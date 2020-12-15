NFAC DIRECTOR DAMARU ARRESTED





The Director of National Fraud & Anti-Corruption was arrested this morning in regard to the Controversial Manumanu Land Deal which was closed by the former Police Commissioner, Mr Gari Baki based on Mathew Damaru’s advise that there was no Criminality in the payment of K46.6 million to a paper company, namely Kurkuramb Estate Ltd in 2016.

Mr Damaru and his team of investigators did not do a thorough investigation so the case was re-opened again by the current Police Commissioner in 2019.

Another group of investigators from the CID Boroko re-investigated the case and found very incriminating documental evidence and so arrested the Assistant Valuer-General (AVG) of Lands. The original value of Portion 406 was valued at K25 million but the AVG inflated the value up to K46.6 million due to political pressure from the Defence Minister then.

The Prime Minister, William Duma and Bryan Kramer today pressured the Police Commissioner to stop the arrest of Mr Mathew Damaru because it will lead on to Pok and Duma. PMJM needed numbers at this crucial time so he had to hold Duma in government whether he is most corrupt or not.