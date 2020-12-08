LET US THINK DIFFERENTLY


by HONK KIAP

The current Parliamentary Crises has put our country in dire straits of economic turmoil. It is a situation that has not begun overnight but a culmination of events in the 45 years of independence of our young nation. 

Political indifferences among our leaders have existed even before Independence and to Independence up until now. I  guess that is the essence of a Democracy to have differing views in our effort to balancing the political management of our young diverse nation. 
What intrigues me most is the fact that we're one of the world's most diverse nation on earth with well over eight hundred different languages, two thousand plus different dialects and hundreds of different ethnic groupings and cultures but we are uniquely united as one people and one country. This unity must be protected at all cost by our leaders both in Government and the Opposition.
Look around the world, no black country has ever exceeded 30 years of Independence and we've gone past that to come 45 years despite the Bougainville Crises; something we ought to sit back and think. How could it be that our diversity hasn't been so much of a problem? 
We are made unique from the rest of the world and richly blessed.
So many countries around the world are plagued with some of the worst calamities in Natural Disasters and savage animals to seasonal climates yet we're endowed with the most pristine Flora and fauna and the beauty of some of the most colourful and beautiful animal species you hardly find anywhere else around the world.
We must be careful not to destroy what we have that we can not find elsewhere else in the world. We owe it to our future generation. We must conserve to balance nature's intricate web of life. One day our forests will be coming desert lands and the river systems will dry up. The Forest and Fauna will disappear along with all our animals and insects alike. The story we live to see, feel and experience today will become a legend for our future generations. 
Look at how long we have come with Bougainville, OK Tedi and Porgera Mines. We can continue progressively with them for the next hundred years without new mines. All we need to do is assess and evaluate the road map of the last 45 years. Adjust and change the Legislative Framework and policy guidelines of our resources, Governing systems of the Public service machinery, accountability processes of our leaders and service delivery mechanisms to our people. 
The declining Kina currency from 1994 and the Bougainville crises around the same time has seen our young country facing the biggest challenge ever. As young as we are with so much diversity our neighbouring countries thought we would disintegrate and become a failed state but we proved them wrong. We have become strong and remained united to this day. We remained a united Papua New Guinea, one country, one nation and one people and we will remain united come what may. 
The 2011 political impasse was a sad story for our country but we have overcome the adversary to remain calm and united to forgive and forget, yet again a unique quality within our diversity. 
The situation now is one that has divided the nation once again. The challenges of the Marape government comes at a time of a global recession due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Businesses around the world have scaled-down and people's way of life has been restricted. We are part of the global community and we're required to comply to world standards but uniquely so we have not had any recorded death due to COVID 19 and we remain unaffected. 
The Marape Government's stand on reviewing the resources laws is a step in the right direction but it comes at a time of global economic recession and people's lives have been affected. The Recession is a global phenomenon and we are part of it. 
Let's look at what sector of our resources will hold our people together during this global pandemic  ??? How do we build our local economy and continue to allow export earnings? 
Let us hope that our leaders of both the Loloata and Crown Camps allow common sense and wisdom to guide them to allow our democracy to prevail. Let our Constitution to remain Supreme over this Land of a thousand tongues and many tribes, the Land of the unexpected.
We expect the unexpected and one that will continue to hold us together as "One Country, One Nation and One People ".

