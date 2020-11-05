THE NEW NORMAL


by PAUL HANDAPE

It is very disturbing not to mention alarming that Papua New Guineans appear to be becoming inured to the vagaries of corruption and corrupt practises. This is evidenced by comments made on social media on various pages where some commentators and posters are seen justifying new acts of corruption, suspicious and questionable actions by Ministers and departmental heads and others in positions of power and authority.

The maxim used in these instances is because there was no action taken when a past occupant of the position id this, the present action is justifiable because a precedent has been set. One example is the comparison of the recent K10.2 million “investment” into a Covid 19 “cure” based on the sole decision and authority of the Prime Minister with the decision to invest K100 million into the failed deep sea mining project off New Ireland. I would have thought that the failure of the Nautilus project would have triggered more stringent approval procedures and processes for these kinds of “business” and commercial investments by the State, not encourage more of the same. In fact, in a capitalist world, the State should even be involved in business at all.

Another is the fact that the recent cocaine case seems to have now gone off the radar. When will the Police Minister of Commissioner come out and give an update to the public on this case. For that matter, where are our so called journalists? This was not a small time one off operation that got busted. There is overwhelming evidence that this is a part of a well organised and well-funded criminal cartel that is involved in a multi-billion kina criminal business and it uses the very lax and corrupt governance and enforcement systems in this country to facilitate its business to the detriment of our country and our neighbouring States like Australia. I have it on good authority that the sister of one of the top executives of the police force was at one time a known associate of drug pushers on the streets of Brisbane. Allegations have also been made implicating other senior police officers at the executive, middle management and front line levels.

And yet, our Prime Minister and his Minister for Police have not done anything at all about this. We are expected to continue to swallow and accept the garbage and platitudes and excuses that have been coming from them since day one. What kind of Christian country s then when the very principles of Christianity are spun around and ignored for personal benefit? Jesus Christ must be weeping in heaven in disgust at the people using his name to further evil. Why has the Prime Minister continued to tolerate these blundering fools who appear to be unable to investigate anything?

Another serious matter that appears to have gone under the radar is a post I made recently about the Prime Minister delaying implementation of two critical acts of Parliament that would have removed the position of Chief Secretary. Isaac Lupari is still acting in that position because the position has not been abolished by law. The bills have been passed but are awaiting gazettal. Why has he Prime Minister delayed the passing of a Parliamentary Bill through the Speaker? Why has he gone against his own cabinet’s decision? These questions will play a significant role in the upcoming Vote of No Confidence. If anyone thinks it will not happen, think again. Let me clarify for those who follow Kramer’s analysis. My analysis is this: Based on the numbers, the Opposition will block the passing of the Budget. This will force Parliament to reconvene to pass a new budget. At that time, the grace period will be over and the VONC will be tabled. By law, this must be dealt with first even before the Budget. So yes, there will be a VONC. And if the budget is successfully blocked, there will also be a new government in November.

The citizenship of Bryan Kramer is now before the courts. Any responsible Prime Minister would have sidelined him immediately pending the outcome of the court case. And the same for his new ministers from New Ireland. Yet Marape has not done these and is continuing to entertain people who are now in court and holding onto Ministerial portfolios. He has entertained Duma who many know has been implicated in so many scandals that the list of them would fill several volumes.
I had always hoped that Marape will be a new kind f leader, one that PNG sorely needs at this time. Instead, he and his cohorts including Kramer have held this country to ransom using the Covid scare as an excuse. They have justified the spending of hundreds of millions in the name of Covid 19 with no accountability whatsoever. Where is that audit report?

My brothers and sisters. This is our country. Do not try to make the mistake that two wrongs make a right. It never has and it never will. Once we compromise our principles and our positions, we have started on the long and slippery slope into perdition. And returning from there is never ever easy as many have found out. Stay strong, stay true. Know that in some other country in the world, you will never be accepted for who and what you are. In this country, you have all you need to advance and go beyond the realms of imagination. All we need are true, committed and parotic Papua New Guineans sons and daughters who are leaders with their hearts and minds in the right place. Leadership is everything – all things rise and fall on the basis of leadership.

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

‘BIG FISH’ NOW IDENTIFIED IN COCAINE BUST

Image
A new twist in the PNG cocaine trade investigations has identified 30 new names as “persons of interest” – big fish identified.  

These include names of politicians including government ministers, senior public servants, senior police officers, senior military officers, and senior citizens and businessmen involved in planning and moving of cocaine from wherever they are into PNG, portion of it to be used here in PNG and the rest sent to Australia.  

These 30 are additional to ones already arrested and charged for their part in the July 26 “black flight” Cessna 402 crash at Papa Lealea outside Port Moresby.  

“Dominic Terupo and Morgan Mogu are errand boys, they drive, move cargo and clean up, they have no idea about the type and value of the concealed cargo (cocaine) they were dealing with. They work for cash, their names are not mentioned in any of the conversations we have been watching. They are generally referred as “village people”. They are wrongfully arrested and convicted by Judg…
Read more

MARAPE'S K10.2 MILLION KINA "SNAKE OIL" SALESMAN

Image
by ROBERT MOROPA Port Moresby, October 2020 – James Marape made Papua New Guinea a laughingstock in global media overnight after paying more than ten million Kina to a paper company claiming to have a miracle cure for Coronavirus.The other countries are already 12 months ahead in research & trials. They will probably have a vaccine by end of 2021. What good is a PNG vaccine if it is only ready 12 months BEHIND the rest of the world? Who will buy a product when it is already OUT OF DATE on its release? Papua New Guinea is still a 3rd World country begging foreign governments for yearly contributions to the national budget because (in 45 years of Independence) PNG country has moved backwards in development & progress due to systemic & systematic CORRUPTION!PNG is the world leader in ONLY ONE THING and that is CORRUPTION!World news outlets have condemned the scam outright saying no one in their right mind believes that PM Marape, together with a political crony, a Parliament H…
Read more

