CAN YOU TRUST A LIAR, BETRAYER AND HYPOCRITE?



Happy Independence Hela.

James Marape is the biggest liar, betrayer and hypocrite of all time.

He is the definition of a wolf in sheep's skin.

He was PNC, part of PNC and served as the longest serving Finance Minister for seven (7) consecutive years in the PNC Party government.

He resigned from PNC Party and lied to this country and her people that he didn’t want to be part of a corrupt O’Neill government. However, to date he has not produced one single evidence and or laid one single complaint with Ombudsman Commission or Police National Fraud and Anti Corruption Directorate on his claims.  

He was never genuine from the start. He said he only wanted to remove O’Neill and never wanted to be PM. However, in Laguna camp, he forced himself by putting his name down on VONC Motion Paper has the candidate for PM hoping that he will attract the numbers. Needless to say, he never attracted numbers and so fall short of the required majority (magic number) which is 56 MPs. 

In failing his bid, he then went to lure William Duma, and wilfully lied to him by offering him PM position by signing a one page agreement. Both James Marape and William Powi prayed over that agreement in the presence of Patrick Puraitch and Governor Sasindran Muthuvel at around 3am in Governor Muthuvel’s residence in Waigani Heights. 

Sad to say, as soon as William Duma and his URP moved to Laguna Camp, James Marape backflipped on his own agreement with Duma. We then had a stalemate in Laguna Camp which resulted in a secret ballot on the 28th of May 2019. The result of the secret ballot is of course a public knowledge now in the country. However, for the record, James Marape was defeated by Patrick Puraitch with the result ( Puraitch 37 and Marape 28). Marape then prayed over the result and accepted defeat and endorsed Patrick as the candidate for PM. 

Everyone of us in the Laguna camp thought that all was well and good. Little did we know that this untrustworthy, selfless and greedy Tari man was graving for power and wealth and using God’s Name in vain to pursue his course. 

On the evening of the 28th of May 2019, Marape and Powi met up with Michael Nali who then brought them to meet Peter O’Neill. In his meeting with Peter O’Neill, Marape cried so bitterly and asked Peter O’Neill to forgive him as a Hela and Southern Highlands brother. Again, sad to say, as we know today, he was not crying to say sorry to Peter O’Neill but rather crying to Peter O’Neill to give him the prime ministership. 

Simply put, James Marape betrayed and backstabbed everyone at the Laguna camp and went back to Crown hotel when he lost to Patrick Puraitch through a secret ballot and got mandate from PNC to become PM. 

So he did not only betrayed and backstabbed everyone at Laguna camp but he also betrayed and backstabbed PNC Party and the Crown hotel camp and many other people. 

And now on the eve of his 1st anniversary as PM he sacks the very Party (PNC) that he went and begged and cried to and made him PM. 

It should now be very clear in everyone’s mind that James Marape deserted PNC Party for his own selfishness, greed and hunger for power and wealth of this world. 

In conclusion, James Marape is someone who cannot and can NEVER be trusted even if he prays over his commitment to you. He is the most untrustworthiness guy I have ever known. 

GOD HELP THIS COUNTRY UNDER JAMES MARAPE’s CORRUPT AND UNTRUSTWORTHY LEADERSHIP

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

FAKE PASTOR ROBIN ISAAC EXPOSED AS A SUGAR DADDY AND PORNSTAR

Image
by TONY JOHN
(Rumors has it that there are some or most young women who have been and are members of the Kanamanda Apostolic Division are being pregnant (unwanted) or were and are likely to be and are single mothers with bastard child/children – Suspected outcome of fornication and adultery amongst church members, and Robin himself as a result of Robin's distorted and fabricated revelations boosted by disco like stimulating shows and half naked presentations that aroses sexual desires in the pretext of Christianity)

This post answers Robin ISAAC's question to my earlier post titled
His response to my earlier post: " Is Polygamous family sin?" "Is Polygamous geneological biblical history a will of God?" Rather than using shortcut conclusive judgmental evil words like: satanic, demonic, Antichrist, adultery, cult, porn, fornication, false prophets, etc. These words are not the Truth. Even the Truth does not know these words. They never hurt God's people f…
Read more

ANNA SOLOMON WANTS TO LEGALISE PROSTITUTION IN PNG

Image
Legalizing prostitution simply means pulling sex out of private lives/rooms and placing it onto the business platform, making it a trading commodity on the market. Interesting times where Men are now clipping prise tags onto everything presumed priceless.

The latest commotion over the legalization of Prostitution comes as no surprise on the account that it has been well anticipated. Only 'When' or 'How Soon' stands as the question. And now there's the Knock on the door, and the terrified piglets begin to squeak. Chill out, it's just a knock.

Our previous article mentioned the legalization of Prostitution as one of the many unfavourable events to unfold in the near future, and here we are now, making the headlines.
Facebook Link to the previous article:
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1368510793285542&substory_index=0&id=1362475803889041

Well back to the main discussion.

