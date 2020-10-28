“Investigate Citizenship of Stuckey and Schnaubelt.” - NIPG


NEW IRELAND PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT MEDIA UNIT

New Ireland has supported Governor Peter Yama of Madang on instigating an investigation into the citizenship qualification of Madang Open Member and Minister for Police, Brian Kramer, to stand for public office and wants investigations expanded to include the two Open Members and Ministers in New Ireland, Walter Schnaubelt (Namatanai) and Ian-Ling Stuckey, (Kavieng). 

The call came almost simultaneously by citizens of Namatanai and Kavieng Districts for the Government to into the citizenship status of Schnaubelt who has previously been an Australian Citizen and Stuckey who is alleged to have dual citizenship, which is in possible breach of PNG legislation to hold public office. 

“Questions relating to citizenship in a foreign land are important matters and more so for persons seeking mandate to hold public office in a foreign country. These have legal implications, not only on the parliamentary system, but also on our sovereignty as a nation and the electoral process which, I believe, must be fully investigated and put right once and for all,” said former Parliamentarian, Minister of State and Ambassador, Sir Noel Levi, in a statement released in Kavieng. 

Sir Noel was also supported by Chairman Law and order in the Provincial Executive Council Edwin Maigen who said, “Relevant authorities of State like the Citizenship and Immigration office and the Ombudsman Commission should immediately take charge and investigate the status of our leaders and clear their names in the interest of good governance and compliance with the laws of the land.” 

From Namatanai, village elders, Wesley Enoch and Tomade Takin called on the Provincial Government to invoke due diligence checks on Ministers Schnaubelt and Stuckey to ascertain their citizenship qualifications to hold public office. “ PNG law clearly states you must be a PNG citizen to hold public office, how can you have the heart or truly serve the people if you don’t identify as a Papua New Guinean or New Irelander.” 

They said, “ The query is not a new one for New Ireland as it has always been a point of discussion by many New Irelanders who demand the truth to ensure trust is restored to the people. 

Maigen said an official inquiry should expand to include acquisition of lands by New Ireland leaders as raised in the Provincial Assembly and warranted by initial lands report. An Audit Report into the Financial Accounts of New 

Ireland under Stuckey’s leadership reign from 2002-2007 should also be instigated. 

“These are relevant matters that warrant proper audit and investigation by the authorities who already have the Audit Report and Reference on the Lands purchase by the two Open Members and Ministers of New Ireland.”

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

‘BIG FISH’ NOW IDENTIFIED IN COCAINE BUST

Image
A new twist in the PNG cocaine trade investigations has identified 30 new names as “persons of interest” – big fish identified.  

These include names of politicians including government ministers, senior public servants, senior police officers, senior military officers, and senior citizens and businessmen involved in planning and moving of cocaine from wherever they are into PNG, portion of it to be used here in PNG and the rest sent to Australia.  

These 30 are additional to ones already arrested and charged for their part in the July 26 “black flight” Cessna 402 crash at Papa Lealea outside Port Moresby.  

“Dominic Terupo and Morgan Mogu are errand boys, they drive, move cargo and clean up, they have no idea about the type and value of the concealed cargo (cocaine) they were dealing with. They work for cash, their names are not mentioned in any of the conversations we have been watching. They are generally referred as “village people”. They are wrongfully arrested and convicted by Judg…
Read more

"Sir" John conspired & appointed unqualified wantok as Director

Image
One of Sir Pundari’s long-time supporter, one Jude Tukulya from Ambum Kompiam, Anditale Village in Enga Province was appointed Corporate Services Director with Centre for Environment Protection  Authority (CEPA) without a degree in accounting where he claims to have one when Sir John Pundari was the minister for environment and conservation. The current evidence surfaced confirms this fact.
 He was enrolled in UPNG’s master’s in business administration program with a fake degree qualification (see attached) however he also failed to complete it. He now claims to be a law student.
This is a bad precedent set by the University of PNG in enrolling someone without a bachelor’s degree. From the evidence attached, he only completed a Diploma in Accounting. These kinds of people should be referred to the police fraud squad for criminal investigations because this is a criminal offence. Such practice questions the integrity, the checks and balances of the Premier University of the Pacific’s enro…
Read more

EXCELLENCE IN BULLSHIT

Image
by PAUL AMATIOThe newly opened Station of Bullshit at Waigani police station is a clear indication of the lack of vision, focus and foresight in policing techniques and methodologies as well as crime countering tactics making use of and utilising modern capabilities.To me, this whole bullshit about a station of excellence is just that – BULLSHIT!.There is no such thing in the RPNGC or any other police force in the world as a station of excellence. Is this a frigging school or what?In my last post, I spoke about the need to increase, update, and improve our ICT capabilities across the board in the RPNGC. The talk of vehicle tracking, dashboard cameras, real time logging and other high sounding terms are all a part and parcel of something called electronic security systems. They do not contribute directly to effective policing. They only ensure that vehicles are used properly and to some extent deter abuse. And also remind the officers that their actions will be captured on camera.What …
Read more