RALPH "BOL SULAP" SAULEP LEECHING WITH NEW PARTNER

Image
Elizabeth Lolo Bradshaw, one of two super consultants  advising the Morobe Governor on the Wafi-Golpu issue, has been named as a shareholder of Niugini Biomed – the company attempting to steal K10 million through a COVID-19 scam project.Investment Promotion Authority records show that the company was registered in on the 14th of August.Lolo Bradshaw owns seven shares out of a total of 76. Bradshaw is a failed politician who contested for the Gulf regional seat. According to documents from the Morobe administration, she is currently being paid K50,000 per month for providing advice to the Morobe Governor.She has taken over control of the Morobe Provincial Government business arm in which the governor is listed as a shareholder.Her business partner is another failed politician and  lawyer Ralf Saulep. He  is the center of another controversy in which he was reportedly paid K14 million for legal advice  to the government on the Wafi-Golpu project.Bradshaw is worming  her way into the inn…
Read more

MARAPE EXPOSED IN PUBLIC LIES

Image
by Israel Lama, 30th October 2020

This has been the worst week for James Marape in the 17 months he has been in office. He has been caught with his hand in the cash register of the nation, and to make it worse, he lied to tried to cover up his sins.
𝑃𝑂𝐿𝐼𝑇𝐼𝐶𝐴𝐿 𝐻𝑌𝑃𝑂𝐶𝑅𝐼𝑆𝑌 𝑇𝐻𝐸 𝑊𝑂𝑅𝑆𝑇 𝑆𝐼𝑁
The worst thing any politician can ever do is to betray what they claim are their state beliefs.
Hypocrisy is death in politics, and after mistake after failure after mistake, for which the public and Members of Parliament have been reasonably forgiving, the payment of K10 million to Marape’s associates for a fake miracle cure is likely to be the end of James Marape as PM. With perhaps only 20 MPs who he could claim are his believers, Marape can expect a big move of MPs to the Opposition and Middle Benches ahead of Parliament in a couple of weeks.
𝐿𝑂𝑁𝐺-𝑆𝑇𝐴𝑁𝐷𝐼𝑁𝐺 𝐶𝑂𝑅𝑅𝑈𝑃𝑇𝐼𝑂𝑁 𝑅𝑈𝑀𝑂𝑈𝑅𝑆 𝑉𝐴𝐿𝐼𝐷𝐴𝑇𝐸𝐷
There have long been accusations that the Tari-Pori Membe…
Read more

JUSTIN TKATCHENKO OBTAINED CITIZENSHIP ILLEGALLY

Image
by JAMES PERAKIN

Isn't it ironic that since Somare's last reign, long-serving missionaries in PNG have found it so hard to get visas to stay in PNG permanently while any foreign con artist biz man waving money gets any visa they want or even a PNG passport? Which category is JT in?


PNG'S LAW ON CITIZENSHIP

Section 67.-CITIZENSHIP BY NATURALIZATION.

(1) A person who has resided continuously in the country for at least eight years may apply to the Minister responsible for citizenship matters to be naturalized as a citizen, and the Minister may, if he is satisfied as to the matters referred to in Subsection (2), in his deliberate judgement (but subject to Division 4 (Citizenship Advisory Committee)), grant or refuse the application.
Division 4. – Citizenship Advisory Committee.

75. THE COMMITTEE.

(1) An Act of the Parliament shall make provision for a Citizenship Advisory Committee, all of the members of which must be citizens (other than naturalized citizens).
(2) The Committee shal…
Read more

PM HIJACKS PARLIAMENT PROCESS TO PROTECT LUPARI

Image
by PAUL HANDAPEOn 02nd September the National Parliament of PNG passed two laws called the gazette NEC & PM Amendment Bill #02/2020 and Public Services (Management) (Consequential Amendment) Bill 2020. The intention of these two bills was to abolish the position of the Chief Secretary and consequentially remove Isaac Lupari from this position.

On the 03rd of September, the day after these bills were passed, Prime Minister Honorable James Marape., MP, wrote to Speaker of Parliament Hon. Job Pomat requesting that the gazettal of these bills be delayed until after January 2021. (The letter says January 2020 but that is an obvious typo as it was written in September 2020). Now why the Prime Minister would be writing to the Speaker of Parliament to do this is open to interpretation? 

Readers need to reflect back to the APEC summit and the decisions of the O’Neil cabinet then that all government contracts for APEC were to be channelled through the Chief Secretary. In other words, Isaac Lu…
Read more

EXCELLENCE IN BULLSHIT

Image
by PAUL AMATIOThe newly opened Station of Bullshit at Waigani police station is a clear indication of the lack of vision, focus and foresight in policing techniques and methodologies as well as crime countering tactics making use of and utilising modern capabilities.To me, this whole bullshit about a station of excellence is just that – BULLSHIT!.There is no such thing in the RPNGC or any other police force in the world as a station of excellence. Is this a frigging school or what?In my last post, I spoke about the need to increase, update, and improve our ICT capabilities across the board in the RPNGC. The talk of vehicle tracking, dashboard cameras, real time logging and other high sounding terms are all a part and parcel of something called electronic security systems. They do not contribute directly to effective policing. They only ensure that vehicles are used properly and to some extent deter abuse. And also remind the officers that their actions will be captured on camera.What …
Read more