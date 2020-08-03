Corruption at the National Planning Office with its Evidence

𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐃𝐄𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐒𝐈𝐍𝐊𝐒 𝐃𝐄𝐄𝐏𝐄𝐑 𝐀𝐒 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐑𝐔𝐏𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐌𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐓𝐒 𝐔𝐍𝐀𝐁𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃

The mounting trend of corruptions at the National Planning Department remains unabated as Secretary Koney Samuel and his FAS – Corporate Services Division, Loma Pamea collaborate and collude to loot and rob the Department mercilessly. The few reported cases of fraudulent payments and corrupt deals by the two senior officers are believed to be only a tip of ice-bag. 

You could recall a K2 million cheque payment was reported to have been released in late 2018 to the Southern Highlands Provincial Treasury, implying an element of strong intention to defraud the State through collusion and conspiracy by the two senior officers in connection with the handling of the payment. 

In that case, Secretary Koney Samuel and the FAS Loma Pamea were believed to have collaborated and colluded to fraudulently initiate, approve and release the K2 million payment knowing too well K1 million portion would eventually be transferred from the transiting Southern Highlands Provincial Government Account to 𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐀𝐌𝐈 𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐄 𝐋𝐓𝐃, a company in which the two men were believed to be closely associated with one way or another. The payment was believed to be a scam well schemed using power and money conferred by their respective positions by the two leading public servants in the National Planning Department. 

The authorities including the portfolio Minister (National Planning Minister) failed to conduct an investigation into the social media allegation despite massive uproars from the public as the apparently fraudulent payment went viral in the social media around early 2020.

Needless though to say Secretary Koney Samuel brushed aside the allegation as a mere social media scandal, propagated and spread by those who wanted to see him exit as Secretary for National Planning Department. Secretary Koney Samuel is believed to have then covertly convinced the people in authorities including his Portfolio Minister and his colleague members of the Budget Management Committee (BMC) that the cheque in question was cancelled and that the underlying 𝐅𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐒 𝐖𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐍𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑 𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐒𝐅𝐄𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐃 𝐓𝐎 𝐒𝐇𝐏 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐍𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐔𝐑𝐘 as reported in the social media.

Thus, the publicity and hype in connection with the wider and lengthened social media coverage of the allegation has faded away into time. The two most powerful men in the National Planning Department continue to serve and tactfully loot the Department as time goes by.

HOWEVER, convincing and corroborating evidences have emerged recently, which 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐚𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐇𝐏 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐊𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐲 𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫, 𝐇𝐨𝐧. 𝐒𝐚𝐦 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐞.

The Department of Finance controlled 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 (𝐈𝐅𝐌𝐒) 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝟒𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗. The K2 million cheque payable to Southern Provincial Treasury under cheque number 𝟎𝟏𝟒𝟕𝟔𝟑 was cleared by the Department of Finance soon after the cheque was reprinted and released by the National Planning Department.

On 8th March 2019, a 𝐊𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐰𝐧 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐦𝐢 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐋𝐭𝐝’𝐬 𝐁𝐒𝐏 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭. This deposit is believed to be the part proceeds of the K2 million payment released from the National Planning Department on 4th February 2019 as per the initial intent and design of the two powerful men in National Planning Department.

Consider how fast Southern Highlands Provincial Treasury could effect K1 million transfer taking less than a month after the K2 million transfer from the National Planning Department were credited to its operating bank account. Looks fishy and suspicious.

𝐋𝐨𝐦𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐚 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐒𝐏 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐦𝐢 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐋𝐭𝐝 although he is not a director or shareholder of Lamami Estate Ltd as confirmed from the company’s BSP and IPA records respectively. Further his younger brother, Benson Pamea and Edward Wane are minor signatories despite being directors of the company. This obviously suggests Loma Pamea owns Lamami Estate Ltd through proxies. 

𝐋𝐨𝐦𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐚 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭 playing principal signatory role and supported by Benson Pamea playing minor signatory role in the whole of the company’s banking affairs to do with the K1 million embezzled funds. The two brothers appeared in persons at the BSP counters to facilitate the draw-down transactions as per BSP bank records.

In the first transaction against the K1 million deposit, 𝐊𝟒𝟓𝟎,𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐡-𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐰𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝟏𝟓𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗. The transaction was facilitated by Loma Pamea and Benson Pamea as per bank statements. 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐊𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐮𝐞𝐥.

