LOGOHU AWARD HIJACKED

by GOVERNMENT HOUSE INSIDER

Government House has recently conferred an invalid award on a politician.

On the 16th July 2020 at a public investiture ceremony at Government House for award recipients in the 2020 New Year's List, Hon. Robert Agarobe, Governor of Central Province, was conferred by the Governor General the honour of a "Companion of the Star of Melanesia" (CSM). However, Governor Agarobe has not been considered or approved for a "CSM" or any other award. Checking the lists of the Papua New Guinea Honours and Awards since the commencement in 2005, I do not find the name of Governor Agarobe.





It is clear someone in the management team of Government House had hijacked the proper process and included Governor Agarobe in the Investiture List for the "CSM" award.







BUT WHY?







This blatant and disgraceful act by a senior executive of the highest Office in the land cannot be tolerated, and corrective measures need to be taken very swiftly before it causes a grave embarrassment to the Governor General, to the Honours and Awards approving authority - and to Buckingham Palace and the Queen herself, who is the Head of Papua New Guinea's own national honours system, The Orders of Papua New Guinea.







Are the proper authorities, and the Prime Minister, aware of this very serious public service administrative crime? And if they are aware, what remedial action are they taking - which should include immediate sackings of all those executives who were responsible for this huge and inexcusable blunder?





