How do I know that I love my Country



by HONK KIAP HONK KIAP



The current political crises bring out the best of Papua New Guineans. Leaders of different arenas, experts of industries, masters of law and time tested skilled and experienced businessmen including policy drivers in Government bureaucracy. When all seem well and nothing eventful happens we continue our lives as if nothing is wrong even when we see it happening right under our nose. We ignore it to avoid compromising our affiliation, relationships and allegiance. The last three weeks had brought out the best in our country with some of the best suggestions, advice and propositions to doing the right things to Take Back PNG.



Fair enough but from whom are we going to Take Back PNG. ??? Are we serious enough ??? Where do we start and when do we start ??? With whom do we start ???

How emotional do we get when it comes to us talking about being a Papua New Guinean. How often you cry when the PNG flag is raised or the National Anthem is sung.??? Put yourself in a crowd of thousands of people in a packed football stadium in a foreign country when your National Anthem is sung and the PNG flag goes up.



This moment become your moment of truth; the moment of realizing that you belong to Papua New Guinean. You forget that you belong, Hagen, Enga, Manus, Rabaul, Goroka Lae or Kieta, Kavieng Popondeta or Kerema, Tari, Mendi or Banz and Kundiawa.



We must ignite our emotions of being Papua New Guineans. We must take to heart our country. We must treasure our country and love it like we've lost it. We must feel like we have gone so far from it. We must cry for our country.



Imagine you are a lone supporter of your National Team " The PNG Kumuls or the PNG Pepes " playing against Australia in a Jam-packed Suncorp Stadium. You cry for your team. Let your emotions flow for your country and feel it and live it.



This is how you love your country. Let's Conserve and preserve it for our children and their children and the generations to come. Preserve the Forests, protect the waterways and conserve the wildlife.

It is never too late, we're only beginning our long journey to becoming a fully independent nation. Let us correct our mistakes and set the pathway for the future. Let bygones be bygones and start afresh.

To our leaders;



you are our hope for tomorrow. Don't feed us today's meal and we'll go hungry again tomorrow. Give us the tools to work the land so we'll feed ourselves forever. Build us the fence to avoid thieves from entering our gardens. Take care of our watchmen so they'll guard us.



Empower our wise men so that they'll teach and guide us. Equip our doctors so they'll treat us better.

We owe you nothing but you owe us our trust and confidence to be there. We bundled up a thousand fingers to give you one voice to speak for us and to say the right thing. You are the lighthouse in the open ocean and you will guide us in the treacherous storms to come ashore.



You are the beacon of hope for our people. Give us what we deserve and not what we want.

Come what may, we are Papua New Guineans and we will be here, we will not fail and we will not fall. We will cry for our Flag and we will cry for our song.



"This is now known that I love my country. " God Bless PNG.