As per bank statements, the K1 million funds were 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐰𝐨 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬 (𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗) through massive cash withdrawals on frequent basis and consequently by end of April 2019 the balance already reduced to K19, 314, albeit without any works being carried out at the project site even up to this time, consistent with the purpose for which the funds were initially requested and sourced. 

Obviously, in this episode the two men skillfully planned and channeled public funds to their own company through government systems and connections using powers conferred by their positions and applied the funds discreditably for personal purposes.  

It is thus seen the two men have been trading the privilege of serving the highest public offices for personal benefits and wealth creation through stealing and bribery since assuming offices in mid-2018, thus abusing and betraying public trust and confidence bestowed on them as institutional leaders of an important government agency. Corruption at the highest order of magnitude!

Given the mounting corruptions tactfully orchestrated through collaboration and collusion by the two most powerful men in National Planning Department for their own gains, the staff morale has dropped to all-time low, management has disintegrated and the productivity at the Departmental level has suffered considerably for far too long. If the relevant authorities don’t intervene to take necessary actions against the mounting corruptions, National Planning Department sinks in the hands of Koney Samuel and Loma Pamea!

𝐄𝐕𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐒 accompanying can be read in conjunctions with this article, which include:

1: BSP Bank Statements of Loma Pamea’s Lamami Estate Ltd 
       – Pages 1 & 2
2: Specimen Signatures of Lamami Estate Ltd’s BSP Bank Account
3: Company extract of Lamami Estate Ltd – Pages 1 & 2
4: Initial cheque raised payable to SHP Treasury, however cancelled and its replacement printed on 04/02/2020.







Comments

Post a Comment

Please free to leave comments.

Popular posts from this blog

FAKE PASTOR ROBIN ISAAC EXPOSED AS A SUGAR DADDY AND PORNSTAR

Image
by TONY JOHN
(Rumors has it that there are some or most young women who have been and are members of the Kanamanda Apostolic Division are being pregnant (unwanted) or were and are likely to be and are single mothers with bastard child/children – Suspected outcome of fornication and adultery amongst church members, and Robin himself as a result of Robin's distorted and fabricated revelations boosted by disco like stimulating shows and half naked presentations that aroses sexual desires in the pretext of Christianity)

This post answers Robin ISAAC's question to my earlier post titled
His response to my earlier post: " Is Polygamous family sin?" "Is Polygamous geneological biblical history a will of God?" Rather than using shortcut conclusive judgmental evil words like: satanic, demonic, Antichrist, adultery, cult, porn, fornication, false prophets, etc. These words are not the Truth. Even the Truth does not know these words. They never hurt God's people f…
Read more

O'NEILL'S LOYALIST STEAL MORE WHILE SERVING MARAPE

Image
by DIANA KADABI
I wanted to write the piece below for a long time but could, however, I have found this opening to do so now: -A friend who we have been fighting corruption these past years decided to unfriend me because I made a comment on a Post about Jerry Augus being paid millions to his hire car company. After reading my comment he asked me to delete the comment stating that he had evidence to post and share this post, but I refuse and said that let it be as my comment was NOT against what he posted but, a suggestion for posting evidence as well so we can appreciate the allegations are true. This prompted my account being unfriended. I don’t care about being unfriended on Facebook but TRUTH STICKS OUT.The allegations maybe somewhat true to the fact that the CEO of Tourism Promotion Authority using his position is authority and at the same time he being a person from the same District from who the Prime Minister is from, he might have benefited from funds earmarked for the Earth Qu…
Read more

COVID-19 Massive Deception

Image
By: Dr. Samuel Maima
Up this very end I am still not convinced with the way we handle the testing of C19. Why? Because URTIs are not only caused by C19 alone.
How can we make sure PCR positive is true positive or false negative?
We can only do specific C19 antibody tests. Not only that. We have to do specific antibody tests for all other RNA viruses that cause URTIs and exclude other RNA viruses that cause URTI symptoms similar to C19.
This is not done here so how can we trust PCR?
PCR has 70% specificity and it can’t be concluded as a GOLD STANDARD when it is not.
PCR has huge windows of both false negatives and false positives because PCR can not delineate the RNA viral nucleic particles when the RNA polymerase enzyme is added.
This is a technical issue.
For example, the positive PCR to C19 for the Asaro lady was not C19. It was HIV with opportunistic URTI infection all got screwed up by giving false impression onto the data of C19 included in the 9 C19 positives during the lockdown. She wa…
Read more

JOEL ALU THE BRIBE PAYING, CORRUPT SCUM NAQIA MD

Image
NAQIA Acting Managing Director Joel Alu Bribed Police officers with K27,500 to escape prosecution.

