raise our concern regarding our delayed awards 2014 to 2016, 2017 to 2019 – pending, as well as 2020 to 2022 forthcoming. We are keeping our self so silent for decades.If other health forces can do it then, why are we even not fighting for our awards?

They should have at least approve our important awards like the Consolidated OT and Housing. Regarding Consolidated OT and oncall, it would have been same as our normal OT claims where it wasn't something to do with the SGO. No. 11. We are already paid for, so they should have just accepted that part of our award and configured it into the system, but they didn't. Instead they rejected all our claims- I am repeating all our claims were rejected. Housing is so vital and need to our lives but they also rejected. We need a home to stay, live and work. We are equally important like medical officers or doctors. We need housing allowances to be paid every fortnightly to our base salary so that we may rent live and come to work.





If DPM with its Executives and government cannot appreciate the work we do and if they can continuously reject all our awards – then we should submit a warning ⚠ petition of strike and shut down letter to NDOH and DPM. In the petition, we should warn them that if they cannot award us- then we should shut all pathology services including COVID – 19 testing sites throughout the country just like what the Nurses have did. At least, make some noises so that DPM and Government can know about our profession and who we are.





If we cannot do any of this then we can wait for 2021 for re-submission when the SGO No.11 end in December 31st 2021. We will wait till 2022 and it’s such a long time, and remember we are way behind (2014 - 2016). We should be talking about signing new MOU 2017-2019 and 2020 - 2022. Because of all their continuous rejection and delays, our log of claims (awards) have been in pending list and rejected and now we are living in 2020 August. We can't wait for 2022. Now is the TIME TO MAKE NOISE AND SHUT DOWN ALL PATHOLOGY DIAGNOSTIC SERVICES AND COVID-19 TESTING SITES THROUGH OUT THE COUNTRY AND GO OUT FOR STRIKE. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!

Thank you.

RABBIE NAZEL BERO--PNGMSA Highland REGIONAL REP

SENIOR MEDICAL LABORATORY SCIENTIST

MT HAGEN HOSPITAL,

WESTERN HIGHLAND PROVINCIAL HEALTH AUTHORITY.

P. O. BOX 36

MT HAGEN, WHP - PNG.

Phone#: 79910527 /76597909

Tel#: 541120