Stay Woke: Do not be fooled by the Take Back PNG cultists


By Waigani Observor

The Marape government remains popular amongst many Papua New Guineans. But does the government deserve this reputation? 

Many point to actions such as refusal to renew Barrick's license as well going tough on gas negotiations as evidence of the Take Back PNG agenda.

Let's take a look at the Marape government's actions and/or inactions that totally contradict their Take Back PNG slogan.

Firstly, we've seen from the recent Supreme Court ruling that this government has not been shy to thrash the Constitution. The case allowed woke Papua New Guineans to see the trickers of the matrix reveal their cards as they failed terribly to justify their illegal actions.

And that has been the theme of this government of charismatic double-tongued tricksters. Kramer and Marape, despite all the ground worshipping by their headless fans as anti-corruption agents, have not sent one corrupt person to prison. Kramer apologists will probably come up with reasonable sounding excuses for their dear leader. But the fact remains that their dear leader has failed to prosecute and jail high-profile people on corruption charges during his watch as Police Minister.

Instead what PNG got from the psychopathic trickster was a diversion towards police reforms. If one judges these reforms by the number of new police reform vehicles that have been crashed, they (reforms) are bound to fail due to lack of buy-in by the rank and file. Kramer as usual in his arrogant fashion wouldn't have a clue about stakeholder consultation and ownership of the reforms. Perhaps Kramer's posting to Justice Ministry indicates that many in government were unhappy with him dithering like his boss at the Police Ministry.

The dithering by the police minister and prime minister are symptomatic of the paralysis these amateurs have placed the machinery of government under due to their lack of clarity on policy matters. Nowhere is this more strikingly demonstrated than in the very late assistance provided to PNG SMEs. Papua New Guinean entrepreneurs with dreams of taking their slice of the nation's cake have had to fend for themselves during the most draconian lockdowns. The only women's trade centre run by the Pacific Women's Network has been shut. Many PNG entrepreneurs like the 99 women-owned SMEs supported by the Pacific Women's Center have had their dreams crushed by an irresponsible government that failed them terribly.

Take Back PNG has also had the middle finger shown at it by the PM in his recent cabinet appointments. Whilst Gary Juffa preaches about fighting against cartels his boss appoints one of the cartel members to be Forest Minister. Jaffa only needs to take a trip to Namatanai to hear the voices of grassroots who are like-minded. Juffa has a fiduciary duty to his fan club to inform them of his stance on this contradictory appointment. 

Marape also conveniently ignores the scandals associated with the likes of Justin Hotcakes Maserati and William Horizon Dumanumanu and rewards them with Cabinet positions. This double-tongued PM who says one thing and does another then distracts the ill-informed public and diverts their attention to ICAC. However, ICAC is a pipe dream and no one will be prosecuted by election time 2022. That's because incompetent Kramer who couldn't jail a single corrupt person as Police Minister is now overseeing ICAC.

And of course, the icing on the cake is that the new Marape cabinet does not represent this nation but his Hela/Hela-Open tribe and its allies (note here that Madang Governor and Finchafen MP have Engan blood in their veins. Western Governor is from the border with Hela and has Engan advisors. There may be other tribal connections that this author is unaware of). PNG essentially is now run by a tribe and its court jesters like Kramer, Juffa and Bird. The composition of cabinet contradicts views expressed at the founding of this nation by the Constitutional Planning Committee that there be an equitable representation of all ethnic groups in the corridors of power. Clearly, this government is Taking Back PNG to the times of traditional tribal government and it comes as no surprise has given recent tribal diatribes by the likes of Marape's tambu Governor Bird.

This post does not seek to support the Opposition nor does it advocate regime change. It is intended to make Papua New Guineans aware that they are being brainwashed by the Take Back PNG cult that has raised PNG's debt ceiling to 60 per cent of GDP.

The public must stay woke and guard its mind against the propaganda and lies being regurgitated by the government's boot lickers, carpet baggers and lapdogs. Those who have taken over the matrix have become the matrix.