A formal complaint has been registered with the Commissioner of Police David Manning last week after incriminating evidence of bribery of police officers by NAQIA Acting Managing Director Mr Joel Alu has surface in 2019. The complaint is against two named officers of the police prosecution team who were based at Boroko Police Station in 2016.

The two named officers (a male and a female) allegedly received a total sum of about K27,000 into their bank accounts though a conduit K2 shelf-company known as Dawai Plumbing and Fabrication Ltd.

This payment was made to the police officers to destroy police investigation files against Mr Joel Soga Alu who was arrested twice on 27th November 2015 and January 2016 for official corruption and assault respectively by the National Fraud and Anti-Corruption Squad.

The first arrest followed from a November 2014 complaint against Mr Alu lodged at…
Read more

LARGEST SCAM IN PNG HISTORY

Image
by SAM J KAUPA

THE DEMISE OF OROGEN MINERALS AND THE EMERGENCE OF OIL SEARCH HIGH VALUED PNG COMPANY - OROGEN MINERALS WAS MERGED WITH UNKNOWN AUSTRALIA’S OIL SEARCH TO ACCESS HIGH VALUED PNG MINERALS AND HYDRO CARBON ASSETS – UNDER THE PRETEXT OF THE NOW BOTCHED PNG TO QUEENSLAND GAS PIPELINE PROJECT WITH EXXON MOBIL. Mineral Resources Development Company Limited (MRDC) was established in 1975 and was 100% owned by the Government of Papua New Guinea.
It was initially established as the State Nominee to acquire the State and Landowner equity interests in mining and petroleum projects and to manage the equity funds for landowner companies from the major resource development areas of PNG. In 1996, during Sir Julius Chan’s term as PM, the major interests of MRDC were partially privatised, through the creation of Orogen Minerals Limited (OML), of which the MRDC held a 51% controlling shareholding. In April 2002 during the Somare reign, Orogen merged with Oil Search Limited (O…
Read more

DIRTY COP IMPREGNATED DAUGHTER WHO WAS STATE WITNESS NOW DEAD

Image
FATHER MOURNS PASSING OF DAUGHTER WHO WAS A STATE WITNESS, ALLEGEDLY IMPREGNATED BY ARRESTING OFFICER IN THE CASE

by Augustine Giobun Tupp

I speak out on behalf of my late daughter Anita Giobun Tupp known on Facebook as Neetha Basia Tupp who died in the process of delivering her first baby on the 26 June 2020.
My late daughter Anita was a state witness and was impregnated by our arresting officer while investigating our case. The particular officer is attached to the CID section of Bougaiville Police Service based in Buka. As the father of their state witness, I entrusted the police in performing their duties responsibly and with care and protection to ensure no harm comes to her while awaiting trail.

The behavior in which this particular officer has conducted himself is uncalled for and unbecoming of an officer of the law. This has breached public trust and confidence and has also tarnished the name of Bougaiville Police Service. There are living proofs of police sexual abuse to women wh…
Read more

THE REAL STORY BEHIND WIFE KILLER FELIX KANGE

Image
The real story behind this and now details coming in the open is Felix Kange was caught with his pants down having sex with his late wife's sister, while the late wife and some other friends were in the car waiting to go out partying on that fateful Friday night. 

He had ran back to the house to pick up something but went to his sister in law's room and started having a romp, a few minutes went by and he did not show up in the car and the late wife being suspicious went back inside the house to check, she found her sister's door locked and head moans and groans coming from inside, he had no way of escaping, he got busted by his late wife deep inside his sister in law, out of his shame and from the arguments that followed he took out his side arm and released a round on his wife. 

With all the ill-gotten millions he got via stealing from the state through various false claims he paid off his in-laws not to sue and bought them all out, no one wants this to conti…
Read more