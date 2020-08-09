MY UNSOLICITED ADVICE TO OUR PRIME MINISTER

Prime Minister Marape now more than ever needs to demonstrate his leadership and concern for this country by coming to the forefront and taking decisive control of the situation. As Prime Minister, you need information - timely, accurate and actionable information - in order to act. Those who cannot provide you with that are feeding you disinformation and misinformation and are not assets. They are liabilities and must be replaced post haste.



As an intelligent person, you are free to access to the truth of any situation in your country and make a decision thereupon for the benefit of the nation. i refer specifically to the viral pandemic and the drug situation.



For the virus, I suggest that you:



a. Get all the possible advice you can from all sides of the debate. With that, you visit the facts within your own country and establish if indeed the actions being taken are benefiting your people, your country and its economy.



b. From there, you determine a course of action that will protect our national interests while being proactive in addressing the issue. I urge you to look to other countries and see how they are dealing with this. And not necessarily the Western countries only.



The second issue of national importance is the cocaine smuggling matter. This case has clearly demonstrated that:



a. Our national intelligence apparatus is in a mess and is, at best, dysfunctional, ineffective, unprofessional or non-existent.



b. The myth that this was a joint operation is just that. If not, then why did all those law enforcement agencies collude to hide several breaches of national security from you and the National Security Council?



c. The allegations and insinuations surfacing on social media and on the streets about this matter must be taken seriously. The only reason why they are not being formally investigated is because the persons with the information do not trust the persons doing the investigating. That is because all the names are coming out are linked to people appointed to investigate the matter.



d. There are many good, loyal, dedicated and committed police, PNGDF, Customs, NIO and other officers around/ Appoint one of them to take charge of an independent task force into this and commence weeding out the rot.



e. My belief is that when this task force starts investigations, it will be the beginning of the end for corruption in this country.



PAUL AMATIO