Government desperate now looks to blockade Opposition

Bryan Kramer acting for the Minority Government has already set in motion moves to undermine the legal processes set out to fix the Marape government's undemocratic parliamentary recalling.

Police Minister Bryan Kramer has orchestrated strategies to suppress Opposition Government MPs from exercising democratic parliamentary rights in nation's decision making.

𝑆𝑡𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑔𝑦 𝑂𝑛𝑒 - 𝐶𝑂𝑅𝑂𝑁𝐴 𝑉𝐼𝑅𝑈𝑆 𝐼𝑁 𝐿𝑂𝐿𝑂𝐴𝑇𝐴 25th Nov has seen released into the media, news briefs of several government MPs going down positive with Covid-19. State Controller with certain Medical personals have appeared on media giving statements of the LOLOATA Covid situation.

This is all Marape Government strategy in which Bryan Kramer is in control of with Manning to make sure Opposition MPs in Vanimo do not conduct the Dec 01 Parliament sitting.

The contact tracing will be done as far as the National Parliament House, and few weeks of Lock Down will be announced in specific areas including the Parliament House in such a timing that the returning Opposition MPs from Vanimo will be restricted from accessing Parliamentary Grounds.

This will thus effectively counter any Opposition attempts to Sit in Parliament.

𝑆𝑡𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑔𝑦 𝑇𝑤𝑜: 𝑀𝑃𝑠 𝐴𝑅𝑅𝐸𝑆𝑇 𝑊𝐴𝑅𝑅𝐴𝑁𝑇𝑆 Police Minister Bryan Kramer and his Police Commissioner David Manning have already 'handpicked' select officers of the RPNGC to effect warrants of arrests for about 12 Members of Parliament in the Vanimo Opposition camp.

Those MPs have files created with charges prepared, and upon arrival from the Vanimo Camp, will be issued arrest warrants and detained for questioning by select police officers.

This if successful, will also effectively reduce the numbers of Opposition MPs in a scenario of possible VoNC or in the event of the new Prime Minister re election.

Police personals handpicked by Commissioner David Manning to serve warrants and carry out arrests on the 12 Opposition MPs do not want to execute the tasks set before them by Bryan Kramer.

They are hesitant to be used politically in interfering with parliamentary matters of national significance.