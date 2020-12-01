GOVERNMENT WITHOUT NUMBERS HAS COLLAPSED


by LUTHER WENGE

One of the Papua New Guinea’s outstanding constitutional lawyers and former Morobe Governor, Luther Wenge, has spoken out regarding the latest political saga, where 12 ministers under Prime Minister James Marape, defected and joined the Opposition.
Mr Wenge (Pictured) says in Parliament, it is all about the numbers and the Opposition under Vanimo-Green MP, Belden Namah, mastered their numerical strength to suspend the order of the day and moved two important motions that Friday.
This is the view from Mr Wenge, on the recent saga, which he adds has seen Prime Minister James Marape effectively, having lost control of his own government coalition.
This, Mr Wenge says, is alright as long as the Opposition leader has the numbers to back him up because all motions on the floor of parliament must be backed with the actual numbers of Members of Parliament, voting in support.
On the 2021 national budget passage on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Wenge says unlike the moving of motions in parliament, which requires more than half of the total Members of Parliament, 37 MPs present is enough, as long as they all vote in favor.
However, Mr Wenge, says the current government faction under James Marape, cannot pass a national budget without the Opposition critiquing and responding to the budget readings.
With the Opposition seeking a Supreme Court reference, Mr Wenge called on the Supreme court to quickly to deal with this matter for the sake of the country as this latest saga is unprecedented.
During Mr Wenge’s three terms as governor between 1997 and 2012, he instituted and won seven different cases against the state in the Supreme Court, which includes, the compensation by the State on the Wotarais people in Markham valley after suffering from one of the worst police brutality cases in the country in the late 1990s, the victory in court on behalf of the local shareholders of Mainland Holdings from the corporative societies in rural Morobe, against mismanagement by company executives, the removal of Value Added Tax, the ouster of Australian Federal Police in the first ever partnership arrangement where they were immune from PNG criminal laws, the successful battle for reinstatement of the third level government in the form of Local Level Governments.
NBC News - Gabriel Lahoc

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

HMS TED DIRO USED BY DRUGLORD JAMIE PANG TO SHIP DRUGS

Image
PNGDF INSIDER HMS Ted Diro left POM for Bula/Torassi, South Fly Western Province on Tuesday 3rd of November this week, that same Tuesday Jamie Pang the drug dealer put on a show on TV by offering a room key at Sanctuary Hotel to a roadside market couple. He was creating the perfect alibi. The NAVY Boat that went to Daru had Cocaine packed by the storeman and labelled as medicine for HMS Tarangau and was put on the boat. The cargo is not medicine but Cocaine. HMS Ted Diro is the new craft recently handed over to PNGDF by Australian Government. So a perfect diversion was cooked up. The captain was sidelined for some reasons and stayed behind, a new captain was appointed for this run. A perfect plan. All the permanent Ted Diro Crew were left behind and a few selected crew boarded the boat. All pre-planned. They said the boat was doing a run for National Fisheries Authority, yet again another decoy. Several people called the captain to find out the location and mission and the captain gave
Read more

Kramer using mistress to Spy on Politician?

Image
Bryan Kramer who stands tall as the 'Lighthouse' of Madang seems to have his lights being deemed by his action to break a marriage of a beautiful family who moved to PNG. Dinesh Shankar marriage to Alicia Sahib which she bore him 2 beautiful boys has been broken by a power drunken politician in Bryan Kramer. This shouldn't be seen as a surprised to anyone as Kramer has a history of 'ice-filled' parties in a private residence in PNG for a number of years now. However, Kramer has decided to take Dinesh wife and make it his own even though they are both friends on Facebook.  What's the trade-off? He ensures Dinesh works with Kumul Consolidated Holdings to keep his mouth shut after Dinesh restaurant ran into financial problems. But why Alicia Shankar of all other single women in PNG and even abroad? Well, Alicia works with Bank of South Pacific. She has access to everyone's Banking Details and she can quickly tell Kramer where it's the person getting his mon
Read more

