PUT YOUR COUNTRY FIRST – PATRIOTISM

PAUL AMATIO

To Our Parliamentarians in the Both Camp

My Honorable Leaders:

You all know that one night at Loloata or Crowne Plaza costs in excess of K700 per night. Neither the food nor drinks are cheap also. If this camping exercise is coming from your pockets, then that’s fine. But if it is at the expense of the national coffers, you have some explaining to do. I mean, 50 x 700= K35, 000 per night (excluding the baggage and meals) and for 30 days, that is way over K1 million already that you are costing this nation. Is that prudent and responsible management of this nation’s finances? This is still a blatant abuse of scarce resources.

The Courts have deliberated and handed their ruling. Whether we agree with it or not is for the lawyers and advisors and others to take up. The important thing from this Court case is that a date was set for parliament to resume and carry on with the business of running this country. This means getting on with passing the budget and managing the nation. These are critical times we live in and we need to have a government in place.

As respected and “honorable” leaders, the path forward is very simple. If you cannot see it, then let me spell it out here.

1. Return to Parliament

2. Let the MONC be tabled

3. Reconvene after 7 days and have your VONC

4. Prove the numbers either way (who gives a fig who gets into government – you’re all cut from the same cloth anyway) and form a government

5. Table and pass the 2021 Budget

And let us get on with our normal lives for Heaven’s sake. Grow up already and be a Man! Your arena is on the Floor of Parliament, not the media and hotels and resorts and wherever. Get back in there and finish this circus. I think I can speak for all when I say that we have had enough of you guys disrupting our lives with your schemes and tactics and delays and stumbles and court cases all for the sake of power. So stop this self-glorifying charade, come back to earth and do what you were elected to do!

None of you will ever be like Lee Kwan Yeu – ever!

I am friggin pissed off because I lost two granddaughters (twins) at birth last week in PMGH because of a lack of adequate medical care. This brought home the high personal cost of corruption in PNG.

Whether you are a leader or a villager, we all take our pants down to shit and use our hands to wipe our arses. So once again – BE A MAN! Do the right thing! Get back to parliament and end this circus.