MARAPE EXPOSED IN PUBLIC LIES



by Israel Lama, 30th October 2020



Israel Lama, 30th October 2020

This has been the worst week for James Marape in the 17 months he has been in office. He has been caught with his hand in the cash register of the nation, and to make it worse, he lied to tried to cover up his sins.



𝑃𝑂𝐿𝐼𝑇𝐼𝐶𝐴𝐿 𝐻𝑌𝑃𝑂𝐶𝑅𝐼𝑆𝑌 𝑇𝐻𝐸 𝑊𝑂𝑅𝑆𝑇 𝑆𝐼𝑁



The worst thing any politician can ever do is to betray what they claim are their state beliefs.

Hypocrisy is death in politics, and after mistake after failure after mistake, for which the public and Members of Parliament have been reasonably forgiving, the payment of K10 million to Marape’s associates for a fake miracle cure is likely to be the end of James Marape as PM. With perhaps only 20 MPs who he could claim are his believers, Marape can expect a big move of MPs to the Opposition and Middle Benches ahead of Parliament in a couple of weeks.



𝐿𝑂𝑁𝐺-𝑆𝑇𝐴𝑁𝐷𝐼𝑁𝐺 𝐶𝑂𝑅𝑅𝑈𝑃𝑇𝐼𝑂𝑁 𝑅𝑈𝑀𝑂𝑈𝑅𝑆 𝑉𝐴𝐿𝐼𝐷𝐴𝑇𝐸𝐷

There have long been accusations that the Tari-Pori Member is into corrupt deals for roads contracts in Hela, for power station rip-offs such as Dirio and a number of family contracts paid out when he was Finance Minister.

Marape has thrown away any last semblance of integrity when he personally signing to give K10.2 million to a 2 Kina company owned by two of his political supporters, a known representative of his Philippines financial backers, and half a dozen university employees.

There was no procurement process other than a Marape handshake with his cronies, and all national legal requirements to ensure ethics in medical research were ignored.



𝑀𝐴𝑅𝐴𝑃𝐸 𝐴𝑇𝑇𝐴𝐶𝐾𝑆 𝑊𝐻𝐼𝑆𝑇𝐿𝐸-𝐵𝐿𝑂𝑊𝐸𝑅𝑆 𝐹𝑂𝑅 𝐸𝑋𝑃𝑂𝑆𝐼𝑁𝐺 𝐻𝐼𝑀

Then when he was exposed, all Marape could do was to blame the whistle-blowers who exposed him.

After all his song and dance about the ‘Whistle-Blowers Act’ Marape attacked the Whistle-Blowers for doing their duty to the people of our country. These documents were released for good reason, and that is to stop top-level fraud. The fact that there are three different copies of Marape’s signed NEC Submission are an indication that there were several people who are outraged by this scam.



𝐿𝐼𝐸𝑆 𝑇𝑂 𝑀𝐸𝐷𝐼𝐴 𝐶𝑂𝑁𝑇𝑅𝐴𝐷𝐼𝐶𝑇 𝐶𝐴𝐵𝐼𝑁𝐸𝑇 𝑆𝑈𝐵𝑀𝐼𝑆𝑆𝐼𝑂𝑁 𝐻𝐸 𝑆𝐼𝐺𝑁𝐸𝐷

In his Facebook post on 29 October, and in correspondence with medical professionals, Marape went on to lie claiming the money has not been finalized.

But when you read the NEC Submission under which Marape signed it clearly states:

• Approves and Directs Ministers Treasure and Finance to make available K10.2 million immediately.

• Directs the National Department of Health to facilitate a collaboration with Niugini BioMed and other government agencies.

• Approves annual financial support by the Government of Papua New Guinea to Niugini BioMed.

The facts are clear, under his Chairmanship, NEC has approved to pay K10.2 million to this K2 company. Why does he keep lying when the facts are clear and signed under his hand.



𝑆𝐼𝑅 𝑃𝑈𝐾𝐴 𝑇𝐸𝑀𝑈 𝐹𝑂𝑅𝐶𝐸𝐷 𝑇𝑂 𝐷𝐼𝑆𝐺𝑅𝐴𝐶𝐸 𝐻𝐼𝑆 𝑀𝐸𝐷𝐼𝐴𝐿 𝑅𝐸𝑃𝑈𝑇𝐴𝑇𝐼𝑂𝑁

Now Sir Puka Temu, has been forced to retract his earlier statement to media that he did not know anything about the dodgy deal, and now say he supports it.