Latest Developments confirmed happening at Vanimo Camp

Image
  by SAMSON KOMATI 1. Sir Julius and Wingti have read already the cracks within Vanimo Camp due largely to Ego Clash and Excessive Ambitious to be PM. No one trusts no one amongst these ambitious ego centric PM hopefuls. 2. Realizing the cracks within Vanimo, Wingti and Chan always play safe so Wingti remained back and asked Chan to leave the camp and he is confirmed now at New Ireland and POM. We are certain Sir Jay is talking to PM JM still and lurking for opportunity for PPP and PDM to partner with Pangu and others in Government. 3. Hon Patrick Pruatich has demanded that Vanimo Camp must name the Nime for the PM post so the nation must know now and not at the last minute in the floor of Parliament. Everyone there seems tight lipped and tension is growing daily. They know that this is a fact and brewing but they all putting on a brave face acting as though they trust each other. 4. PM JM is the only man on the Government side who is enjoying unparalleled support from all the more tha
Read more

KRAMER INTIMIDATES SPEAKER TO SUPPORT PM

Image
by MCDONALD MOTA In his poorly crafted last-ditch effort to save James Marape, Bryan Kramer is totally out of control. Bryan Kramer now faces a harsh reality if Marape is defeated by the courts or Parliament. Job Pomat is a weak MP, who out of greed has siphoned a lot of funds from Parliament to his own use. He has actually misused millions of kina and now under immense pressure from being arrested and prosecuted. Bryan Kramer is therefore taking advantage and blackmailing Job Pomat to go against the opposition MPs. Job Pomat reckons that going against Kramer is a fatal choice so he already recalled the parliament against a legitimate adjournment. The same Job Pomat is now required to chair the December 1st Parliament sitting. What has now transpired is that Bryan Kramer has asked him to go to Madang and personally showed Job Pomat his criminal files. This was deliberately done to force him to agree on a strategy. Speaker Job Pomat will need to create something in order for the 1st of
Read more

RALPH "BOL SULAP" SAULEP LEECHING WITH NEW PARTNER

Image
Elizabeth Lolo Bradshaw, one of two super consultants  advising the Morobe Governor on the Wafi-Golpu issue, has been named as a shareholder of Niugini Biomed – the company attempting to steal K10 million through a COVID-19 scam project. Investment Promotion Authority records show that the company was registered in on the 14th of August. Lolo Bradshaw owns seven shares out of a total of 76. Bradshaw is a failed politician who contested for the Gulf regional seat. According to documents from the Morobe administration, she is currently being paid K50,000 per month for providing advice to the Morobe Governor. She has taken over control of the Morobe Provincial Government business arm in which the governor is listed as a shareholder. Her business partner is another failed politician and  lawyer Ralf Saulep. He  is the center of another controversy in which he was reportedly paid K14 million for legal advice  to the government on the Wafi-Golpu project. Bradshaw is worming  her way into the
Read more

Government desperate now looks to blockade Opposition

Image
GOVERNMENT SOURCES Bryan Kramer acting for the Minority Government has already set in motion moves to undermine the legal processes set out to fix the Marape government's undemocratic parliamentary recalling. Police Minister Bryan Kramer has orchestrated strategies to suppress Opposition Government MPs from exercising democratic parliamentary rights in nation's decision making. 𝑆𝑡𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑔𝑦 𝑂𝑛𝑒 - 𝐶𝑂𝑅𝑂𝑁𝐴 𝑉𝐼𝑅𝑈𝑆 𝐼𝑁 𝐿𝑂𝐿𝑂𝐴𝑇𝐴 25th Nov has seen released into the media, news briefs of several government MPs going down positive with Covid-19. State Controller with certain Medical personals have appeared on media giving statements of the LOLOATA Covid situation. This is all Marape Government strategy in which Bryan Kramer is in control of with Manning to make sure Opposition MPs in Vanimo do not conduct the Dec 01 Parliament sitting. The contact tracing will be done as far as the National Parliament House, and few weeks of Lock Down will be announced in specifi
Read more

Marape is the biggest liar, betrayer & hypocrite of all time.

Image
by BRIAN KOMBA He is the definition of a wolf in sheep's skin. He was PNC, part of PNC and served as the longest serving Finance Minister for seven (7) consecutive years in the PNC Party led government. He resigned from PNC Party and lied to this country and her people that he didn’t want to be part of a corrupt O’Neill government. However, to date he has not produced one single evidence and or laid one single complaint with Ombudsman Commission or Police National Fraud and Anti Corruption Directorate on his claims.   He was never genuine from the start. He said he only wanted to remove O’Neill and never wanted to be PM. However, in Laguna camp, he forced himself by putting his name down on VONC Motion Paper has the candidate for PM hoping that he will attract the numbers. Needless to say, he never attracted numbers and so fall short of the required majority (magic number) which is 56 MPs. Failing his bid, he then went to lure William Duma, and willfully lied to him by offering him
Read more