TIME FOR YOUNG LEADERS TO RISE UP



by

David Kawage Bitno

Tributes and commendations must be given to where it’s due. For the Prime Minister James Marape’s succession to the top echelon is the toil of an original opposition tagged as the Laguna Camp.

In this latest political landscape, there are some critical questions that will generate certain acumen on the political movements and provides a likely effect of a new government;

Who are the genuine power brokers to end the PNC regime?

Does PM James Marape owe Peter O’Neil and his PNC Party?

Will Duma succeed as DPM?

Does the National Alliance (NA) Party postures as a strong contender for DPM?

Who will form the next government? Is it the Vanimo Opposition Camp or the Loloata Government Camp?

Will PM Marape live up to his dream to make PNG a Rich Christian Black Nation?

Let us examine each of the above enthralling questions.

Who are the real power brokers to end the PNC regime?

If it was not a thoughtful execution by Marape in dumping PNC, then whose agenda? Let’s not forget, PNC got the number but the notch of influence is inexorable and so challenging to say. Right after James Marape’s election to Prime Minister, in his new line up of government, Kerenga Kua and Bryan Kramer where two oppositions made it into the then Marabe-Steven Government. Bryan Kramer’s personal vendetta is to take down Peter O’Neil but his moves are unswervingly curbed when PNC is part of the government. Kramer was invigorated and braced by the original Laguna Team. Marape could not stand against a force that essentially architected the culmination of the PNC regime to an end.

Does PM Marape owe Peter O’Neil and his PNC Party?

Patrick Pruaitch had won the secret ballot and was the PM nominee but Marabe’s hasty move had hit the jackpot and Marape was elected PM in a unanimous vote defeating Sir Mekere Morauta. Though the PNC Party and former Prime Minister O’Neil had given his final blessing in the eve of the creation of a fresh government, the future of PNC in the coalition government is bleak. PNC was induced pleasantly and discarded in an effort that does not suit Marape well.

An ill-fated political setting was that the coalition government loathing PNC which Marape could not stand against the power wielded. In order for Marape to keep the coalition government together, he has to let go of the PNC. Marape has to let go of PNC to save his Prime Ministership. As life bequeaths, all good things must come to an end. But Marape may still have conviction in the penguins’ love relationships array, where a lover let his mistress go, but when they meet again they are meant for each other that they re-joined always.

It’s not a calm resolution for Marape to call it a quit with O’Neil after 8 years of existing together. Only time is the antidote that will settle the emotive resentment, but 18 months is not rather ample for the good old reminiscences to dwindle. Let’s not disremember, Hela was once part of Southern Highlands, Hela is the smaller brother. If it was not Marape who beseeched O’Neil for his hand on the eve of the election of a new PM, it’s going to be a different anecdote. Marape still appreciates Peter O’Neil in utter veneration and respect as a big brother.

Who will form the next government? Is it the Vanimo Opposition Camp or the Loloata Government Camp?

Now the government camp is intact and the MPs are showing undivided support to Marape. On the other hand, the opposition camp is in a very intense state of misperception of who is going to be the alternate PM nominee. Peter O’Neil indicated that PNG had enough of Southern Highlands and Hela in the top post. Does this statement hold water?

Leadership in that part of Highlands Region is not taken blithely, toughen by cultural bonding and oral histories. He (O’Neil) actually sets the blaze for a vicious contest to scorch out all their (opposition) vigour. When viewing more carefully, credible PM aspirants in the Vanimo Camp do not have the full party MPs except PNC Party and Pangu Party at Loloata Government Camp which has most members. Is this an imminence of penguins love tale?

Will the National Alliance (NA) Party be a strong contender for DPM?

The momentarily to be the third largest party in the Loloata Camp after United Resource Party (URP) is National Alliance (NA). At this time NA has five and will shortly have the two Bougainville NA MPs in Vanimo expected to join their counterparts that have public pressures from the AROB mounted on them. They were urged to join Marape because independence for Bougainville is viable under PM James Marape’s leadership. The conceivable defection of these two AROB MPs will leave only four NA MPs in the opposition fold. An offer for Deputy PM to Patrick Pruatich, will slickly purport a precipitate switch of opposition NA factions to Loloata Camp.

Will William Duma succeed as DPM?

As current political events unfold, Marape is too cautious and frolicking time to his benefit by not lining up his second-in-command. Marabe delaying diplomacy has put more stress on URP’s Duma who is hallucinating to walk-off to 2022 bearing the Deputy Prime Minister insignia. Marape is incisive that Duma is not his preeminent choice to have the coalition government because of Duma’s standing in the recent political discord tosses a cloud over his political career.

Duma’s presence is already wreaking discomfort to Marape and forming a crack already in the government bloc. Marape is so acquainted with what the original Laguna Camp who are more akin to the lion pack are capable of. They are the real power brokers, ending PNC reign and may do so for the Pangu Party. So Duma may not be primed in the radar, but will be forever vigilant to stay with any government.

Will PM Marape live up to his dream to make PNG a Rich Cristian Black Nation?

The most appropriate feat anticipated for Marape now is to appoint his second in command from the lion’s pack, the original Laguna Camp. This will not only keep the government intact but will have the overwhelming support from the civil society. PNG had seen a sweeping escalation in national security issues, economic down turn, civil disorder, poverty, climate change and et al.

The country needs the leadership in that capacity to transform laws to maximize the welfare of the citizens and crafting a safe environment for investments and business evolution. The current crop of the leaders denoted to have the lion pack such as Gary Juffa, Allan Bird, Dr Allan Marat (though he is in the opposition was part of the Laguna Team), Kerenga Kua, Dr Lino, et al.

If Marape failed to recognize this foreseen political alignment, a new government creation is impending from both camps. The penguin sweetheart tale could be seen and let us not obliterate or down play Duma, where Duma moves a new government is approaching. A new coalition government will be formed but the party composition will mostly range from the reigning parties from 2011 till now. Why will the quest for power likely swing in that direction?

The anti-corruption bills were an encumbrance of earlier two regimes but were reserved to sanction and may have lacked the political will to emerge. PM Marape’s no fear and chivalry to have the corruption bills conceded in the parliament is widely commended including international development partners. Parliamentary supremacy is the last defence left standing, and is the hope of most of the recycled leaders, that they have to regroup to save themselves. PM Marape must uphold the good fight and to cling to the dynamism by picking one of his top performing first term MPs who has no connections with the previous government affairs to be his DPM. Only then the nation will reap the benefits of your prodigious leadership.