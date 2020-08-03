Corruption at the National Planning Office with its Evidence

𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐃𝐄𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐒𝐈𝐍𝐊𝐒 𝐃𝐄𝐄𝐏𝐄𝐑 𝐀𝐒 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐑𝐔𝐏𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐌𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐓𝐒 𝐔𝐍𝐀𝐁𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃





The mounting trend of corruptions at the National Planning Department remains unabated as Secretary Koney Samuel and his FAS – Corporate Services Division, Loma Pamea collaborate and collude to loot and rob the Department mercilessly. The few reported cases of fraudulent payments and corrupt deals by the two senior officers are believed to be only a tip of ice-bag.





You could recall a K2 million cheque payment was reported to have been released in late 2018 to the Southern Highlands Provincial Treasury, implying an element of strong intention to defraud the State through collusion and conspiracy by the two senior officers in connection with the handling of the payment.





In that case, Secretary Koney Samuel and the FAS Loma Pamea were believed to have collaborated and colluded to fraudulently initiate, approve and release the K2 million payment knowing too well K1 million portion would eventually be transferred from the transiting Southern Highlands Provincial Government Account to 𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐀𝐌𝐈 𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐄 𝐋𝐓𝐃, a company in which the two men were believed to be closely associated with one way or another. The payment was believed to be a scam well schemed using power and money conferred by their respective positions by the two leading public servants in the National Planning Department.





The authorities including the portfolio Minister (National Planning Minister) failed to conduct an investigation into the social media allegation despite massive uproars from the public as the apparently fraudulent payment went viral in the social media around early 2020.





Needless though to say Secretary Koney Samuel brushed aside the allegation as a mere social media scandal, propagated and spread by those who wanted to see him exit as Secretary for National Planning Department. Secretary Koney Samuel is believed to have then covertly convinced the people in authorities including his Portfolio Minister and his colleague members of the Budget Management Committee (BMC) that the cheque in question was cancelled and that the underlying 𝐅𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐒 𝐖𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐍𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑 𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐒𝐅𝐄𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐃 𝐓𝐎 𝐒𝐇𝐏 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐍𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐔𝐑𝐘 as reported in the social media.





Thus, the publicity and hype in connection with the wider and lengthened social media coverage of the allegation has faded away into time. The two most powerful men in the National Planning Department continue to serve and tactfully loot the Department as time goes by.





HOWEVER, convincing and corroborating evidences have emerged recently, which 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐚𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐇𝐏 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐊𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐲 𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫, 𝐇𝐨𝐧. 𝐒𝐚𝐦 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐞.





The Department of Finance controlled 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 (𝐈𝐅𝐌𝐒) 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝟒𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗. The K2 million cheque payable to Southern Provincial Treasury under cheque number 𝟎𝟏𝟒𝟕𝟔𝟑 was cleared by the Department of Finance soon after the cheque was reprinted and released by the National Planning Department.





On 8th March 2019, a 𝐊𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐰𝐧 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐦𝐢 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐋𝐭𝐝’𝐬 𝐁𝐒𝐏 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭. This deposit is believed to be the part proceeds of the K2 million payment released from the National Planning Department on 4th February 2019 as per the initial intent and design of the two powerful men in National Planning Department.





Consider how fast Southern Highlands Provincial Treasury could effect K1 million transfer taking less than a month after the K2 million transfer from the National Planning Department were credited to its operating bank account. Looks fishy and suspicious.





𝐋𝐨𝐦𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐚 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐒𝐏 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐦𝐢 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐋𝐭𝐝 although he is not a director or shareholder of Lamami Estate Ltd as confirmed from the company’s BSP and IPA records respectively. Further his younger brother, Benson Pamea and Edward Wane are minor signatories despite being directors of the company. This obviously suggests Loma Pamea owns Lamami Estate Ltd through proxies.





𝐋𝐨𝐦𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐚 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭 playing principal signatory role and supported by Benson Pamea playing minor signatory role in the whole of the company’s banking affairs to do with the K1 million embezzled funds. The two brothers appeared in persons at the BSP counters to facilitate the draw-down transactions as per BSP bank records.





In the first transaction against the K1 million deposit, 𝐊𝟒𝟓𝟎,𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐡-𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐰𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝟏𝟓𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗. The transaction was facilitated by Loma Pamea and Benson Pamea as per bank statements. 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐊𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐮𝐞𝐥.





As per bank statements, the K1 million funds were 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐰𝐨 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬 (𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗) through massive cash withdrawals on frequent basis and consequently by end of April 2019 the balance already reduced to K19, 314, albeit without any works being carried out at the project site even up to this time, consistent with the purpose for which the funds were initially requested and sourced.





Obviously, in this episode the two men skillfully planned and channeled public funds to their own company through government systems and connections using powers conferred by their positions and applied the funds discreditably for personal purposes.





It is thus seen the two men have been trading the privilege of serving the highest public offices for personal benefits and wealth creation through stealing and bribery since assuming offices in mid-2018, thus abusing and betraying public trust and confidence bestowed on them as institutional leaders of an important government agency. Corruption at the highest order of magnitude!





Given the mounting corruptions tactfully orchestrated through collaboration and collusion by the two most powerful men in National Planning Department for their own gains, the staff morale has dropped to all-time low, management has disintegrated and the productivity at the Departmental level has suffered considerably for far too long. If the relevant authorities don’t intervene to take necessary actions against the mounting corruptions, National Planning Department sinks in the hands of Koney Samuel and Loma Pamea!





𝐄𝐕𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐒 accompanying can be read in conjunctions with this article, which include:





1: BSP Bank Statements of Loma Pamea’s Lamami Estate Ltd

– Pages 1 & 2

2: Specimen Signatures of Lamami Estate Ltd’s BSP Bank Account

3: Company extract of Lamami Estate Ltd – Pages 1 & 2

4: Initial cheque raised payable to SHP Treasury, however cancelled and its replacement printed on 04/02/2020.







