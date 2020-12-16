CORRUPTION AT THE TOP OF PNG CUSTOMS



In October 2020, a very important event took place. In October 2020, a very important event took place. David Towe became the new Chief Commissioner for PNG Customs. There were 3 candidates shortlisted for this position.

Two of the other candidates were long time customs PNG staffs with decades of experience.





And David Towe? He's a manager with British American Tobacco (BAT).





According to treasurer Ling Stuckey, David Towe is the most qualified and appointed based on MERIT ( https://www.thenational.com.pg/cabinet-appoints-customs.../





This is the most blatant conflict of interest I have ever seen. You take the senior manager of one of the largest taxpaying company in PNG. And make him the head of customs, who is in charge of collecting taxes. That's like saying- Borneo Pacific CEO is the best person to lead the Health Department. RH is most qualified to be in charge of Forestry. RD Tuna's owner should be the managing director of Fisheries. MCC is most qualified to run the Mining Department In fact, why not let Joe Chan (Interpol fugitive) be in charge of PNG Immigrations?





Furthermore, are there really no talents at all in customs PNG? Until they need to get outsiders?

Can you imagine how insulting it is to the customs PNG staffs? Let's look at David Towe's work experience. David Towe first started working with customs PNG more than 10 years ago, as the deputy commissioner. Instead of staying the course and becoming the next commissioner, David resigned after only 2 years with customs PNG.





Why?

To work as the EXTERNAL AFFAIRS MANAGER for BAT. What does external affairs manager even mean? Basically, he's a lobbyist for BAT. Speaking on BAT's behalf, to influence government policies.

And it's money well spend by BAT on David Towe. Over the last 8 years, taxes on IMPORTED cigarettes have been getting higher and higher. Furthermore, the government set up an anti-illicit trade taskforce to specifically combat cigarette smuggling. ( https://www.thenational.com.pg/meet-discusses-illegal.../





All of this allows BAT to maintain a monopoly on the market share of cigarettes made in PNG.

As a result, the price of BAT cigarettes in PNG cost 4 times more than BAT cigarettes in Indonesia.

Unlike Coca Cola, which was forced to reduce prices because of competition, BAT is raising prices nearly every year.





The result? The people of PNG pays one of the highest prices for cigarettes in the region.

And now, we are told that David Towe is the most qualified person. Despite working for a total of only 2 years with customs PNG. Despite having worked 8 years as a lobbyist for BAT. Despite resigning when he was the deputy commissioner. Why resign in the first place, if you really wanted to be chief commissioner? Best of all, how did David become deputy commissioner after only 2 years with customs?





Any one of the above, might be a coincidence. But when all of the above happens, it's suspicious at best, and corruption at worst. The former minister of state, Sasindran, said that he was forced to appoint people who were not qualified. And that the NEC continues to push for more political influence, not less. https://www.thenational.com.pg/muthuvel-explains-his.../





Is the appointment of David Towe one of such cases? ICAC, please investigate the appointment of David Towe as chief commissioner. We must make sure that David Towe's appointment is really independent and fair. And free from the influence of corporate players and big businesses.

Publish the minutes and decisions of NEC, and show us how David Towe is the most qualified candidate. Otherwise, we are sending a message, that PNG is for sale.