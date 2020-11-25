Latest Developments confirmed happening at Vanimo Camp

SAMSON KOMATI1. Sir Julius and Wingti have read already the cracks within Vanimo Camp due largely to Ego Clash and Excessive Ambitious to be PM. No one trusts no one amongst these ambitious ego centric PM hopefuls.2. Realizing the cracks within Vanimo, Wingti and Chan always play safe so Wingti remained back and asked Chan to leave the camp and he is confirmed now at New Ireland and POM. We are certain Sir Jay is talking to PM JM still and lurking for opportunity for PPP and PDM to partner with Pangu and others in Government.3. Hon Patrick Pruatich has demanded that Vanimo Camp must name the Nime for the PM post so the nation must know now and not at the last minute in the floor of Parliament. Everyone there seems tight lipped and tension is growing daily. They know that this is a fact and brewing but they all putting on a brave face acting as though they trust each other.4. PM JM is the only man on the Government side who is enjoying unparalleled support from all the more than 50 MPs at Loloata Camp. They are one minded, they are at peace, and PM JM is at peace knowing that God chose him and God won’t dispose him within just few months after he has done all the best for PNG with a good heart.5. Deputy Prime Minister is now being offered to these 7 main groups led by these leaders. Whoever joins the Government side atbthe soonest time will be securing the DPM post and National Planning. Group 1: Sir Pundari, his Party MPs and 4 Engan MPs, Group 2: Charles Abel and all his Papuan Block including Davis Steven. Group 3: Lelang, Manake, Marat, Sasindran, Konga, other NGI MPs. Group 4: Peter O’Neill and PNC MPs, Group 5: Sir Julius and Wingti faction, Group 6: Sam Basil and his MPs, and Group 7: JT and Powes and whoever else!6. Obudsmen Commission now has 15 MPs files and ready to arrest and most of these MPs are in Vanimo. Let’s see who will be the first one or two to face the music!7. Elections are just months away so Vanimo Team MPs must be over confident to make sure they win over a ruling Government now mandated by 101:8 MPs in May 2019. Staying in Opposition and going into elections is like deliberate political suicide.8. The level of trust and faith in each other amongst MPs in Vanimo is decreasing everyday!9. We are told and confirm that JT and Powes and Davis Steven and Sir Julius with Pruatich and Wingti seems to be talking to PM JM and no one knows what they are concocting.10. The 10 million people of PNG praying for PM JM. Let’s see if God removed his favour from this Huli Warrior.All the best.