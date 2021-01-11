POLITICAL APPOINTEE MELL DESTROYING NDB-THE PRICE OF POLITICS


by MEL TIKI
During the political horse-trading at Laguna in April 2019 controversial William Duma, as cunning as he is, convinced PM-elect Marape to appoint him Minister for Trade & Industry. He then demanded that NDB and MVIL be placed under his ministry.  Marape obliged and a ministerial determination was made to effect that change.

Duma is notorious for appointing cronies to positions of responsibility in State entities and then manipulating them for his own selfish gains.

Following his appointment Duma quickly moved to simultaneously appoint his tribesmen Michael Makap as CEO for MVIL and his first cousin Michael Mell has NDB Chairman. Both appointments were clear cases of cronyism and many people were appalled by the decisions.
Mell, in particular, did not possess the necessary boardroom and banking and financial sector qualifications and experience to be elevated to such an important role.  He has never managed a large, complex or successful organisation in his life.

The Marape government has placed a great deal of emphasis on taking back PNG by financially empowering PNGeans through NDB but this is unlikely to happen under Mell.  He is on course to loot and plunder NDB and destroy the government that appointed him. Here’s the evidence.

Demanded an office Space at NDB head office
Soon after his appointment Mell directed former MD Moses Liu to create an office space for him at NDB head office with a fulltime executive assistant and all the office equipment and privileges. He has demanded that his mobile phone charges, laptop and vehicle costs be met by DNB.
MD Liu reminded him that he was NOTa fulltime employee and is therefore not entitled to an office and that the expenses incurred to establish his office were unbudgeted.  Mell brushed aside these concerns.

Demanded a Party to celebrate his appointment
Mell soon after his appointment directed MD Liu to organise a huge party to celebrate his appointment which PM Marape, Minister Duma and other dignitaries could attend.  His desired venue was Stanley Hotel and the estimated costs were around K300,000.
Liu noted that the expenses were of a personal nature and NDB would not pay for the expenses.  Mell was very angry.

Demanded Directors’ Medical expenses be paid
Mell has directed his and another Director Robert Leo’s overseas medical expenses amounting to over K1m to be met by NDB.
MD Liu refused to settle the costs advising Mell that directors are not covered under the Staff Medical Insurance Scheme.  Eventually an unbudgeted and potentially illegal payment of K200,000 was made.

Promising Unapproved Benefits to Staff
Soon after his appointed Mell made an unprecedented and unplanned tour to all NDB branches in the country where he announced that Housing allowance and annual CPI adjustments would be paid to all staff effective immediately.

When MD Liu pointed out to Chairman Mell that he could not make and announce unilateral decisions affecting staff benefits without Board and executive management input and approval he accused MD Liu of insubordination, being counterproductive and threatened him with termination.

Lae Branch Construction Contract Manipulation

The Lae Project was publicly tendered and about to be awarded to Fletcher Morobe Construction Ltd before Mell came along.  When Mell saw the amount of money involved in the project he personally took charge of the project and re-tendered the project and sought bids from a closed group in a non-transparent manner.   Eventually, Mell awarded the contract of K13m to a company called Digara Limited and took a submission to KCH which was rejected under Minister Muthuvel.
With Duma now in charge of KCH as Minister it is feared that Mell would re-submit the Digara Limited contract.  Mell is believed to push for a commission from the contract.

Unceremoniou5s Termination of MD Liu
MD Liu has served NDB as CFO and MD for a decade.  He was in an acting capacity when Chairman Mell and Minister Duma decided that he should be terminated and sought NEC endorsement to carry it out.
He was served his notice of termination and asked to vacate his office hastily in an hour under police presence and duress.  He was not even given the opportunity to farewell staff he worked with and befriended in the organisation he served for a decade.
The harsh, oppressive and inhuman treatment of Liu was unwarranted.  The only reason Liu was treated in this manner was that he chose to uphold his integrity and reputation and not being dictated by a Chairman who seems to have an agenda to ransack NDB by breaking all processes and rules and treat NDB like his tucker shop.
NDB’s Bank’s Risk Officer, New Zealander David Aaron Underdown was appointed acting MD to replace Liu.

