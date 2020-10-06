"Sir" John conspired & appointed unqualified wantok as Director


One of Sir Pundari’s long-time supporter, one Jude Tukulya from Ambum Kompiam, Anditale Village in Enga Province was appointed Corporate Services Director with Centre for Environment Protection 
Authority (CEPA) without a degree in accounting where he claims to have one when Sir John Pundari was the minister for environment and conservation. The current evidence surfaced confirms this fact.

 He was enrolled in UPNG’s master’s in business administration program with a fake degree qualification (see attached) however he also failed to complete it. He now claims to be a law student.

This is a bad precedent set by the University of PNG in enrolling someone without a bachelor’s degree. From the evidence attached, he only completed a Diploma in Accounting. These kinds of people should be referred to the police fraud squad for criminal investigations because this is a criminal offence. Such practice questions the integrity, the checks and balances of the Premier University of the Pacific’s enrolment system headed by the registrar. There are loopholes that need strengthening and tightening for quality control to avoid fraudsters like Jude Tukulya.

From day one, this is the kind of technique employed by Sir Pundari, a senior statesman who long to grip onto power without due diligence by appointing political cronies for his survival. Over so many years, this has been the game plan Sir Pundari employs to clinch onto power since 1992. 

He is known for appointing unqualified, fake and criminals to take up positions for his own benefit and this is an example. This is corruption and raises few eyebrows in the manner which this case has been handled.  Sir Pundari is also known for election rigging over several years, and these people whom he employs with questionable character, and questionable qualification helps him for their survival. Fraudsters like Jude Tukulya stretch’s Pundari back to remain employed without required and competent qualifications and skills. 

Is this the same MP lately crowned by her majesty, Queen Elizbeth II to be one of PNG’s statesmen?
On the other hand, Mr Jude Tukulya is an accomplished liar and a conman, very little knowledge, no skills to handle high positions with added responsibilities within the CEPA as a Director Corporate Services. He is an unqualified person who preys on politicians for a favour.

 He is a committed fraudster, a very cunning individual and works behind people’s back to destroy people’s reputation and this is reflected in his fraudulent activity by faking qualifications from the University of PNG to remain in that position for many years. He claims to be a Certified Practising Accountant and a Member of the PNG Internal Auditors. He has not only lied and forged his qualifications including certifications from CPA and PNGIA; he stole from PNG’s taxpayers over a number of years and this is a criminal offence. 

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

‘BIG FISH’ NOW IDENTIFIED IN COCAINE BUST

Image
A new twist in the PNG cocaine trade investigations has identified 30 new names as “persons of interest” – big fish identified.  

These include names of politicians including government ministers, senior public servants, senior police officers, senior military officers, and senior citizens and businessmen involved in planning and moving of cocaine from wherever they are into PNG, portion of it to be used here in PNG and the rest sent to Australia.  

These 30 are additional to ones already arrested and charged for their part in the July 26 “black flight” Cessna 402 crash at Papa Lealea outside Port Moresby.  

“Dominic Terupo and Morgan Mogu are errand boys, they drive, move cargo and clean up, they have no idea about the type and value of the concealed cargo (cocaine) they were dealing with. They work for cash, their names are not mentioned in any of the conversations we have been watching. They are generally referred as “village people”. They are wrongfully arrested and convicted by Judg…
Read more

ANNA SOLOMON WANTS TO LEGALISE PROSTITUTION IN PNG

Image
Legalizing prostitution simply means pulling sex out of private lives/rooms and placing it onto the business platform, making it a trading commodity on the market. Interesting times where Men are now clipping prise tags onto everything presumed priceless.

The latest commotion over the legalization of Prostitution comes as no surprise on the account that it has been well anticipated. Only 'When' or 'How Soon' stands as the question. And now there's the Knock on the door, and the terrified piglets begin to squeak. Chill out, it's just a knock.