The idea of legalizing prostitution comes about based on only one paramount i…
Read more

AN URGENT PLEA TO THE PRIME MINISTER

Image
HON. JAMES MARAPE., MP
PRIME MINSTER OF THE INDEPENDENT STATE OF PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Dear Prime Minister;

Sir, I make this post on this matter of national importance as it involves not only the commission of a serious crime on PNG territory but involves the issue of national security. Your statement (and that of a DCP/Ops Yamasombi) as quoted in the Post Courier on Friday on the movement of the cocaine discovered in PNG to Australia is shocking and could be the result of you being given insufficient information and facts to make a sound decision for the good of our country. I am hoping that you are truly a Papua New Guinean from Hela province in PNG.

The law

According to the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Part IV, Section 10, FORFEITURE OF DANGEROUS DRUGS ILLEGALLY IMPORTED: “Dangerous drugs imported in contravention of this Act or of a licence shall be seized by a Customs Officer and may be dealt with as the Minister directs.” The law does not state who this Minister is. Under Schedule 1 of the s…
Read more

SOVEREIGNTY AND NATIONAL DUTY – ARE WE COMPROMISED?

Image
by CYRIL GAREPolice Commissioner and Pandemic Controller, David Manning made Friday’s front page of the Post Courier with the headlines “Covid-19 Vaccine Queried – China asked to explain reported tests”.Was it a joke? How true could this be? If there was anyone it would be David Manning himself, the man at the helm of the Pandemic law response and enforcement in PNG. Anything including persons could not possibly enter PNG territorial space without his knowledge and approval. True it shall be!Again we ask, how did the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine ever make inroads to Kurumbukari at the first place? We only learnt about its existence and tests on the 48 Chinese mine workers after the Ramu NiCo Management Ltd wrote to the National Department of Health (NDoH) informing it about the Aug 10 vaccination. PNG would never have known about this otherwise.Chinese duck farmer cum tycoon, Chen Mailin and his team sneaked into the country on June 23, 2020. The flight originated from Vancouver via Japan, Hong…
Read more

WHERE IS THE EVIDENCE OF THE EXISTENCE OF SARS-COV-2? DR. SAMUEL MAIMA

Image
by SAMUEL MAIMATest regulators must publish evidences of this novel SARS-COV-2 showing “viral purification and visualization” in order to underpin rt PCR and antibody tests.If the coronavirus is proven to exist in PNG and in the world, tests regulators must produce evidence(s) showing how this coronavirus fulfills Koch’s postulates before it can be assumed it causes the new diseases it termed Covid-19.WHERE IS THE EVIDENCE?No Gold Standards, No Fulfilment of Koch’s Postulates - No Evidence at the moment.Viral purification and visualization prior to test manufacture is the scientific approach in validating how accurately tests perform - gold standard (White and Fenner, 2986 p96). The must be followed by the proof that any viral agent(s) conforms to Koch’s postulates for causation of this new disease called Covid-19 which is currently lacking (eg Zhel etal 2020).There is no real gold standard for Covid-19 since this specific virus has never been properly purified and visual used under e…
Read more

STEALING, NEPOTISM RIFE AT YOUTH DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Image
By: National Youth Development Authority Staff
The National Youth Development Authority –Director-General Mr. Joe Itaki and his syndicate Ms Winnie Milam must be arrested for the Misappropriation of K8 million belonging to the National Youth Development Authority appropriated by the Department of National Planning for the PIP Project –Youth Development Programs –REGIONAL YOUTH HUBS. This report is a comprehensive one with all evidence attached including expenditure vote summary, copies of contracts, copies of invoices, copies of cheques and other related materials substantiating all allegations made in that complaint. It was a Formal Complaint laid against the Director-General and his crime syndicate for Conspiracy, Abuse of Office and Misappropriation of National Youth Development Authority funds. The Crime Syndicate consists of the following:
1. Mr Joe Itaki (Current Director-General -NYDA) 2. Hon. Wake Goe ( Current Minister for Community Development, Youth & Religion) 3. Ms Winnie …
Read more

COVID-19 Massive Deception

Image
By: Dr. Samuel Maima
Up this very end I am still not convinced with the way we handle the testing of C19. Why? Because URTIs are not only caused by C19 alone.
How can we make sure PCR positive is true positive or false negative?
We can only do specific C19 antibody tests. Not only that. We have to do specific antibody tests for all other RNA viruses that cause URTIs and exclude other RNA viruses that cause URTI symptoms similar to C19.
This is not done here so how can we trust PCR?
PCR has 70% specificity and it can’t be concluded as a GOLD STANDARD when it is not.
PCR has huge windows of both false negatives and false positives because PCR can not delineate the RNA viral nucleic particles when the RNA polymerase enzyme is added.
This is a technical issue.
For example, the positive PCR to C19 for the Asaro lady was not C19. It was HIV with opportunistic URTI infection all got screwed up by giving false impression onto the data of C19 included in the 9 C19 positives during the lockdown. She wa…
Read more