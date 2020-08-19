WE CORRECT THE POLICE MINISTER'S FAKE REPORT

By : Aristole Agus

INTELIGENCE REPORT - TRUTH BEHIND ILLEGAL AIRSTRIP  AND FAILED SMUGGLING OF DRUGS (COCAINE) ON CRASHED CESNA 402C- VHTSI PLANE, SUNDAY 26TH JULY 2020 AT PAPA VILLAGE IN THE HIRI-EAST DISTRICT OF CENTRAL PROVINCE.

The report defeats the Police Minister Bryan Kramer's reports by accusing journalists and branding their reports as misleading. It only define the characteristics of a typical PNG Politician.

This report will now support the journalists investigation on the planed crashed as of Tuesday 28th of July 2020 by a private investigators.

The plane departed Mareebee Airport in Queensland and arrived in PNG landing safely at Bogi Bogi illegal air strip which is not known by many apart from the cartel, local runners and their cohorts who in involved. Bogi Bogi is a Savanah grassland (bush) area that was graded by locals from Papa village (identity witheld).

According to reliable sources, it was revealed, on Sunday 26th of July 2020 between the hours 2pm to 5pm a couple (identity witheld and statements will be obtained) heard and saw a particular air craft was flying very low just above the tree tops. To their surprise, the plane landed in the bushes and the engines were switched off for on or about an hour as they could not hear the running sound of the engine. All of sudden, the engine was turned on again with a loud sound as a aircraft about to take off. While the engine was running loudly preparing to take off, all of a sudden the couple heard the sound vanished as it failed to take off. That prompted the couple to raised the alarm immediately. (The couple witnessed the incident and fully aware of what is taking place).

Apparently, the PPC Central was on a hunting trip with the locals on the same day (28.07.2020) along the bushes where they witnessed several vehicles heading into the bushes at the back of Papa village at around 3pm. The PPC Central’s vehicle was tactically blocked by the convoy of police officers accompanied by Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Mr. Donald Yamasombi. A Senior Sergeant (police officer name witheld) was driving a white Toyota Land Cruiser 5 doors and purposely blocked the PPCs way. He then walked over to the PPCs vehicle and was shocked to see it was the PPC Central and quickly pulled a fast one to said he was with the Commander without any name given who is the Commander. PPC was expecting to see Mr. Wagambie but instead he was surprised to see Mr. DCP Yamasombi. As matter of courtesy, PPC Opai greeted Acting DCP Yamasombi but he did not inform him there was a plane that had crashed. The PPC learnt of the crash at around 4am on a Monday (27.07.2020) morning when his Police Officers text him.

On Monday 27th July 2020 at around 9-10 am, PPC Central arrived at the crash site with some other officers from NCD units. To their surprise, Deputy Director Water Police and officers from his command were already there at the crash site with two AFP officers including a Hevilift Chopper with the pilot on standby. When asked who is in charge on the ground, the Director Water Police responded by saying he was in charge, AFP will do an analysis report and Hevilift will air lift the wreckage as Deputy Commissioner had already visited the scene on Sunday 26th July, 3020 itself. That prompted an argument between the police officers who arrived with the PPC on Monday morning as evidences would be tempered and concealed.

Those officers with the PPC who went to the crashed site were the ones who opposed the decision to removed the crashed plane and ordered Hevilift Chopper out of the crash site as they were going to tempered the evidence. They were unsuccessful in their attempt to remove the wreckage. If the plane were to be removed in the early hours of Monday (26.07.2020) morning, the country would not have known of the Cocaine heist.

Police Dog Unit was called in as suspicious white substance were seen on the ground with the left wheel burnt to ashes. The white coloured substance looks more of cocaine. The Police officers who knew about how cocaine looks like, picked the stimulants, sniffed and instantly confirmed it was cocaine Immediately including trained sniffer dogs were called and brought to the site. The dogs went directly and sniffed the white substance, ran straight into the cabin area and sat down. This confirmed the white substance is actually cocaine as the dogs were trained to sniffed, identify and confirmed the illegal drug substances including explosives, humans and its behaviour. All is included in the report provided by the dog handlers.

There are witnesses who saw what had transpired at that time including who loaded the plane, who refuelled the plane and including those that removed the cargoes destined for Australia. They will come forward to give their statements on what they have seen and witnessed.

SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES:

There were NO alarms raised as Priority by the Acting Deputy Commissioner Operations Mr. Donald Yamasombi in regards to the plane crash within the Police Network at the Operations Centre at Boroko for the Police and Ambulance to be deployed as a plane had crashed for emergency purpose.

Deputy Commissioner and those police officers who were the first at the crashed site failed to notify Civil Aviation of an illegal air strip that was secretly built for the drug trade and a plane had crashed.

There was no chain of Command or a courtesy call to the Assistant Commissioner NCD/Centralq Mr. Wagambie and PPC Central by Deputy Commissioner to visit the crash site. Instead the PPC and the NCD/Central Commander on their own accord accompanied the higher ranking officer to the scene.

Delegation of function from Divisional and Provincial commands were deliberately ignored and kept in Isolation on that day of the crash. The incident happened at Papa village in Central Province under the jurisdiction and responsibility which the investigation fall under the CID Central who will be sanctioned by the Director Crimes.

Restrictions on Media Releases from the NCD/Central Commander and PPC Central.

Arrangement of Hevilift Chopper to immediately air lift the crashed plane from the scene on Monday (27. 07.2020) was a direct evidence of attempting to temper with the evidence within the crime scene and to make it as a normal plane crash.

Heavily armed Police officers all in body vest and armour stopped some people going to the river for their fishing and held them hostage preventing them access until it all cleared depriving their livelihood to sustain their family and lost of income to sell their fish.

Failed to engage tracking/sniffing dogs to attend to crime scene.

Silently engaged Forensic officers to attend to the crash site without raising any alarm or inviting the media.

The suspicious movements observed from police officers named as abovesaid at the crash site on Sunday 26.07.2020 between 2pm to 5pm that clearly indicates Police involvement in the smuggling of the illicit drugs namely Cocaine.

Therefore, it is unbecoming for the Police Minister Bryan Kramer to claim there was no evidence of cocaine neither to entrust the intelligence of the Police Dog ‘Astro’??

Minister Kramer there is big problem within the Police force. Where are the policy changes? Can you enlighten the public at large.