Our previous article mentioned the legalization of Prostitution as one of the many unfavourable events to unfold in the near future, and here we are now, making the headlines.
Facebook Link to the previous article:
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1368510793285542&substory_index=0&id=1362475803889041

Well back to the main discussion.

The idea of legalizing prostitution comes about based on only one paramount i…
Read more

CAN YOU TRUST A LIAR, BETRAYER AND HYPOCRITE?

Image
Happy Independence Hela.
James Marape is the biggest liar, betrayer and hypocrite of all time.
He is the definition of a wolf in sheep's skin.
He was PNC, part of PNC and served as the longest serving Finance Minister for seven (7) consecutive years in the PNC Party government.
He resigned from PNC Party and lied to this country and her people that he didn’t want to be part of a corrupt O’Neill government. However, to date he has not produced one single evidence and or laid one single complaint with Ombudsman Commission or Police National Fraud and Anti Corruption Directorate on his claims.  
He was never genuine from the start. He said he only wanted to remove O’Neill and never wanted to be PM. However, in Laguna camp, he forced himself by putting his name down on VONC Motion Paper has the candidate for PM hoping that he will attract the numbers. Needless to say, he never attracted numbers and so fall short of the required majority (magic number) which is 56 MPs. 
In failing his bid, h…
Read more

LOGOHU AWARD HIJACKED

Image
by GOVERNMENT HOUSE INSIDERGovernment House has recently conferred an invalid award on a politician.On the 16th July 2020 at a public investiture ceremony at Government House for award recipients in the 2020 New Year's List, Hon. Robert Agarobe, Governor of Central Province, was conferred by the Governor General the honour of a "Companion of the Star of Melanesia" (CSM). However, Governor Agarobe has not been considered or approved for a "CSM" or any other award. Checking the lists of the Papua New Guinea Honours and Awards since the commencement in 2005, I do not find the name of Governor Agarobe.
It is clear someone in the management team of Government House had hijacked the proper process and included Governor Agarobe in the Investiture List for the "CSM" award.

BUT WHY?

This blatant and disgraceful act by a senior executive of the highest Office in the land cannot be tolerated, and corrective measures need to be taken very swiftly before it causes a …
Read more

BUSY ON POLICE REFORMS MR KRAMER?

Image
by PAUL AMATIO
Good night Mr Kramer. Honorable or Dishonorable, time will tell I suppose but for me, it’s the later which I’ll stick with until proven (beyond reasonable doubt of course) otherwise.
Everyone who is reading this must please bear in mind that Bryan Kramer is the National Minister for Police in the government of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea, not some banana republic somewhere. It is therefore incumbent upon him to remember at all times that any comments he makes will have a bearing and reflection on the country. In his position, anything he says about his department will have an impact on the morale and performance of members of the RPNGC at all levels. I am a former policeman and I find his comments denigrating the RPNGC on the international media to be highly improper and grossly unbecoming of a Minister of State.
The Prime Minister must now step in and strip this ROGUE MINISTER of his portfolio and send him to the back benches.
What this person has done is a c…
Read more

WHERE IS THE EVIDENCE OF THE EXISTENCE OF SARS-COV-2? DR. SAMUEL MAIMA

Image
by SAMUEL MAIMATest regulators must publish evidences of this novel SARS-COV-2 showing “viral purification and visualization” in order to underpin rt PCR and antibody tests.If the coronavirus is proven to exist in PNG and in the world, tests regulators must produce evidence(s) showing how this coronavirus fulfills Koch’s postulates before it can be assumed it causes the new diseases it termed Covid-19.WHERE IS THE EVIDENCE?No Gold Standards, No Fulfilment of Koch’s Postulates - No Evidence at the moment.Viral purification and visualization prior to test manufacture is the scientific approach in validating how accurately tests perform - gold standard (White and Fenner, 2986 p96). The must be followed by the proof that any viral agent(s) conforms to Koch’s postulates for causation of this new disease called Covid-19 which is currently lacking (eg Zhel etal 2020).There is no real gold standard for Covid-19 since this specific virus has never been properly purified and visual used under e…
Read more