Sashindra Muthuvel threaten by Kramer



JACIN PERAKIN

Hon. Sasindra Muthuvel when resigning as the State Enterprise Minister claimed that he was being harassed by Police Minister Bryan Kramer aka, Scientist, Legal Analyst, Pimp and dog catcher. Minister Kramer was using the Police to intimidate and harassed the good West New Britain Governor.

In a press statement following his resignation, Governor Muthuvel says “I am being forced to appoint people to SOE boards that are not qualified or appoint Managing Directors who are clearly incompetent or have conflicts of interest”

One would wonder why the good Governor feels that he has been undermined and forced to appoint people to SOE boards and management roles who are incompetent and have a lot of conflict of interest. What is the conflict of interest in some of the appointment?

Following yesterday’s reports that Minister Kramer is having an affair with Alicia Sahib who is the wife of Dinesh Shankar, we now have confirmed that Dinesh Shankar works with Kumul Consolidated Holdings (KCH) as a Portfolio Investment Officer. Email him on dinesh.shankar@kch.com.pg for confirmation.

Dinesh Shankar is a failed businessman who tried his hands on setting up an Italian Restaurant called ‘Sogno Restaurant’ which didn’t pick up any business and towards end of last year even before covid struck it failed miserably.

Kramer whilst bedding Mrs. Shankar tried to shut Mr. Shankar up and threaten Governor Muthuvel to make some conflict of interest appointments. That appointment was for Mr. Dinesh Shankar to be employed by KCH. This is in ensuring that Alicia Sahib who is Minister Kramer’s mistress and wife of Diniesh stays in PNG as Dinesh was contemplating leaving for Fiji as Sogno Restaurant has failed.

This arrangement was a double win for Minister Kramer as he can have access to Alicia who does the spying on Papua New Guineans banking records