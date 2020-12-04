PNG will lose Porgera Mine as a direct consequence of James Marape’s attempt to sloganize his way to receive likes on Social Media & praise from unsuspecting religious clowns in PNG

CHARLES YANNI

While these 111 men are moving from camp to camp and sipping wine while enjoying the luxuries of two of the most expensive hotels in Papua New Guinea, 2650 former employees of Barrick and their families are still waiting for the government of Papua New Guinea to provide alternative solutions so that they can provide for their struggling families. It has been well over 8 months and there has been no agreement reached regarding the future of the mine.

Recent pictures have revealed that the mine pit in the Porgera Mine is beginning to silt up. It is crucial to take note that if the drainage system and Yunarilama waste portal become plugged, any attempt to restart the mine could become difficult operationally. Some experts predict that it will be practically impossible and if by any chance the mine is restarted, it is likely to take some considerable amount of time.

The care and maintenance team on the ground need to be critical and keep on top of the situation, they have to hang on in the hope that the negotiations do not drag on beyond the point of no return for the mine.

As it is now, the startup and rehabilitation costs have to be borne by the owners of the mine. It will be quiet expansive to restart the mine and in the event that the state successfully obtains 50 % ownership of the mine, they have to pay 50 % of the rehabilitation costs and that will be in hundreds of millions.

Every passing day when the mine is left idle, the attracted costs are multiplied and the mine faces the fate of Panguna Mine.

Papua New Guinea has lost revenues for over 7 months while Gold is trading in a all-time record. This elected representatives are the most selfish bunch of people that have occupied those respective seats.

We clearly have a leader who has no idea where he is taking us to. Why on earth would you shut down a mine only to negotiate a better deal. We could have just let the mine operate and discuss terms. I thought we were taking over the mine and running it ourselves.

Now we realize that we had no plan and are running back to BNL again.





This is the epitome of stupidity and foolishness.

Seal a deal and open the mine.