History can repeat itself
By Political Insider
What can a Government do in this time left before the General Elections? In fact, a lot can be done.
In 1999 Sir Mekere Morauta took over from an erratic Sir Willam Skate and set about reforms that set the country up for a decade of political stability and economic growth.
This is what is needed right now in the time left before the 2022 General Elections. We need a government that will steady the ship and establish sound economic policies that will ensure security and prosperity for our people.
The Marape Government has made some breakthrough decisions and also passed good laws in the resources sector. However, the Opposition highlighted its concern of some of its more erratic decisions and its inability to negotiate and make sound decisions, when considering the effects of a global pandemic.
The Opposition is right to question the Government. That is its duty, decreed by the Constitution and the adopted Westminster System of Government of Papua New Guinea.
The political situation shows dissent and a lack of confidence. That much is clear.
Political instability and infighting is bad for a Government. It cannot pass laws to drive its policies and will not be able to implement its policies fully.
Thus Parliament should resume at the earliest and democracy must be tested on the floor of the House. That is the right place to conduct its business. Not at the Courts or at political camps.
On the Parliament floor, the People's mandated representatives will elect a new Prime Minister or reaffirm support in the current. This will put to end the political instability and the Government can have confidence from Parliament to drive its policies into the next elections.
A Government is in place. A Marape Government. However, with over three weeks of operation without a Deputy Prime Minister and full Cabinet, the uncertainty in the air is clear.
There is no confidence by half of Parliament. That is the truth. Parliament alone can resolve this issue, and not the Executive or Judicial arms.
History is a good teacher. When democracy is allowed to run its course, a Government with confidence will be formed and will guide MV PNG once again.