BRYAN KRAMER: THE QUESTION OF YOUR CITIZENSHIP

Image
by PAUL AMATIO
Is Bryan Kramer a citizen of PNG? The question is easy enough for a lot of us. Many of our brothers and sisters who have one parent not from PNG also have no trouble answering (if they have opted to take PNG citizenship). Indeed many of them are living in the villages. Some who mainly stay in towns because of work or other reasons are always going to their parent’s village for leave or holidays or customary obligations.
Kramer has stated on an official State document, namely the National Identity Card Application Form that his father is a William Kramer from Aua Island in Wuvulu Island. Is there anyone from Aua who can confirm if there ever was a William (Bill) Kramer from Aua Island? It doesn’t sound like a local name to me.
Although many people are saying that his biological father is a Jim Birrel and that Kramer is an adopted name, the NID Application Form does not differential between natural and adopted parents, so we leave that for Mr Kramer to answer as to who his f…
Read more

CAN YOU TRUST A LIAR, BETRAYER AND HYPOCRITE?

Image
Happy Independence Hela.
James Marape is the biggest liar, betrayer and hypocrite of all time.
He is the definition of a wolf in sheep's skin.
He was PNC, part of PNC and served as the longest serving Finance Minister for seven (7) consecutive years in the PNC Party government.
He resigned from PNC Party and lied to this country and her people that he didn’t want to be part of a corrupt O’Neill government. However, to date he has not produced one single evidence and or laid one single complaint with Ombudsman Commission or Police National Fraud and Anti Corruption Directorate on his claims.  
He was never genuine from the start. He said he only wanted to remove O’Neill and never wanted to be PM. However, in Laguna camp, he forced himself by putting his name down on VONC Motion Paper has the candidate for PM hoping that he will attract the numbers. Needless to say, he never attracted numbers and so fall short of the required majority (magic number) which is 56 MPs. 
In failing his bid, h…
Read more

FAKE PASTOR ROBIN ISAAC EXPOSED AS A SUGAR DADDY AND PORNSTAR

Image
by TONY JOHN
(Rumors has it that there are some or most young women who have been and are members of the Kanamanda Apostolic Division are being pregnant (unwanted) or were and are likely to be and are single mothers with bastard child/children – Suspected outcome of fornication and adultery amongst church members, and Robin himself as a result of Robin's distorted and fabricated revelations boosted by disco like stimulating shows and half naked presentations that aroses sexual desires in the pretext of Christianity)

This post answers Robin ISAAC's question to my earlier post titled
His response to my earlier post: " Is Polygamous family sin?" "Is Polygamous geneological biblical history a will of God?" Rather than using shortcut conclusive judgmental evil words like: satanic, demonic, Antichrist, adultery, cult, porn, fornication, false prophets, etc. These words are not the Truth. Even the Truth does not know these words. They never hurt God's people f…
Read more

FIJI TELEKOM CONSPIRING WITH KCHL

Image
ATH FIJI TELEKOM CONSPIRING WITH KCHL TO PURCHASE THE KUMUL TELIKOM SPECTRUM AND B MOBILE TOWERS AT THE EXPENSE OF KUMUL TELEKOM....PMJM NEEDS TO STOP THIS IMMEDIATELY* . ATH is the Fijian Indian Telekom company who acquired 70% of Digitec a year ago in PNG that is owned by PNG based Indians. ATH Fiji has tried many times to enter the PNG Telekom market and *NOW THEY ARE IN PNG TO KILL KUMUL TELEKOM FUNDED BY ADB.*They are heavily financed by _ADB_ they have now approached *MD of KCHL* to purchase the *ONLY TWO COMPONENTS THEY NEED TO HAVE A FULL FLEDGED OPERATION IN PNG,* Spectrum and Towers from Kumul Telekom.*WITHOUT INVOLVING KTH, KCHL HAS GONE AHEAD AND IS RUNNING A QUESTIONABLE PROCESS TO SELL* at " _friendly Indian price_ " to ATH._Question_ :*Why sell to a competitor? Is is in the National Interest?*When ATH bought Digitec, which was owned by a group of Indians, they had no spectrum with larger capacity and no Towers.The MD of KCHL has handpicked some Fijian Indian fi…
Read more