By giving in to political pressure Sir Puka, a medical doctor, has trashed his standing in the medical community in PNG and overseas.

I feel great pity for Sir Puka, as he knows there has been no clinical research that forms the bases of this contract, there have been no peer reviews by science professionals.

He also would know that tests PNG is paying an inflated price for, have already been done by Australia., the United States, Canada and many other countries, and are sharing the results of this research for free between governments.

Sir Puka must surely know that the true cost of developing a COVID cure is more than one billion US dollars, not the equivalent of three million dollars as Marape would have us believe.

It is a sad day for Sir Puka Temu that he has been forced to sell his professional reputation to try and cover up this massive lie.



𝑇𝐻𝐸𝑅𝐸 𝑊𝑂𝑈𝐿𝐷 𝐵𝐸 𝑁𝑂 𝑃𝑁𝐺 𝐿𝑂𝐶𝐴𝐿 𝐶𝑂𝑁𝑇𝐸𝑁𝑇 – 𝑂𝑁𝐿𝑌 𝐹𝑂𝑅𝐸𝐼𝐺𝑁 𝑅𝐸𝑆𝐸𝐴𝑅𝐶𝐻 𝐴𝑁𝐷 𝐷𝑅𝑈𝐺𝑆

In his media statement Marape also said the research will use PNGs unique bio-diversity, but that is a lie. Marape signed the NEC Submission that stated a COVID drug would be made from the ten drugs that had been identified overseas. There is no local content drawn from PNGs biodiversity, only existing foreign drugs would be combined.



𝐴𝑈𝑆𝑇𝑅𝐴𝐿𝐼𝐴 𝑊𝐼𝐿𝐿 𝑃𝐴𝑌 𝐹𝑂𝑅 𝑉𝐴𝐶𝐶𝐼𝑁𝐸𝑆 𝐺𝐼𝑉𝐸𝑁 𝑇𝑂 𝑃𝑁𝐺 𝐴𝑁𝑌𝑊𝐴𝑌

Marape also said that “Third World Countries are on their own and have to fend for themselves and PNG is no exception when it comes to COVID.

This is a blatant lie as Australia, as one example, has promised to give PNG all the vaccines courses that we need when this has been made available from global research and this will be at no cost to PNG.



𝐴𝑁𝑇𝐼-𝐶𝑂𝑅𝑅𝑈𝑃𝑇𝐼𝑂𝑁 𝑁𝑂𝑇 𝐼𝑁 𝑀𝐴𝑅𝐴𝑃𝐸’𝑆 𝑆𝑂-𝐶𝐴𝐿𝐿𝐸𝐷 𝐷𝑁𝐴

In summary, there is no way that Marape can try and spin this, he signed for a corrupt deal and was exposed by Whistle-Blowers, and any claims that anti-corruption is in his so-called DNA, is a lie.

In being exposed, he has destroyed the image he claims as a man sent by God to lead, but is a man who lies to help his cronies, and by extension it can only be extrapolated, to help himself.



𝐾10.2 𝑀𝐼𝐿𝐿𝐼𝑂𝑁 𝑆𝐻𝑂𝑈𝐿𝐷 𝐻𝐴𝑉𝐸 𝐵𝐸𝐸𝑁 𝑈𝑆𝐸𝐷 𝑇𝑂 𝐵𝑈𝐼𝐿𝐷 𝐶𝐴𝑁𝐶𝐸𝑅 𝑊𝐴𝑅𝐷

He has been caught giving K10.2 million for corruption, that should have been used to build the Port Moresby Cancer Ward, to buy drugs that are badly needed for patients who are in hospital and have no access to medication.



Make no mistake, James Marape is “Taking PNG for Himself” and if the rumours are correct, his main interest is “Making James Marape the Richest Black Christian Leader” in the world.

THE NEXT DOCUMENT JAMES MARAPE SIGNS SHOULD BE HIS RESIGNATION