RACISM AND DEGRADING OF PNG PROFESSIONALS

by PAUL AMATIO

The attempts at justification of an act of nepotism, corruption and self-interest are not only shallow but also an attempt at making fools of our professional Papua New Guineans. We are far from being “genuinely ignorant of the issues or just plain stupid”. It is thinly disguised racism and undermines the serious efforts at upgrading public service standards and qualifications in this country.

The Public Service (Management) Minimum Person Specification and Competence Act 2003 & Regulations for Selection & Appointment of Departmental Heads and Provincial Administrators applies to persons applying for a position of Departmental Head. Is the police commissioner a departmental head? Of course he is because he is also the Secretary for the Department of Police. The assertion regarding previous COP appointments is wrong on two counts.

(1) The specific adverts did not mention education qualifications and

(2) nobody tested it in court.

The same cannot be said about now because

(1) the DPM clearly published the requirements which included educational qualifications and

(2) the matter was taken to court when Kramer deliberately disregarded the advertisements which were later produced in court

Arguments and justifications are therefore without substance. But I smell an underlying current here and they are far worse than arguments over law.

The question of whether the NEC intended the regulation to be applied to the appointment of Commissioner of Police is moot. In my view, that is a step forward and in the right direction and at the time, it was the intent of the NEC to upgrade the educational qualification requirements as a means of improving and upgrading our public service.

If anyone thinks the judge erred in failing to consider the intent of the legislation, he may appeal and see where it goes. But why weren't counsel briefed on this point then instead of blaming them now?

There is no need for the NEC to amend or tinker with that regulation whose intent was clearly to bring PNG up to par with world standards. Any attempt to undermine this intention clearly reflects that native Papua New Guineans are sub-standard, second class and should not be trying to be world class. I hate to point it out to our PM but this thinking is in direct conflict with the Prime Minister’s vision to bring PNG up to world class..

Or do they think that Papua New Guinean police officers are incapable of attaining higher education? Does they think that the role of a police officer does not need further training and education as PNGeans are sub-standard and must make do with sub-standards?

And if they think that members of the police force, what is their position in relation to qualifications for other department? Maybe they think that other departmental heads should also not hold academic degrees and further qualifications?

Whichever way you cut it, this view reflect a totally negative view of our country and people. It furthers a perception that our public servants are second class do not need higher education. And more importantly, it directly undermines the government’s vision. But that is no surprise as they never voted for the PM anyway!

I think they must now come clear on this because it smells of racism and bigotry.

I am reading between the lines here and to me, this position in terms of superiority and eligibility is explained rather well. And that is that the native PNGeans are substandard and must accept mediocrity. And persons who are of mixed race descent are in a better position to determine what is the right and proper qualifications for those like me who, despite our sacrifices in time, money and family to attain higher educational qualifications are upstarts who are trying to upset the status quo.

If that is a part of taking back PNG, then we are definitely heading in the wrong direction. The Prime Minister should consider this from his roots in being able to discern a mans words and actions as a guide to his thoughts and intentions.