Mell Refers to relatives/cronies to NDB for loan Consideration
Mell has personally referred to several individuals and organisations to be considered for loan financing by NDB.
In one instance Mell personally brought in 5 potential SME customers from his home province and introduced them to Executive Manager Lending (EML).  EML organised inspection of their “existing businesses” in WHPa.  NDB’s Lending Dept declined the loan applications.  EML was ordered by Mell to explain to him the reasons for declining the loans and threatened to terminate him.

Termination of Executive Managers.
Following the termination of Liu the following Executive Managers were also terminated in December 2020.
1.  Executive Managing Lending – for declining loan applications of persons referred by Mell.
2. Chief Financial Officer -  for refusing to process payment for expenses of a personal nature requested by Mell.

Mell Micromanaging Staff
Mell since establishing an office at NDB head office and particularly after the departure of Liu has been acting like MD and giving instructions to both executive management and junior staff including drivers.
Staff study allowances and overtime have been stopped by Mell without any formal announcement of the reasons.
Mell has been seen engaged openly in heated arguments with certain managers and staff.  He’s even formally disciplined staff who he doesn’t like. Mell has a terrible demeanour and lacks management skills.  He simply does not understand his role.
Staff morale at NDB has never been lower.
Mell controls NDB’s Procurement Process
Mell has demanded that all procurement over K10,000 must be approved by himself.  He has now personally handpicked suppliers for Security, property maintenance, fuel, vehicle maintenance.  It is suspected that Mell is obtaining favours from the suppliers for selecting them
.
Resignation of Acting MD Aaron Underdown
Following the termination of the EML and CFO, Underdown has concluded that he could now longer work under the stressful conditions under Mell.  Underdone who was recently recruited as Risk Officer tendered his resignation on 29 December 2020.
Mell is not the man to drive the Marape government’s SME policy intent nor is he the man to lead NDB’s desire to become a commercial bank after the departure of Westpac and ANZ.  He has no clue of the separation of the Board and Management required for governance purposes  He has effectively dismantled NDB’s governance structure.

Mell must be immediately terminated or he will ruin the Bank in collaboration with his beloved cousin William Duma.

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

K117 MILLION FOR 8 KILOMETERS - DAYLIGHT ROBBERY?

Image
by MILES GARET PUBLIC CALL FOR INVESTIGATION INTO K117 MILLION 9 MILE TO 14 MILE NCD ROAD CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT TO MOBILE WORKS LIMITED The public demand an investigation into the award of a massive K117 million questionable contract to a K2 inexperienced company called  Mobile Works Limited for the construction of 9 mile to 14 mile road in NCD. This project was launched on Friday by the owner of the K2 company Mr David Raim from Western Highlands Province. Mr. Raim is also the owner of Island Mobile Hire Cars who is known for offering kickbacks to politicians and officials to get hire car contracts in PNG. The award of this contract is highly questionable and suspicious given the following facts: 1. The K117 million value of the contract is highly-priced for the distance from 9 mile to 14 mile. We demand an independent assessment to substantiate the pricing regime adopted in the tender price bid and evaluation outcome. 2. Mobile Works Limited lacks the necessary technical experience a
Read more

Who is David Sove? WHP Governor Paias Wingti must explain

Image
by A Concerned Western Highlander The Western Highlands Development Corporation is the business arm of the Western Highlands Provincial Government and is owned by the Western Highlands Provincial Government (WHPG) and a company called, Western Highlands Schools Foundation Limited (WHSFL). The WHPG which represents the 500,000 plus inhabitants of the Western Highlands Province owns 91202 shares in the company while WHSFL owns 136803 shares in the WHDC. WHSFL owns 60 % of WHDC while WHPG owns 40 %.  WHSFL has one director and shareholder by the name of  David Sove who lives in Malolo Estate in Port Moresby North-East Electorate, 8 Mile, National Capital District, Papua New Guinea. The business arm of Western Highlands Provincial Government is owned by the people of Western Highlands Province ( 40 %) and this individual, David Sove, who owns 60 % of the company. Apparently, the Kapal Haus rentals are paid to WHDC along with all other rentals and proceeds from assets and various business d
Read more

