K117 MILLION FOR 8 KILOMETERS - DAYLIGHT ROBBERY?


by MILES GARET

PUBLIC CALL FOR INVESTIGATION INTO K117 MILLION 9 MILE TO 14 MILE NCD ROAD CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT TO MOBILE WORKS LIMITED
The public demand an investigation into the award of a massive K117 million questionable contract to a K2 inexperienced company called  Mobile Works Limited for the construction of 9 mile to 14 mile road in NCD.
This project was launched on Friday by the owner of the K2 company Mr David Raim from Western Highlands Province. Mr. Raim is also the owner of Island Mobile Hire Cars who is known for offering kickbacks to politicians and officials to get hire car contracts in PNG.
The award of this contract is highly questionable and suspicious given the following facts:
1. The K117 million value of the contract is highly-priced for the distance from 9 mile to 14 mile. We demand an independent assessment to substantiate the pricing regime adopted in the tender price bid and evaluation outcome.
2. Mobile Works Limited lacks the necessary technical experience and equipment to do such massive road construction. We demand an independent assessment of the technical capabilities of the company to undertake this work and the number of years this company operated in the construction business in PNG.
3. The award of the contract is politically motivated with no clearer evidence of passing legal tender and evaluation process. We demand an independent investigation into the tender and evaluation process to award this contract and to check whether the company passed all the requirements against the competitors.
4. The timing, speed and manner of the signing of this contract are highly politically motivated. We demand an independent investigation to assertion whether there is political influence into the manner of awarding the contract.
5. The owner of the K2 company has a very bad record of securing government contracts for kickbacks. We demand an independent investigation into the track record of the owner and his other company's involvement with other government contracts in PNG.
The public makes this call for relevant authorities of PNG government as well as ADB and other development partners who have contributed in the financing of this massive infrastructure project in NCD.
We call on the Marape-Basil government to trial this bureaucratic corruption under the new ICAC Act 2020. Set this corruption as an example, in the toughest terms possible, to demonstrate to Papua New Guinean's that the Marape-Basil government is serious in eradicating corruption in this country.
The UnitedFrontForCorruptionFighersPNG is working with civil engineering and legal teams to compile a report to the PNG government authorities and PNG's Development Partners who funded this project to assist investigators progress this corruption to litigation and conviction stages.
#TheUnitedFrontForCorruptionFighersPNG.

