Take Back PNG and give it to Foreigners?

GABRIEL KOTONA GABRIEL KOTONA





There is inside information that an expatriate has been appointed to be the MD for PNG Power! So where does that fit the slogan now to take back PNG?? Do we not have qualified Papua New Guineans who can manage this organization?





The last acting MD Carolyn Blacklock did more harm to the organization than good and where does that support the idea to recruit another foreigner, an expatriate??





My good Prime Minister Hon James Marape, you brought hope to the nation when you made this every Papua New Guineans believe you that together we will make this nation great and wealthy. And it must be Papua New Guineans taking hold of the destiny of this nation going forward.





The rumours if true raises a lot of questions now. It means that this country will continue to depend on expatriates, foreigners and consultants to run it. And I hope this isn't one of the conditions of a structural adjustment program being directed by IMF as a condition to the loan. If it is, then we may be selling away our most crucial asset to be privatised. The economy of this nation is powered by energy in the form of fuel and electricity.





Are you not telling the nation that you have overlooked equally and more than qualified Papua New Guineans in the process? Whom do we represent in Parliament?





If there are Papua New Guineans equally qualified for the position on merits than giving them a priority! Why foreigners??





What decision you make now will reveal to the nation the type of government we have in the helm of political power. I understand it is the prerogative of NEC to make that call but has NEC really convened to deliberate on this particular appointment?





PNG Power stands on the brink of collapse and what good will it do by appointing another foreigner who knows nothing about the problem PNG Power faces but will be there for a definite objective which might not be good for the company in the long run.





Mr Prime Minister, the call is yours!





1) Entire Board needs to be sacked, as under their watch PPL has hit rock bottom





2) All IPPs signed would only benefit others while PPL stands to lose out. Expensive deal to benefits others PPL carries liabilities for many years





3) No leadership in PPL





4) Blackout everywhere





5) Operationally PPL doing it tough with basic stock items not readily available





6) Financially PPL in dire cash position living off Bank overdraft which is creasing by the day





7) Creditors increasing to over K500million.





8) Only a matter of time shit will hit the fence





9) Due processes of recruitment thrown out the window





10) All Highlanders (senior Manager) terminated without cause? Court cases looming all because of pure stupidity