A SIGNATURE IN THE SAND

Image
by ANDREW MOUTU This young boy grew up in the village. At the right age, he was enrolled at the small primary school in his home village, Kukipi. However, there were no blackboards or chalk made available to the school. There were no desks for the children to sit on. This caused the school and the village to become a bit innovative, to work within the limits of constraints. This Toaripi speaking village is on the coast and is located not far from the beach where there was as an abundance of sand that sometimes become exposed to occasional rushes of the wind through the village. Makeshift classrooms were built and students attended their lessons in these temporary structures. Each day the students return to their classrooms and sit on the sand and write their lessons and assignments with their fingers in the sand. He recalls using mats and plant leaves to cover and hide his answers on the sand until the teacher comes along to read and assess his answers before he wipes them clean and st
Read more

CORRUPTION AT THE TOP OF PNG CUSTOMS

Image
In October 2020, a very important event took place. David Towe became the new Chief Commissioner for PNG Customs. There were 3 candidates shortlisted for this position. Two of the other candidates were long time customs PNG staffs with decades of experience. And David Towe? He's a manager with British American Tobacco (BAT). According to treasurer Ling Stuckey, David Towe is the most qualified and appointed based on MERIT ( https://www.thenational.com.pg/cabinet-appoints-customs.../ ) This is the most blatant conflict of interest I have ever seen. You take the senior manager of one of the largest taxpaying company in PNG. And make him the head of customs, who is in charge of collecting taxes. That's like saying- Borneo Pacific CEO is the best person to lead the Health Department. RH is most qualified to be in charge of Forestry. RD Tuna's owner should be the managing director of Fisheries. MCC is most qualified to run the Mining Department In fact, why not let Joe Chan (In
Read more

NFAC DIRECTOR DAMARU ARRESTED

Image
The Director of National Fraud & Anti-Corruption was arrested this morning in regard to the Controversial Manumanu Land Deal which was closed by the former Police Commissioner, Mr Gari Baki based on Mathew Damaru’s advise that there was no Criminality in the payment of K46.6 million to a paper company, namely Kurkuramb Estate Ltd in 2016. Mr Damaru and his team of investigators did not do a thorough investigation so the case was re-opened again by the current Police Commissioner in 2019. Another group of investigators from the CID Boroko re-investigated the case and found very incriminating documental evidence and so arrested the Assistant Valuer-General (AVG) of Lands. The original value of Portion 406 was valued at K25 million but the AVG inflated the value up to K46.6 million due to political pressure from the Defence Minister then. The Prime Minister, William  Duma and Bryan Kramer today pressured the Police Commissioner to stop the arrest of Mr Mathew Damaru because it will le
Read more

Hon Belden Norman Namah: An Officer and a Gentleman

Image
By David Lepi  Those who could still remember the Sandline Crises, an event that shook Papua New Guinea in 1997, may also remember the heroes who stood up to the call.  They say history remembers kings and not soldiers but among those brave men one soldier, arguably an unsung hero, worth mentioning is Captain Belden Namah of the Papua New Defense Force.  A student studying at the University of Papua New Guinea at that time recalls in a published article supported by Phil Fitzpatrick Writing Fellowship, "..there were five defence force officers heading the protest: Major Walter Enuma; Captain Bola Renagi; Captain Belden Namah; Lieutenant Michael David; and Second Lieutenant Linus Osaba." "These soldiers played a crucial role in stopping the mercenaries from going to Bougainville to kill and murder the BRA high command." "Every time Namah took the podium in his full military regalia to deliver a speech he looked like the Napoleon Bonaparte that we had read about
Read more

Stay Woke: Do not be fooled by the Take Back PNG cultists

Image
By Waigani Observor The Marape government remains popular amongst many Papua New Guineans. But does the government deserve this reputation?  Many point to actions such as refusal to renew Barrick's license as well going tough on gas negotiations as evidence of the Take Back PNG agenda. Let's take a look at the Marape government's actions and/or inactions that totally contradict their Take Back PNG slogan. Firstly, we've seen from the recent Supreme Court ruling that this government has not been shy to thrash the Constitution. The case allowed woke Papua New Guineans to see the trickers of the matrix reveal their cards as they failed terribly to justify their illegal actions. And that has been the theme of this government of charismatic double-tongued tricksters. Kramer and Marape, despite all the ground worshipping by their headless fans as anti-corruption agents, have not sent one corrupt person to prison. Kramer apologists will probably come up with reasonable soundin
Read more