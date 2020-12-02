RESPECT THE RULE OF LAW - AND CAST OUT THE SHADOW

PAUL AMATIO

I was sent a video made a few days ago which was meant to discredit Belden Namah for his role n 2011. And I have to admit, t did a very good job of it because it brought back all the pain and anger I felt then about those who flaunted and overruled and disrespected the law for personal gain and have boasted about it and then lived and run free to tell the tale. In that regard, Peter O'Neil and Belden Namah, as well as Sam Basil, do have a lot to answer for.

The video also captures very well the public position statement made by James Marape at that time in support of Grand Chief Somare and the legitimate government. As one of those who were on the ground then behind the GC, I particularly liked the way Mr Marape described the reasons for the existence of the Courts and how they are the final recourse for all citizen of PNG.

Hence the need to respect their ruling and follow them.

I, therefore, beseech MPs of both sides to abide by whatever decision is handed down this week. The country cannot afford another 2011 and if all you leaders a patriotic PNGeans as Governor Powes Parkop said in his video recently, then you will put your country before your personal ambitions and abide by the derision of the court. Some of us will make a judgement of you on that day.

As we wait here for the Supreme Court ruling this week, I am sorry to say that I am so hurt that what is happening which is reminiscent of the period leading up to the crisis of 2011. The uncertainty and tension in the air is almost palpable. And yet, the resilience and shrugging off of difficulties inherent in all Papua New Guineans seems to have come to the fore...so many sit back and say: "Weiii...em ol politisan gen ya hangere lo pawa na bagarapim kantri stap."

In my assessment and from what have gathered from many people both close to and within the corridors of power, the movers and shakers, man of the MPs who are now with Hon Belden Namah would never have crossed over if it had not been for some slight done to them - real or perceived is just the same in PNG.

There is also some very serious and real resentment by MPs that the PM has given a very senior portfolio to a person who never voted for him, who does not have any support in parliament and who has stepped on everyone who opposes or suggests the contrary to his position. And the PM has done nothing to check this MP who was running loose like a rabid dog.

This was one of the key factors that for many was like them getting slapped in the face repeatedly. These are leaders of tribes and clans, men who have lands and villages and families who look up to them. Men who have family and social and tribal obligations which the other MP doesnt even have.

I advised the PM earlier to get rid of him and if he really had to then give him a junior Ministry or maybe vice-ministry. That he has not done so to date speaks volumes about the level of trust and faith he has in this new first time, junior MP.

Now that the majority of MPs have crossed to the Opposition Camp, I wonder what influence and standing the lone MP has to be able to persuade those who have crossed to move back? It is now turning out that he was not an asset but a liability. A dormant volcano that has blown up unexpectedly. A Mt Vesuvius.