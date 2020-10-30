MARAPE'S K10.2 MILLION KINA "SNAKE OIL" SALESMAN



by ROBERT MOROPA

Port Moresby, October 2020 – James Marape made Papua New Guinea a laughingstock in global media overnight after paying more than ten million Kina to a paper company claiming to have a miracle cure for Coronavirus.

The other countries are already 12 months ahead in research & trials. They will probably have a vaccine by end of 2021. What good is a PNG vaccine if it is only ready 12 months BEHIND the rest of the world? Who will buy a product when it is already OUT OF DATE on its release? Papua New Guinea is still a 3rd World country begging foreign governments for yearly contributions to the national budget because (in 45 years of Independence) PNG country has moved backwards in development & progress due to systemic & systematic CORRUPTION!

PNG is the world leader in ONLY ONE THING and that is CORRUPTION!

World news outlets have condemned the scam outright saying no one in their right mind believes that PM Marape, together with a political crony, a Parliament House staff worker and PNG and Philippine academics who were also in on the act, had beat the world to a COVID cure.

British Newspaper the Daily Mirror ridiculed PM Marape as the “Snake Oil Salesman of Papua” who has taken his Cabinet and the country for suckers telling its readers: “PNG’s PM should get a creative writing prize for a Cabinet submission that convinced his ministers he has this miracle cure for COVID.

“Every other government on the planet and the world’s top scientists, with billions of Pounds, Euros and Dollars being spent, have not been able to achieve what this PM claims to be able to do with a few million Pounds in the local currency.

“Either this man Marape is a snake oil salesman of the highest-level telling pork pies (slang for telling lies) and putting this money in his own pocket, or he is the most gullible and stupid politician there ever was…”

In the United States, the Sacramento Star, a newspaper known for its anti-corruption position took a hard line: “How much money is America giving to this corrupt country where the Premier himself can steal as he pleases with such spurious claims that he has invented a cure for Coronavirus? We want to know how much American money has been paid to this Premier for this miracle cure.”

For so decades our country has been labelled as corrupt by the world’s media.

Then we had a Prime Minister come to office saying he was going to ‘Take Back PNG’ from decades of corruption, and that he was going to ‘Make PNG the Richest Black Christian Country in the World by 2030.’

But in reading this Submission to the National Executive Council, that was signed by Prime Minister James Marape, it appears nothing has changed and his promises have been lies.

All James Marape appears to be doing is ‘Taking for Marape’ and ‘Making Marape the Richest Black Christian Politician in the World by 2022.’

PHOTO:

PM James Marape with Parliament House staff worker Frank Me'Alin (centre), who is also a major Shareholder and Director in the new multi-million Kina paper company Niugini BioMed. The company is being given K10.2 million Kina by Marape to develop the world’s first COVID-19 miracle drug.











