THE NEW NORMAL

PAUL HANDAPE

It is very disturbing not to mention alarming that Papua New Guineans appear to be becoming inured to the vagaries of corruption and corrupt practises. This is evidenced by comments made on social media on various pages where some commentators and posters are seen justifying new acts of corruption, suspicious and questionable actions by Ministers and departmental heads and others in positions of power and authority.

The maxim used in these instances is because there was no action taken when a past occupant of the position id this, the present action is justifiable because a precedent has been set. One example is the comparison of the recent K10.2 million “investment” into a Covid 19 “cure” based on the sole decision and authority of the Prime Minister with the decision to invest K100 million into the failed deep sea mining project off New Ireland. I would have thought that the failure of the Nautilus project would have triggered more stringent approval procedures and processes for these kinds of “business” and commercial investments by the State, not encourage more of the same. In fact, in a capitalist world, the State should even be involved in business at all.





Another is the fact that the recent cocaine case seems to have now gone off the radar. When will the Police Minister of Commissioner come out and give an update to the public on this case. For that matter, where are our so called journalists? This was not a small time one off operation that got busted. There is overwhelming evidence that this is a part of a well organised and well-funded criminal cartel that is involved in a multi-billion kina criminal business and it uses the very lax and corrupt governance and enforcement systems in this country to facilitate its business to the detriment of our country and our neighbouring States like Australia. I have it on good authority that the sister of one of the top executives of the police force was at one time a known associate of drug pushers on the streets of Brisbane. Allegations have also been made implicating other senior police officers at the executive, middle management and front line levels.





And yet, our Prime Minister and his Minister for Police have not done anything at all about this. We are expected to continue to swallow and accept the garbage and platitudes and excuses that have been coming from them since day one. What kind of Christian country s then when the very principles of Christianity are spun around and ignored for personal benefit? Jesus Christ must be weeping in heaven in disgust at the people using his name to further evil. Why has the Prime Minister continued to tolerate these blundering fools who appear to be unable to investigate anything?





Another serious matter that appears to have gone under the radar is a post I made recently about the Prime Minister delaying implementation of two critical acts of Parliament that would have removed the position of Chief Secretary. Isaac Lupari is still acting in that position because the position has not been abolished by law. The bills have been passed but are awaiting gazettal. Why has he Prime Minister delayed the passing of a Parliamentary Bill through the Speaker? Why has he gone against his own cabinet’s decision? These questions will play a significant role in the upcoming Vote of No Confidence. If anyone thinks it will not happen, think again. Let me clarify for those who follow Kramer’s analysis. My analysis is this: Based on the numbers, the Opposition will block the passing of the Budget. This will force Parliament to reconvene to pass a new budget. At that time, the grace period will be over and the VONC will be tabled. By law, this must be dealt with first even before the Budget. So yes, there will be a VONC. And if the budget is successfully blocked, there will also be a new government in November.





The citizenship of Bryan Kramer is now before the courts. Any responsible Prime Minister would have sidelined him immediately pending the outcome of the court case. And the same for his new ministers from New Ireland. Yet Marape has not done these and is continuing to entertain people who are now in court and holding onto Ministerial portfolios. He has entertained Duma who many know has been implicated in so many scandals that the list of them would fill several volumes.

I had always hoped that Marape will be a new kind f leader, one that PNG sorely needs at this time. Instead, he and his cohorts including Kramer have held this country to ransom using the Covid scare as an excuse. They have justified the spending of hundreds of millions in the name of Covid 19 with no accountability whatsoever. Where is that audit report?





My brothers and sisters. This is our country. Do not try to make the mistake that two wrongs make a right. It never has and it never will. Once we compromise our principles and our positions, we have started on the long and slippery slope into perdition. And returning from there is never ever easy as many have found out. Stay strong, stay true. Know that in some other country in the world, you will never be accepted for who and what you are. In this country, you have all you need to advance and go beyond the realms of imagination. All we need are true, committed and parotic Papua New Guineans sons and daughters who are leaders with their hearts and minds in the right place. Leadership is everything – all things rise and fall on the basis of leadership.