WHERE IS THE EVIDENCE OF THE EXISTENCE OF SARS-COV-2? DR. SAMUEL MAIMA

SAMUEL MAIMA

Test regulators must publish evidences of this novel SARS-COV-2 showing “viral purification and visualization” in order to underpin rt PCR and antibody tests.

If the coronavirus is proven to exist in PNG and in the world, tests regulators must produce evidence(s) showing how this coronavirus fulfills Koch’s postulates before it can be assumed it causes the new diseases it termed Covid-19.

WHERE IS THE EVIDENCE?

No Gold Standards, No Fulfilment of Koch’s Postulates - No Evidence at the moment.

Viral purification and visualization prior to test manufacture is the scientific approach in validating how accurately tests perform - gold standard (White and Fenner, 2986 p96). The must be followed by the proof that any viral agent(s) conforms to Koch’s postulates for causation of this new disease called Covid-19 which is currently lacking (eg Zhel etal 2020).

There is no real gold standard for Covid-19 since this specific virus has never been properly purified and visual used under electronic microscope.

Thus, the accuracy end of tests are unknown. The development of tests and tests kits are contrary to FDA’s guidance document.

Reliable analytical data is critical for the correct determination of the real presence or absence of Covid-19 infection (Ogestad et al 2020 p3-4).

The above extract - confirmed by George University State Authors - reveals that the way these tests perform on patients/staff have never been fully evaluated into the gold standards of purified virus. This means the accuracy of these tests are currently unknown therefore more work is required to be done.

Pauster and Koch formed the foundation of scientific observations against blind belief.

Their work was the first step towards looking for answers through scientific experiments and proofs.

Koch postulates is a fine documentation of experimental proof between microbes and diseases.

Koch’s principle observations are applicable with modification in the age of molecular biology.

Koch’s Postulates and What are the 4 these Requirements?

1. First the microbe must be found in the people who have disease and must not be found in people who do not have the disease.

2. The organism or microbe must be able to be grown from the affected tissues or other specimen in the laboratory. (It must be purified and visualized under electronic microscope).

3. The organism must cause disease when given to affected healthy person.

4. The organism must be grown again from this second individual then purified and visualized under electronic microscope.

In the absence of Koch’s postulates being fulfilled by Covid-19, there is no evidence to its existence really.

Here in PNG we can also verify it by the process of purifying this microbial pathogen by growing on specific culture and visualize it under electron microscope.

If we can not do it or achieve it, this again scientifically lacked the evidence to validate whether Covid-19 is really present in PNG and in the world.

EVIDENCES OF FAULTY TESTS IN RTPCR AND ANTIBODY TESTS OF COVID-19 - “THE FLAWED TESTS”

Investigative journalists in UK found that British Test Regulator - Public Health England (PHE) we’re reportedly using discorded positives and negatives as “in-house home brew” tests and creating differences between tests results (Donnelly and Garner 2020).

Data sheets (eg Roche, 2020), rushed out from the tests manufacturers, and fast-tracked for clinical use by the US Federal Drug Administration Under Emergency Use Authorization have dropped the requisite caveats that such tests must be confirmed by the purified Covid-19 and its visualization and not from viral RNA bits the so-called “RNAemia” (Huang et al 2020 p499) assumed to come from a novel coronavirus based on molecular/genetic similarity.

The gold standard for any novel coronavirus test is the best independent tests to measure the test’s-accuracy at truly detecting those patients with the virus or without the virus. The gold standard test must not be the bits of RNAemia but “purified virus” visualized under electron microscope.

The correct determination of the presence or absence of Covid-19 infection the so called novel coronavirus, these conjectured “viral particles” must be rigorously proven to cause disease using the strict criteria called Koch’s postulates which have never been fulfilled for novel coronavirus (Zhu et al 2020, Crowe 2020a).

This may help to explain discordant results in the cases of positive, negative or positive then negative too common with the current tests in Covid-19.

Further the number of RT-PCR positives have been highly questionable with huge false positive and negative. It is concluded as high as 90% of RTPCR positives most likely negative in the absence of Covid-19 purification and visualization by strictly following Koch’s postulates.

In all of the test to date Koch’s postulates have not been followed and therefore the evidences are currently lacking.