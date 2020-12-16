Pruaitch. A Ploy or the Endgame candidate?

The move to choose Patrick Pruaitch by Crowne is an absolute masterclass for any keen student or observer of politics.

The most vocal MPs in Loloata were the NA MPs. Since Pruaitch nomination, they have been quiet this past 24 hours. Not a post from Governor Bird who usually speaks his mind freely on social media. Crowne has silenced and confused one of Loloata's strongest Coalition partners.

Now they are wondering whether the Pruaitch nomination is genuine or not. They are in two minds, because they will not trust the main players behind Crowne and are familiar with their tendencies to swing things at the death.

They know all to well from last year how everything can change in a matter of hours.

However, they cannot ignore the fact that their leader is on the other side and has been nominated for PM. He will seek their loyalty and numbers now. In fact that will be one of the conditions of Crowne when they gave him the nominee - to bring his numbers across. It is inevitably a numbers game.

Pruaitch will ask his Party Members to join him. That will be expected of him. Should they have doubts, and if they hesitate, they will be clearly showing to their leader that they are not willing to sacrifice themselves for him. Not this time.

Absolute loyalty is a rare commodity, and confusion and hesitation is a killer.

Whatever happens from here on in, whether Pruaitch is a "red herring" offered to pull numbers, or whether he is to be the endgame candidate, is anybody's guess. But the fact remains that he will have to bring his numbers to consolidate his nomination. The fact remains that he will need his men beside him and will test their loyalty to him.

If his NA MPs don't come and he loses the nominee. NA will effectively be dismantled.

Pruaitch has been nominated before and lost the chance to be PM. But on that occasion his men were behind him. If he loses the chance to be PM again now because he could not show numbers; he will not forgive that easily nor will he forget.

This may be Pruaitch last chance to be PM. He will know this. The cut from the loss will run deep.

Maybe that was what the strategy was. Crowne gave him the first choice nominee knowing his MPs would not come over, and will choose another who can produce numbers.

Regardless of what the intent of the strategy is. It is a good one. You make a decision knowing that it may not go how you plan, but yiu must anticipate an outcome and have a back up plan or two to counter when the initial plan fails.

Pruaitch will be crowned of he will fall short yet again. Politics is a cruel game. A game for winners and a game for losers. A game of thrones.