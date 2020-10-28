“Investigate Citizenship of Stuckey and Schnaubelt.” - NIPG

New Ireland has supported Governor Peter Yama of Madang on instigating an investigation into the citizenship qualification of Madang Open Member and Minister for Police, Brian Kramer, to stand for public office and wants investigations expanded to include the two Open Members and Ministers in New Ireland, Walter Schnaubelt (Namatanai) and Ian-Ling Stuckey, (Kavieng).

The call came almost simultaneously by citizens of Namatanai and Kavieng Districts for the Government to into the citizenship status of Schnaubelt who has previously been an Australian Citizen and Stuckey who is alleged to have dual citizenship, which is in possible breach of PNG legislation to hold public office.

“Questions relating to citizenship in a foreign land are important matters and more so for persons seeking mandate to hold public office in a foreign country. These have legal implications, not only on the parliamentary system, but also on our sovereignty as a nation and the electoral process which, I believe, must be fully investigated and put right once and for all,” said former Parliamentarian, Minister of State and Ambassador, Sir Noel Levi, in a statement released in Kavieng.

Sir Noel was also supported by Chairman Law and order in the Provincial Executive Council Edwin Maigen who said, “Relevant authorities of State like the Citizenship and Immigration office and the Ombudsman Commission should immediately take charge and investigate the status of our leaders and clear their names in the interest of good governance and compliance with the laws of the land.”

From Namatanai, village elders, Wesley Enoch and Tomade Takin called on the Provincial Government to invoke due diligence checks on Ministers Schnaubelt and Stuckey to ascertain their citizenship qualifications to hold public office. “ PNG law clearly states you must be a PNG citizen to hold public office, how can you have the heart or truly serve the people if you don’t identify as a Papua New Guinean or New Irelander.”

They said, “ The query is not a new one for New Ireland as it has always been a point of discussion by many New Irelanders who demand the truth to ensure trust is restored to the people.

Maigen said an official inquiry should expand to include acquisition of lands by New Ireland leaders as raised in the Provincial Assembly and warranted by initial lands report. An Audit Report into the Financial Accounts of New

Ireland under Stuckey’s leadership reign from 2002-2007 should also be instigated.

“These are relevant matters that warrant proper audit and investigation by the authorities who already have the Audit Report and Reference on the Lands purchase by the two Open Members and Ministers of New Ireland.”