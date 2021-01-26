DEAR MINISTER BRYAN KRAMER

Should the native Papua New Guineans call you rather 'amusing'?

Everyone is unique and not even two identical twins hold the same opinion. Your bulldozing of the appointment of Manning has been nullified by the competent court. Native Papua New Guineans have the right to their opinions and the constitution allows them to air them freely.

What qualifies you to call them 'plain stupid' and 'ignorant'. What do you think you are? Mr Know It All?

You have successfully mind-controlled native Papua New Guineans with your corruption fight. Your real breakthrough came when you exposed the salary of MPs. You created a cult following. Well, Mr Enlightened one. Let me frankly tell you that you're FAKE. WHY?

You said you will shake the tree of corruption but you didn't vote for the PMJM. You told O'Neil that "My Facebook career will end your political career", when will that happen, PNG is still waiting. When we demanded action to walk the talk, you gave excuses that you were reforming the police department to be free of political interference. To date, you have NOT told PNG the reforms you've brought about. And if you were still in the process of reforming it, why have you been moved to another ministry?

Now, you are hellbent on defending your appointment of PC when you knew very well that he did not meet the requirements and the courts have affirmed that. What interests do you have in that appointment? Any personal interests or attachments here that we should be made aware of? You NEED to tell the 'plain stupid' people of this country so eloquently like is your custom.

If you were in the opposition, I can assure you that you'd come to all guns blazing on the appointment. But, here you are defending it and you're going to the extreme of NEC to just facilitate your appointment! Goodness! You're equally corrupt for pushing the appointment!

Papua New Guinea ino kanaka moa. Waitpla skin blo you ino mekim yu Rocket Scientist.

DON'T TREAT US WITH CONTEMPT!