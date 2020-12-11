What will O'Neil and Namah do?

Political Insider

If Peter ONeill bids for Prime Minister he will still have the support and will, in fact, give PM James Marape a good run for his money. However, two things prevent Oneil from being the Opposition alternative Prime Minister candidate.

One is his own words to lure MPs from Government to Opposition. He said Southern Highlands and Hela's turn was up and it was time for others.

Secondly, his case for the purchase of the Israeli generators is on trial. This is a criminal trial and a Prime Minister under normal circumstances will step aside when the trial is before the courts. For this reason, the possibility of Member for Ialibu Pangia to be nominated as the alternative for the top post of the country is highly unlikely.

Stranger things have happened in PNG politics and since Oneil is running the show at Crowne camp, it is not out of the realms of possibility that he will bid to get the nominee of the Opposition.

A great many people still do believe in his leadership and ability to deliver. Corrupt yes, but in a House of corruption, Peter Oneil stand tall as one of the best political brains and strategists to lead this nation. His opponents all fear him and he follows adore him.

Having said this, if he were to push his hand for the nominee of PM, there will be a fear amongst many MPs for the events last year and a growing dissent in the mood of the general population.

This may trigger last-minute political manoeuvring that happened last year. All the key players and scenarios in last year's turn of events are still very much in play and activities.

Oniel has shown his preference for Sir Julius Chan. A calming influence to keep political balance across Party lines until 2022.

However, this was suggested last year, and inevitably broke the back of PNC with dissent from within most of the PNC strongmen who left. If Sir Julius is chosen this time by PO, there will be dissent again. That is to be expected.

So what will Peter Paire Oneil do? Will he allow the Opposition caucus to choose an alternative Prime Minister and withdraw his name from the candidates? Will he push for Chan once again?

Only time will tell. Whatever he chooses to do, he will do so with the consultation of Belden Namah. These two are strategists and political craftsman second to none and they have proven it time and time again. They hold a 55 man camp of mandated leaders. That is no simple feat.

An Oniel Namah or Namah Oneil Government is not off the table. They command respect, influence and confidence in a great many of their peers.

It will all come down to one thing and one thing only. Sacrifice. Who is willing to sacrifice more and what. Are these two willing to sacrifice their many efforts, personal preferences and own opportunities for another person within the Opposition camp?

They both did that last year when Namah who was the cornerstone of the Laguna camp that nominates Pruaitch, then Marape moved to Oneil who resigned to give the PM to him. Both Oneil and Namah know what political sacrifice is.

The question is. Will they do it again? If they do. Who will they choose?